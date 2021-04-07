Fun While It Lasted, Falcon 9 Telemetry Now Encrypted

A few weeks back we brought word that Reddit users [derekcz] and [Xerbot] had managed to receive the 2232.5 MHz telemetry downlink from a Falcon 9 upper stage and pull out some interesting plain-text strings. With further software fiddling, the vehicle’s video streams were decoded, resulting in some absolutely breathtaking shots of the rocket and its payload from low Earth orbit.
Unfortunately, it looks like those heady days are now over, as [derekcz] reports the downlink from the latest Falcon 9 mission was nothing but intelligible noise. Since the hardware and software haven’t changed on his side, the only logical conclusion is that SpaceX wasn’t too happy about radio amateurs listening in on their rocket and decided to employ some form of encryption.
Since this data has apparently been broadcast out in the clear for nearly a decade before anyone on the ground noticed, it’s easy to see this as an overreaction. After all, what’s the harm in a few geeks with hacked together antennas getting a peek at a stack of Starlink satellites? [derekcz] even mused that allowing hobbyists to capture these space views might earn the company some positive buzz, something Elon Musk never seems to get enough of.
On the other hand, we know that SpaceX is actively pursuing more lucrative national security launch contracts for both the Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy. For these sensitive government payloads, the normal on-screen telemetry data and space views are omitted from the company’s official live streams. It seems likely the Pentagon would be very interested in finding out how civilians were able to obtain this information, and a guarantee from SpaceX that the link would be encrypted for all future flights could have helped smooth things over.
At the end of the post [derekcz] echos a sentiment we’ve been hearing from other amateur radio operators recently, which is that pretty soon space may be off-limits for us civilians. As older weather satellites begin to fail and get replaced with newer and inevitably more complex models, the days of picking up satellite images with an RTL-SDR and a few lines of Python are likely numbered.
10 thoughts on “Fun While It Lasted, Falcon 9 Telemetry Now Encrypted”
Double standards are the only standards. There are two sets of rules, one for the haves, one for the have nots. I’m all for starting up opensource space flight. Everyone who wants to go to space should be able to. Everyone who wants to explore the universe should be able to. Everyone who wants to escape his fellow man should be able to. There is space enough for everyone, but I guarantee corporations will start carving up our infinite universe for their individual gain. Global warming wiping us all out may be the best thing for the universe.
If you want to work on Open Source space flight, check out OpenResearch.Institute and Libre.Space
Unfortunately, organizations like SpaceX don’t get the to let all of their information out to the public. Open Source space projects can, there is a carve-out in ITAR and EAR for them. See https://www.openresearch.institute/2020/08/18/cj-determination-open-source-satellite-work-is-free-of-itar/
There is also law against publishing imaging of the State of Israel with greater than a particular resolution. It seems like someone used public satellite data to bomb them.
I used to work on telemetry systems. The reason its all protected is to prevent customers and insurance companies from knowing just how messed up the satellite really is. Besides 99% of the telemetry is incredibly boring.
That makes total sense – money. Although for latency, which is something you do not want to add on live telemetry, I’m guessing that the encryption would be a very fast computationally light algorithm. That does not mean insecure, it just reduces the search space for the potential algorithms that are used.
I would use either AES with hardware acceleration (very common these days), or otherwise ChaCha20 in software.
Either of those two would be unbreakable and quite fast. If you need low latency, then use AES as a stream cipher, and pre-generate a bunch of the pseudo random sequence.
ONE day, they may need help from the amateur fraternity and now they won’t get it……
Surprising that it wasn’t encrypted from the start.
The government and SpaceX wants to know who received the downlink just for HIRING THEN.
Now it’s one level UP, who will decipher the downlink.
Guys with DoD IDs must have shown up somewhere and brown-jocked a few nerds over that security lapse. No advantage in giving the Chinwah Rocket Corp any helpful information is there?
