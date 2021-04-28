Want to build your own CubeSat but have been put off by the price? There may be a solution in the works — [RG Sat] has challenged himself to design and build one for less than $1,000. (Video, embedded below.)
He begins by doing a survey of available low-cost options in the first video, and finds there isn’t a complete package for less than $10,000. By the time you added all necessary “options”, the final tally would probably be well over $20,000.
His idea isn’t just a pipe dream, either. In the the fifteen months since he began the project, [RG Sat] has designed and built the avionics and electrical power system circuit boards, and is currently testing his sun tracker design. Software is written in Rust, just because he wants to learn something new. You can check out the hardware and software design files on the project’s GitHub repositories, if you are inclined to build one yourself.
[RG Sat] lays out a compelling case, but we wonder if there’s a major gotcha lurking in the dark somewhere. In fact, [RG Sat] himself asks the question, “where do these high costs come from?” Our first instinct is to point the finger at qualifying parts for space and/or testing. But if you don’t care about satellite longevity or failure rates, then maybe [RG Sat] is onto something here.
Stepping back and looking at the big picture, however, the price of a CubeSat can be a drop in the bucket when compared to the launch costs, unless you’ve got a free ride. Is hardware the best place to focus cost reduction efforts? Regardless, [RG Sat]’s project is bound to provide interesting and useful results whether he succeeds in his goal or confirms that indeed you need $10,000 to build a CubeSat. We’ll be following his progress with interest.
We’ve written about open source CubeSats before, and also a port-mortem analysis of a failed mission that contains some good lessons. Thanks to [Jeremy Grosser] for the tip.
8 thoughts on “CubeSat For Under $1000?”
It’s easily possible to build a Cubesat/PocketQube for cheap, but you can’t be cheap on the launch. That’s easily $10 of thousands that you have to pay to someone for a spot on a launcher.
The $50 sat project back in 2013 was successful (although the parts were more like $250): http://50dollarsat.info/, launching on the same rocket as our first FUNcube (AO-73). Unfortunately I have no indication of the launch fee charged by GAUSS for integrating their PocketQube, I can say that the cost for a 1U CubeSat 10 years ago was of magnitude 1e5, but that is reducing significantly now that we have competition in the market and reusable launch vehicles.
Do you want it to work when it gets deployed? Space is a hostile environment. Testing. Thermal, shock/vibration, vacuum. Launch is a traumatic event. 20g vibration, 2000g shock. Temperature +/- 100C if you have decent thermal design. Radiation environment. Tolerance to single event upset. This kind of testing mostly isn’t something you can do at home. That’s where a lot of your costs come from. That’s why people use a qualified platform rather than building their own from scratch. You can throw a pi in a box for cheap. Ensuring that it works on delivery and for some period after that is a totally different world. And, that doesn’t count the actual launch costs.
I came to the comments looking for the one person who nailed the answer. First, the rocket ride is incredible. If you can build your satellite and have it sustain being chucked against a wall, super heating and rapid chilling right away–and on top of all that data fortification from all the damn radiation that is constantly eating the silicon away….then maybe you have something here. I’m looking at this and yea, it’s cute. This won’t survive space, and i’d be surprised if it makes the initial launch. Rocket’s don’t handle like boats. Those off-the-shelf solar cells will likely crack. They need to be thicker. There doesn’t appear to be any kind of thermal considerations. So this thing will likely be in a constant state of solder reflow and rapid chilling. Oh, and yea the vacuum. If you don’t have perfect, defect free silicon–forget it. The die could crack, or the epoxy package could fracture exposing the die to space. The reason this is such an expensive field is because all the groundwork that came before this moment. Lots of folks figured out you can’t send breadboard level components into space and have them last. They tried! It cost unbelievable amounts of cash for a ride up, just to fail within days or weeks. My tip, is to build your satellite to the same spec’s as the rocket. Space is hard.
And furthermore space is unique in that you can’t test in the environment you’re designing for. As you’ve said, this is where the experience comes in, and why components that are space rated are very much not like the ones you can buy on banggood or aliexpress.
Thermal management is definitely a concern with any reasonable satellite build. Many CubeSats use large milled aluminum enclosures for some of their PCBs to act as both a minor rad shield and to smooth out the thermal cycle.
That said, it is a bit of a stretch to argue it will be pushing reflow temperatures. The total amount of surface area exposed to the heating effects of the sun (and the earth) is quite small for a CubeSat and so long as you keep a reasonable emissivity for your external surface materials and have some decent thermal mass you are likely to be fine for a reasonable mission lifetime with consideration to the space hardiness of your electronics/batteries.
If the launch costs are high, then you’d want the satellite to be reliable and long-lived, even if there are significant costs for that. Also, in space you can’t afford multiple iterations to get things right, so there’s a big benefit in buying a proven solution from a supplier.
OSCAR 1 in 1961, didn’t cost much, but it was basically a transmitter sending two letters in morse code, and the speed varying as a form of telemetry.
But it was a first, it didn’t have to serve another purpose.I
The goal now isn’t to build a satellite, but to actually do something. This “$1000 satellite” seems more like an end in itself, and ultimately a waste of launch resource
