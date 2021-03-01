Wherever you are in the world, the chances are that a large portion of your utility bill is for heating. This was certainly the case for [Christian Haschek], who realized he can use a cryptocurrency mining rig to offset some of his heating costs.
[Christian]’s central ventilation and water heating is handled by a heat pump, which uses a lot of electricity, especially in the Austrian winter. When it draws in cool air, it first needs to heat it to the thermostat temperature before venting it to the house. Cryptocurrency mining rigs are also heavy electricity users, but they also produce a lot of heat, which can be used to preheat the air going to the heat pump. [Christian] had four older AMD R9 390 GPUs (equivalent to the Nvidia GeForce GTX 970) lying around, so he mounted them in a server case and piped the heat pump’s air intake through the case.
At the time he did the tests, earnings from mining were enough to cover half of his heating bill, even after paying for the mining rig’s electricity. That is not taking into account the electricity savings from the preheated air. He only shows the results of one evening, where it dropped his electricity usage from around 500Wh to below 250Wh. We would like to see the long-term results, and it would be an interesting challenge to build a model to calculate the true costs or savings, taking into account all the factors. For instance, it could be possible to save costs even if the mining rig itself is running at a slight loss.
Of course, this is not a new idea. A quick internet search yields several similar projects and even some commercial crypto mining space heaters. We do like the fact that [Christian] reused some hardware he already had and integrated it into his central heating rather than using it as a mobile unit.
When [Christian] isn’t building crypto heaters, he can be found flooding phishing scams with fake data, or tracking down corporate spies.
7 thoughts on “Lowering The Electricity Bill By Mining Cryptocurrency”
If they need to heat up the incoming air by the same amount, why should the energy consumption be so significantly different between the built-in heating and the mining rig? Even a light bulb can transform the electricity into heat with (to all purposes) 100% efficiency.
The plus side is the mining rig does something with the electricity on the way to being converted into heat. And that ‘something’ is the processors generating bitcoin hash.
The other way to look at it is it’s not economical to use electricity to generate bitcoin because the electricity cost will exceed the value returned, but if you use the waste heat to help heat your house you are effectively offsetting much of that energy cost by the amount your would be spending to heat your house anyways.
The point was addressed by noting that the computers would needlessly overheat the room they’re placed in, so it’s better to put them in a box at the air inlet instead.
Not wherever you are. My heating bill comes to exactly zero dollars per anum. It’s mostly an issue where people are living in areas humans were not adapted to live in. If you can’t sleep under a tree and wake up alive every day of the year, you are not adapted to be there.
>> “If you can’t sleep under a tree and wake up alive every day of the year, you are not adapted to be there.”
And your point is…? Heating is bad?
I think his point is he lives in a temperate climate, somewhere like Hawaii. He likely doesn’t need to heat or cool. But not everyone is lucky enough to live in a temperate climate.
Of course if you can create a profit by mining, heating is always free.
Thats simple.
