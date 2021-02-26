Hackaday Podcast 107: FTDI Plays Music, LED Dimming Ain’t Easy, Measuring Poop Calories, And Sketchy Laser Cutters

Hackaday editors Mike Szczys and Elliot Williams gab about all of the geeky things. We had a delightful time watching NASA bring Perseverance down to the Red planet. In Kristina’s words, we pour one out for Fry’s Electronics. And then we jump into a parade of excellent hacks with a magnetic bearing for crooked ball screws, a science-based poop-burning experiment, and the music hack only microcontroller enthusiasts could love as an FTDI cable is plugged directly into a speaker. Smart circuit design is used to hack a dimmer into non-dimmable LED fixtures, and an octet of living clams are the early warning sensors for water pollution.
Episode 107 Show Notes:
New This Week:
Interesting Hacks of the Week:
- Internet Of Clams
- Audio Out Over A UART With An FTDI USB-To-TRS Cable
- Ben Krasnow Measures Human Calorie Consumption By Collecting The “Output”
- Improving Cheap Ball Screws
- Hacking A Non-Dimmable LED Fixture
- Homebrew Doorknob Caps For High-Voltage Fun
Quick Hacks:
- Mike’s Picks
- Elliot’s Picks:
