How Laser Headlights Work

When we think about the onward march of automotive technology, headlights aren’t usually the first thing that come to mind. Engines, fuel efficiency, and the switch to electric power are all more front of mind. However, that doesn’t mean there aren’t thousands of engineers around the world working to improve the state of the art in automotive lighting day in, day out.
Sealed beam headlights gave way to more modern designs once regulations loosened up, while bulbs moved from simple halogens to xenon HIDs and, more recently, LEDs. Now, a new technology is on the scene, with lasers!
Laser Headlights?!
The first image brought to mind by the phrase “laser headlights” is that of laser beams firing out the front of an automobile. Obviously, coherent beams of monochromatic light would make for poor illumination outside of a very specific spot quite some distance away. Thankfully for our eyes, laser headlights don’t work in this way at all.
Instead, laser headlights consist of one or more solid state laser diodes mounted inside the headlight. These blue lasers are fired at a yellow phosphor, similar to that used in white LEDs. This produces a powerful, vibrant white light that can then be bounced off reflectors and out of the headlights towards the road. Laser headlights built in this way have several benefits. They’re more energy efficient than LEDs that put out the same amount of light, while also being more space efficient, too.
Laser headlights are still a nascent technology, thus far only appearing in a few BMW, Audi, and other select vehicles. BMW’s technology was developed in partnership with lighting experts OSRAM. In practice, a regular LED low-beam lamp is used, with the laser used to create an incredibly bright and focused spot, used for high-beams. This can provide illumination out to 600 meters ahead of the vehicle, double that of conventional LED high beams. The lights use indium gallium nitride diode lasers that were originally used in projectors, with power levels above 1 watt. One of the challenges in implementing such technology in an automotive environment is the need for it to operate at temperature extremes. While research lasers and laser pointers may primarily be used at typical room temperatures, automotive headlights must be able to withstand everything from 40 degrees below zero up to 50 degrees C. Thankfully, the laser’s high efficiency means it doesn’t have huge heat output of its own to further complicate things. Other engineering challenges involve tailoring the optics package for the rough-and-tumble, high vibration environment found in the automotive application. It’s also important to ensure, as with any such device, that the end user can’t be exposed to harmful laser radiation in the event of accident or malfunction.
Tearing Down the Laser Headlight
An aftermarket has sprung up too, with delightfully innovative designs. Combined laser/LED headlights are readily available on Alibaba, designed as a drop in replacement for projector lamps on existing vehicles. These often use an LED low-beam, and a combined LED/laser high beam, where the laser diode shoots directly at the LED phosphor to excite it further, rather than using its own. These units often also come with fan cooling to keep the laser and LEDs below their maximum operational temperature. Such developments are exciting, though it’s important to be wary of the performance of unknown aftermarket headlights. Many aftermarket LED headlight “upgrades” fail to pass muster when it comes to real-world performance, and there’s no reason to believe hybrid LED/laser designs will be any different. We’d love to pass a selection of these parts through a full IIHS test protocol, but that’s sadly beyond the scope (and budget!) of this article.
However, [mikeselectricstuff] has happened to lay his hands on both the BMW and aftermarket parts, tearing them all down in his workshop to see what makes them tick. The differences are multitude when laid bare on the bench. The AliExpress part is relatively simple, wired up no differently from a regular headlight. Interestingly, however, the laser high-beam circuit runs all the time in these parts. To prevent blinding other road users, a shutter is kept in place to block the light, which is moved out of the way with a solenoid when the driver turns on the high beam switch.
Where the aftermarket part is a little out of left field, the BMW design is another thing entirely. The cutting-edge headlights are hooked up with multiple connectors and over 30 conductors, with much of the driver electronics living in an external controller. Much of this is to drive the various LEDs and stepper motors for slewing the headlights when steering. However, the laser assembly brings its own complexities. Twin light sensors are built inside to monitor the laser beam, and a special metal blocking arm sits directly in front of the diode, presumably to stop the laser light leaving the headlight in the event the phosphor coating burns through. It’s truly wild to get a look inside a modern luxury car’s headlight and see just how far we’ve come from the old days of simple sealed beams.
Cost Versus Performance
Despite the efficiency gains available, the technology remains expensive. Powerful laser diodes don’t come cheap, after all. However, as the technology trickles down to lower-end models, it’s likely that we could see economies of scale change that for the better. Indeed, if national authorities begin to demand higher performance headlights as standard, we could see laser headlights become the norm, rather than an expensive luxury. The technology could naturally be applied to home and commercial lighting, too — though we suspect the potential gains are limited enough that LED lighting will remain the norm for some time to come.
As it currently stands, much of the appeal of the new technology is about the packaging benefits, which allow automotive designers greater freedom around the headlight area. Such concerns are less of a factor when it comes to light fittings in the home or office, or indeed, on lower-end automobiles. Regardless, it’s an exciting new application for lasers and one we’ll be sure to see more of in the future.
24 thoughts on “How Laser Headlights Work”
Headlights with…*pew*pew*pew*. But the main issue I find is how harsh they are on other drivers vision.
As someone in my 50s, with naturally deteriorating eyesight, I am frequently dazzled by insanely bright HID or LED headlights.
Laser excited phosphor headlights just sound like an tech overcomplication for up market German performance cars. Most people don’t want to, or are unlikely to ever drive at 240km/h at night on a German autobahn.
Light emissions from these vehicles can be just as offensive as their tail-pipe emissions.
