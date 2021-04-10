Dynamic Build Platforms For 3D Printers Remove Supports And Save Material

We’re all too familiar with the 3D printing post-processing step of removing supports, and lamenting the waste of plastic on yet another dwindling reel of filament. When the material is expensive NinjaFlex or exotic bio-printers, printing support is downright painful. A group at USC has come up with a novel way of significantly reducing the amount of material that’s 3D printed by raising portions of the bed over time, and it makes us wonder why a simpler version isn’t done regularly.
In the USC version, the bed has a bunch of square flat metal pieces, with a metal tube underneath each. The length of the tube determines the eventual height of that square. Before the print is made, the bed is prepared by inserting the appropriate length tubes in the correct squares. Then, during the print, a single motor pushes a platform up, and based on the height of the pin, that portion of the bed raises appropriately, then stops at the right height.
This is a significant savings over having a matrix of linear motors or servos to control each square, at the cost of having to prepare the pins for each print.
But it has us wondering; since CURA and other slicing software have the ability to pause at height, what if the slicing software could allow for the placement of spacer blocks of a known size? The user would have a variety of reusable spacer blocks, and position them in the software, and the slicer would build the support material starting on top of the block. It could print a rectangle on the base layer to aid in proper placement of the blocks during printing, and pause at the correct heights to let the user insert the blocks. At the end of the print a lot less support material has been used.
For situations where you want to leave your print to run unattended, or if the cost of the material is low enough that it doesn’t justify the effort, then maybe this isn’t worth it. Another problem might be heating that platform, though since only support material will be printed on it, some curling won’t matter much. What do you think?
It would be pretty easy to do this without needing to pre-set tubes of various lenghts under the bed:
Instead of a grid of tubes, have a grid of (very fine pitch) threaded rod, with a pair of magnets at the top. Then near the extruder, have a pair of magnets connected to a stepper motor. When you want to raise a threaded rod, you place the actuator pair of magnet on top of one of the threaded rod pair of magnets, and rotate the stepper motor, which raises the threaded rod by rotating it.
This way, you can raise the supports each layer after it’s done printing, the *exact* same way you’d do with printed supports. The only difference is instead printing supports, you go to that position and rotate the magnet actuator.
This feels super easy/straightforward to implement, if I had any time for this I’d totally attempt it. The most difficult part is modifying Slic3r so it does the work, but I have experience with that too. If anyone plans to implement this, contact me at wolf.arthur@gmail.com, and I’ll help you if I can.
Very clever and for the right filaments this could be really good. But the ones that just won’t stick to this surface, or rapidly curl off unheated surfaces I suspect you will end up with lots of failed prints as the support material fails to stay where it should.
I like the idea of hand placed blocks better than the pre-prepared rods too – will be much harder to accidentally put in one that is too long or short as you can see how far the printer has got for that insertion – an immediate sanity check. If you are going to have rods deployed by the printer seems like making each rod have a threaded rod driven from underneath by another core x-y with a rotating tool would keep it pretty cheap and scalable to any print bed volume, worst you might have to do is put a small pause in your printing g-code while the rods are cranked up.
Also seems to me a bullseye pattern of concentric rings split into sections would probably make a better pattern for the raising lifts – shouldn’t need so many of them to provide good support points for most prints (making a few assumptions like the lowest point of the model is always centered, you are willing to print support material with some overhang of the lifted bed sections), and because they can be larger they can also be made heated or surfaced with a better material to help with adhesion of the target filament relatively easily.
However overall I think the conical slicing method might be the best way for most tasks, that’s a relatively simple printer redesign (or even no redesign if you can put up with shallower cone shapes), and copes pretty will with any overhang from whats been seen of it. Does look like it needs more work in the slicing software to really get the best out of it though, where this is barely a deviation from normal printing so the software changes are trivial. Worth pointing out though I have personal experience of neither system (yet).
Wait, so, instead of using cheap, recyclable* filament, we install carefully machined blocks and pins. And a motor.
It’s clever, but I can’t see it gaining traction.
*for appropriate values of “recyclable”.
