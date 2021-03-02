The Flir One Pro is a thermal camera that attaches to a mobile phone with a USB-C plug. [Gigawatts] has one, and unfortunately managed to drop it, breaking the USB-C plug and rendering the device useless. The plug is separate from the main PCB, an assembly of its own with a flexible cable, but FLIR are not interested in supplying spares. What was the answer? Wire data lines into the device’s charging port, of course!
The One Pro has its own battery, and to avoid draining the phone it is charged through another USB connection, this time a socket. The data lines aren’t connected, which necessitated some very careful soldering of wire-wrap wire to an SMD package to fix. When completed and secured with glue the resulting camera works with a USB-C cable, and there are plans to mount a tripod thread receptacle in the space left by the USB-C plug.
It’s disappointing that Flir choose not to supply replacements for the USB-C plug assembly, seemingly they see the device as a throwaway piece of consumer electronics rather than the expensive instrument that it is. This modification should at lease allow some unfortunate One Pro owners to revive their dead cameras.
If you’re curious about the Flir One series of cameras, perhaps you’d like to read our review.
One thought on “A FLIR One Pro Sees Again, Thanks To Some Nifty Soldering”
I have a flir one (not pro). The *sensor* is amazing. The rest of it, absolute trash. I always assumed the built in battery was for noise reasons? But in any case it’s dead every time I go to use the thing. And I’m obsessive about taking good care of my batteries. There’s no way to put it at a storage charge, and I’m pretty sure the quiescent draw drains the thing in a couple of weeks anyway. On top of that the original uses a micro-usb connector and if you bump it at all while your working it looses connection to the app.
Don’t get me wrong I’m still glad I have it, since at the time it was by far the cheapest way to get a flir camera, but it could have been so much better..
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)