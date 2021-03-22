One of the selling points of the USB-C plug is that supposedly there is no way to incorrectly insert it. As [Pim de Groot] shows with a ‘Cursed USB-C 2.0 Device‘, reality is a bit more complicated when it comes to USB 2.0 compatibility in USB-C. He made a PCB that elegantly demonstrates the simplicity of the problem, featuring two LEDs. Only one orientation of the USB-C plug will cause one of the LEDs to light up green, with the other orientation leaving both LEDs blinking red.
The reason for this behavior is simple: as [Pim] explains, although the USB-C plug has only a single pair of data lines (D+/-) for USB 2.0 connectivity, the receptor duplicates these on either side of its pins, leading out two pairs of D+/- lines. Normally you would connect the matching lines in these pairs together to ensure consistent behavior no matter the plug orientation, but you don’t have to.
By leading each USB 2.0 data pair to its own SAMD11C MCU, only one of the MCUs would be connected to USB, resulting in the connected MCU blinking the LEDs. With a bit more circuitry it’s possible to detect which way around the plug is inserted and use this information in a single MCU system, altering its behavior. While at first glance this seems little more than a fun party trick, but it also offers insight in a possible failure mode of USB-C 2.0 devices where only one plug orientation works, due to broken traces or pads.
(Heading image: Cursed USB-C 2.0 Device, by Pim de Groot)
10 thoughts on “Cursed USB-C: When Plug Orientation Matters”
Already ran into this failure mode on my pixel 3 (hint: a caustic pool isn’t an ideal waterproof situation)
Only charges in one orientation of the plug
I had this exact issue over the weekend with a dev board PCB I made. One orientation meant the PC detected the board fine, the other powered it but wouldn’t communicate with it. Doofus here didn’t realise there were separate data pins for each orientation because the datasheet was borderline unlabelled, and different connectors seem to break the lines out in very different ways. Yet another thing to fix for the next revision.
I’m sure there could be some sort of fun thing to do with this. Confuse the heck out of people with a thumbdrive which “loses” files depending on the orientation.
Given the (historically speaking) crazy powerful MCUs you can get in tiny footprints and power budgets, you could probably go for something like the old upside-downternet http://www.ex-parrot.com/pete/upside-down-ternet.html but with the orientation of images on the drive varying based on either plug orientation or readings from an inertial sensor checking which way gravity was pulling relative to the package.
Wouldn’t work for huge images or esoteric formats; but small stuff would be viable. Having text documents run right-to-left rather than left-to-right in one orientation would also be an option.
There is pros and cons with the two sets of data lines being independent.
For USB 2.0 it isn’t majorly important and is generally a beginner mistake waiting to happen.
But one can technically have a cable with 2 separate differential pairs talking, as to double the bandwidth. Even if a USB-C connector already has room for 4 more differential pairs. But if one needs 6 pairs, it is a wonderful feature.
Think of it this way: USBC is a high density connector that wastes half of the pins so that lazy users don’t have to care about orientation. The fancy USB modes waste system resources to do multiple things whether you need it or not – power delivery (cost ofextra parts), PCIe lanes (limited).
Broken traces and pads are a problem for nearly every device or connector, no?
Maybe that’ll be the next story about how to do strain relief on connectors.
Strain reliefs on connectors are often fairly abhorrent when they do exist, and at most times they don’t even exist. It is a rare sight to see a proper strain relief on a cable these days…
Some manufacturers are happy to just have a small hard plastic nub and call it a day. And when the product breaks due to the cable, then they can simply flog another product out the door, since it is easy to blame the user.
Some use a long piece of plastic with some cuts on the side, but these are rarely long enough to be helpful, and some are so rock hard that it isn’t anything more than extension of the case itself…
Then there is the opposite side of the scale, where the strain relief exist, but it is so extremely soft and flimsy that it doesn’t give any support at the root, leading to the cable breaking there instead.
Is it really that hard to have a steadily tapering piece of somewhat soft plastic?
The goal of a strain relief is to transition between being in axis with the connector and then slowly fading over to tangenting the curve of the cable itself.
The strain relief can be designed to have a stiffer root. (typically going to 2x the cable diameter is sufficient, more isn’t unreasonable, though a larger root diameter compared to the cable will require a longer strain relief to get a proper transition.)
Some cuts in its sides along its length to give it some extra flexibility along its length, if the material one uses is too stiff in itself.
Having the strain relief taper out to be as thin as reasonably possible around the cable itself is another method of making it more flexible, but this can be combined with the prior to not have to make the sheath extremely thin.
And the relief should preferably have a length that is covering no less than 1/8th of the circle that the minimum bend radius forms. Though, I would recommend going towards 1/4 of the circle to be on the safe side if one has a thicker root.
Though, even if one makes a proper strain relief, it doesn’t really stop people from doing exceedingly tight cable management. Where the cable is forced to bend sharper than its minimum bend radius, either at its root or along its length. I have though seen “reputable” websites/organizations/documentation that stated that “the minimum bend radius is the smallest diameter a cable can be subject to repeatedly.” Something that makes me quest if people have studied sufficient geometry in school to know the difference between those terms…
But the most stupid thing I have heard were from a network technician that placed cable labels far too close to the root of the connectors, so that the technician needs to force the cable sharply to the side just to read said label, breaking the cable at its root, and then blaming the cable for being poorly made. Just put the label 2-4 inches out from the connector and this is rarely a problem for network cables at least. (and if one can’t follow the cable for 2-4 inches, then one has abhorrent cable management…)
In the end.
It is a nice surprise when one sees a properly made strain relief that isn’t also having some other stupidity applied to it by the end user…
Not to lowball the coolness of this hack, but detecting the orientation of the Type-C plug is one of the exact purposes of the CC lines. Yes they’re kind of a kitchen sink, but orientation is part of this sink.
I’ve heard rumors of some USB-C (flash) external hard drives running slower if the connector is inserted “upside-down”. Can anyone confirm?
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)