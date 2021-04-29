In theory, there’s isn’t much to building a CNC machine. Hook a bit to a motor and move the motor around with some lead screws and stepper motors. Easy. But, of course, the devil is in the details. [DAZ] made a nice-looking and inexpensive rig that probably isn’t the most precise CNC in the world, but it looks like it does a good enough job and he claims he spent about $50 on it. The video below shows some of the work it has done, and it doesn’t look bad.
This isn’t a rainy afternoon project. You’ll need to cut some wood and 3D print many parts. The drives use M8 threaded rod. Electronics is just an Arduino running standard software.
The steppers looked pretty light duty, and we wondered if it would have been worthwhile to trade them out for beefier ones instead of modifying the ones used for bipolar operation. Still, the results did look good for $50. The 775 spindle is another place you could probably spend a little more and get something better. Non-printed linear rails, and a better screw? The point is that you’ve got a basis to build from.
We’ve seen cheap CNCs made from scrap before. If you decide an Arduino is too low-powered for your CNC, try going 32-bit.
11 thoughts on “A $50 CNC”
CNC is an initialism which stands for “Computer Numerical Control”, a collective adjective. It describes the word that follows it, differentiating it from, for example, a manual device. But if nothing follows it, the description is incomplete.
The article title is lexically no different than if it said “A $50 Automated”. This is a “$50 CNC Router”, but even “$50 CNC Machine” would have at least been a complete statement, if still not actually descriptive enough to differentiate it from a CNC lathe, CNC mill, or CNC back scratcher.
I realize that this is a pedantic complaint, and that HaD is far from alone in mis-using CNC in this way, but is it really so hard to type the extra word that would make the description complete?
Thank you for coming to my TED talk.
+1
You could build a CNC for free if you spent enough time looking for resources in the wild. Most people don’t spend enough time thinking about it or testing. You can always recycle things into other things. You have to be dedicated to not spending money and working the angle of finding what you need to build the project.
I was thinking that this is a $50 CNC machine that requires a $500 3D printer to build it.
Or like the guy in the video, rely on parts you already have at hand. In which case, “this machine costs me $50 to make” does not equate to “anyone can make this machine for $50”.
Otherwise, why not “I built a full size nuclear submarine for completely free: I had 3,000 tonnes of steel plate in my garage, 2 x 20 feet bronze propellers hanging on the wall behind my sofa, 12 rods of uranium lying in the garden to scare the cats away, 20 miles of cables gathering dust in the attic etc etc”.
This reminds me of the joke “What do you do with your custom CNC machine? Build more CNC machines.” Our something like that.
CNC…used to mean ‘Continuous numeric control’.
Then Wikipedia happened…apparently it now means ‘Computer numeric control’.
Lets democratize word/acronym definitions, what could go wrong?
If it has stepper motors and no velocity or position sensor, it’s just ‘numeric control’. Not continuous, no feedback except limit switches, maybe not even those.
First time I hear this! :O
Do you have a source?
Did you the OP’s name? :) *cough* *fake* *cough* *cough* *news* *cough*
There is “Continuous-path numeric control”, but this more describes a subset of CNC rather than an alternative/original meaning of CNC….
Before CNC, it was just called NC.
Rigidity is the key to CNC machines – this is where machines like this fall short. (and I’ve built a few that fell short). If you grab the collet and shove it back and forth and it moves at all then it’s not rigid enough. You’ll get chatter and inaccuracy as the cutter loads up (especially on wood, where the density varies with the grain)
3D Printed linear rails with BBs for bearing the load are surely cool excercise. But i guess you can 3d print more precise tribological bearings (that will slip on polished metal rods or extruded aluminum without any moving parts, with just tiny drip of oil).
