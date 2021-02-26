Modified 3D Printer Makes A Great Microscope, Too

Look past the melty plastic bits, and your average 3D printer is just a handy 3-axis Cartesian motion platform. This makes them useful for all kinds of things, and as [E/S Pronk] shows us, they can easily be modified into an automated polarimetric microscope!
The microscope build actually took two forms. One, a regular digital microscope any of us may be familiar with, using a C-mount microscope lens fitted to a Raspberry Pi HQ camera. The other, a polarimetric microscope, using an Allied Vision Mako G-508B POL polarimetric camera instead, with the same microscope lens. The polarimetric camera takes stunning false-color images, where the color values correspond to the polarization of the light bouncing off an object. It’s incredibly specialized hardware with a matching price tag, but [E/S Pronk] hopes to build a cheaper DIY version down the line, too.
3D printers make excellent microscopes, as they’re designed to make small precise movements and are easily controlled via G-Code. We’ve seen them used for other delicate purposes too – such as this one modified to become a soldering robot. Video after the break.
Well, a 3D printer doesn’t really make a good microscope. It makes a good microscope stand.
I’m not even sure I would call it good. Good enough for some purposes. Versatile certainly, and computer controllable, but for high quality micro photography more mass and stiffness are required.
But the results are here to see. Are you saying these results are not good enough for your purposes? Or are you accusing someone of faking them?
Short of that I don’t get why people argue reasons something won’t work after being shown pictures of it working.
I’ll grant you this, the mass and stiffness of 3d printers do vary. Too many 3d printers don’t have enough mass or stiffness to be good 3d printer either! But that doesn’t mean the better ones won’t work.
This type of thing would be great when tied in with image detection. You could set it to follow a microbe for its entire life using the Z axis for zoom.
Looks great! So much waiting to be done with 3D printers for macro/microphotography.
