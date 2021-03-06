99% Inspiration, 99% Perspiration, And 99% Collaboration

I was watching an oldish TEDx talk with Rodney Mullen, probably the most innovative street skater ever, but that’s not the point, and it’s not his best talk either. Along the way, he makes a claim that ideas — in particular the idea that a particular skateboard trick is even possible — are the most important thing.
His experience, travelling around the world on skateboard tours, is that there are millions of kids who are talented enough that when they see a video demonstrating that a particular trick idea is possible, they can replicate it in short order. Not because the video showed them how, but because it expanded their mind’s-eye view of what is possible. They were primed, and so what pushed them over the edge was the inspiration.
On the other side of the street, we’ve got Thomas Edison and his “1% inspiration, 99% perspiration” routine. Edison famously tried a bazillion filament recipes before settling on tungsten, and attributes his success to “putting his time in” or “good old-fashioned hard work” or similar. So who’s right?
The inventor of Casper Slide and the phonograph are both right. Rodney is taking it for granted that these kids have put their time in; they are skaters after all, they skate. He doesn’t see the 99% perspiration because it is the natural background, while the inspiration flashes out in Eureka moments.
Similarly, Thomas E. way underestimates inspiration. He’s already fixated on this novel idea to take an arc lamp and contain it in a glass envelope — that’s what he’s spending all of his perspiration on, after all. But without that key inspiration, all he’d be is sweaty.
And they’re also both wrong! They’re both missing a third ingredient: collaboration. Certainly Mullen, who spent his life hanging out with other skaters, teaching them what he knows, and learning from them in turn, wouldn’t say the community of skaters didn’t shape him. Even in the loner’s sport of skating, nobody is alone. And Edison? His company profited greatly from broader advances in science, and the scientific literature. Menlo Park existed to take bright, well-trained minds and put them all in one place, sharing, teaching, and working together. It embodied the idea of collaborative innovation, and that’s where some of his best work was done.
So I’m with Isaac Newton, “standing on the shoulders of giants“. Success is 99% collaboration. This leaves us with one problem: the percentages don’t add up. But that’s alright by me.
8 thoughts on “99% Inspiration, 99% Perspiration, And 99% Collaboration”
“Even in the loner’s sport of skating, nobody is alone.”
Who inspired that first “wheel” guy?
Roller skates were a solution to the problem of it being the wrong season to find ice to skate on, and skate boards were a solution to the problem of it being the wrong season to find surf to board on…. are the versions I’ve heard.
I like the quote attributed to Pablo Picasso…
“Inspiration exists, but it has to find you working.”
Don’t get stopped when you have an idea of what you want to achieve, and you can only think of “the dumbest way possible” to do it, start with that, hash it out, go through the motions, get your head in the game, somewhere in the process, inspiration starts to happen.
+1 👍
Just to clarify, Thomas Edison developed a filament of carbonized bamboo fiber around 1880, and William Coolidge of GE developed the tungsten filament, patented in 1913.
Tesla commented that if Edison had spent just a little bit of time doing the math, he would have saved himself several years of experimenting. The point is that Edison’s approach was to just throw things at a wall and see what sticks instead of trying to figure out what makes it work in the first place.
Or rather, have his hired helpers try things out while he sits in the office dreaming up new stuff to try.
I think 297% should become the new answer to “ The ultimate question of life, the universe and everything is …”