If the designers are bored and want to put more tech into vehicles just for the sake of it, they might consider an infrared floodlight and an IR camera connected to a head-up-display.
If you need to see 600m ahead of you in the dark – you are probably driving too fast.
To be complete, these laser headlamps comes with a, intelligent driver that enable laser only under conditions (speed, steering wheel, no other car crossing).
But in my own opinion, with these restrictions you can see at 600m when… there’s nothing to see. And who cares what’s happening at 600m ?
I’m… just trying to parse this. You really think there’s no point to having vision out to 600 m (30 seconds at 70 kph) at night when there are no other cars on the road? There are things on roads other than cars, you know.
A hard brake at 70 kph will take ~15 second to come to a stop, and carries a *big* risk if you’re the lead car with someone behind you. This basically *doubles* the visibility distance.
I mean, yes, they’re a problem for oncoming traffic and drivers in front of you. That’s why they’re high beams.
How long until a misaligned laser is shooting 1 watt beams down the highway blinding everyone unfortunates enough to cross its path. I can already see the class action lawsuits. Just because you can do something, doesn’t mean you should.
“Twin light sensors are built inside to monitor the laser beam, and a special metal blocking arm sits directly in front of the diode, presumably to stop the laser light leaving the headlight in the event the phosphor coating burns through.”
From the article. If you want more info about it, you can watch mikeselectricstuff video about the headlights: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7fRjMHtnShs
Relying on mechanics and feedback loops, what could go wrong?
The arm is fixed, and is almost certainly hefty enough to absorb 1-10w if laser energy without heating up all that much, so no burn through. Also, there’s no misalignment if the the laser housing is placed in a premachined or cast part with no option for adjusting the alignment. So basically as is designed, if the phosphor coating is destroyed and the arm isn’t a mirror, then all that happens is the lasert light gets scattered around the headlight interior and at best some leaks out but due to light spreading out, unless you where right up on the spot where the phosphor was you wouldn’t get enough laser energy hitting your eye to do any damage.
Stop worrying about imagined danger when there isn’t any.
Great, now when is someone going to move the turn signals away from the headlights, so you can actually see them against the glare?
Lots of cars have indicators on the side mirrors. One can only hope that becomes standard.
Where would one buy one of these 40W phosphor laser tube thingies?
They have them in flashlight form now, but they look excessively dangerous and almost useless as a flashlight unless you’re lighting up something a mile away and have a scope or something.
They’re really cool though.
But where do I buy one? They seem like they might possibly be a cost-effective solution for my high-power visible-light laser needs for an electrochemistry project I’m working on. But I can’ t find these easily on aliexpress or anywhere. I probably don’t know the right keywords.
This does really worry me. I already have problems with many HID headlights that are from such a focused beam of light that they are piercing at night and nearly blind me with oncoming traffic. This is only going to make it worse.
We need much more diffuse light, not more concentrated light. Use LEDs across the entire front of the car – that will give much more light but also more diffuse so that it’s not going to kill my night vision every time I drive by one.
Maybe it’s time I revisit my active shutter headlight idea.
https://hackaday.io/project/11142-active-shutter-vehicle-headlight-glare-reduction
*this.
People designing headlights never drive at night in a landscape with hills. I have to forcefully look away to not be blinded by all those new types of searchlights lower safety significantly. And then of course the headlights that are adjusted too high because of load in the back of the car. I’m happy my car has sealed beam lights and is auto leveling.
But yes. Those bmw’s, audi’s, vw’s, volvos and suvs are a safety hazard for the rest of the cars around them.
If i’m in a bad mood, I just turn on my big lights if one is approaching me.
How many lumens is enough you think.
I hate the blinding diffused. I love the highly accurate halogens which have a sharp ctuoff horizontally. W some cars you can see a sharp line just below the rear window on the car in front.
>”We’d take the laser power with a grain of salt — it’s difficult to imagine a 10 W laser shining directly on some small LEDs without melting a hole through the board in short order.”
Sounds like they covered that base. Still, interesting, as it’s blue light… ought not to be so hot as redder colors. They couldn’t use UV, as mercury phosphlorescents use/d?
Lenses in front of many halogens ruin the precise delivery, making dispersion far too diffused.
FWIW, Remember old geezers don’t.do night recon as we need 50% more light, and the demographics are aging.
Lol manufacturers must think that people are going to use them safely and appropriately
So where’s the shark – Is it too much to ask?
I’m thinking it would be much easier to just go back to the simple replaceable round incandescent bulbs
Halleleujah…….
Plug in replacements, providing a similar package and direct equivalent light output using lower power, and longer life LEDs, with a colour temperature similar to that of the original tungsten filaments.
Many low power auto bulbs already have LED equivalents, and there are some H4 and H7 plug in headlamp LED units – but most require additional heatsinks.
Many comments about the ‘excessive’ emissions of LED lamps. The NHTSA is looking into updating FMVSS No. 108 via a request to lawmakers (congressional cretins) to update 49USC301.
And these administrative and statue codes are what used last year in a tort. And it would appear that the complainants are about to own the defendant’s truck, mostly because the defendant’s insurance company abandoned him due to non-compliant vehicle accessories. But short of legal heroics via the civil courts, we need to encourage our respective national automotive engineering and law enforcement agencies to act on this increasing scourge of emissions that are nothing short of an assault via photons.
I love how a bunch of people are turning this into “but the glare! How will I see at night!”.
These are high beams folks, you know, the ones you shut off when you have any cars in front of you? You would still use an led bulbs for low beams with all that diffusion you seem to be after built in.
