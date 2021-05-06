Finding Dark Ships Via Satellite

It would seem that for as long as there have been ships on the ocean, there’s been smuggling. The International Maritime Organisation requires ships to have AIS, the automatic identification system which is akin to a transponder on an airplane. However, if you don’t want to be found, you often turn off your AIS. So how do governments and insurance companies track so-called dark ships? Using satellite technology. A recent post in Global Investigative Journal tells the story of how lower-cost satellites are helping track these dark ships.
Optical tracking is the obvious method, but satellites that can image ships can be expensive and have problems with things like clouds. Radar is another option, but — again — an expensive option if you aren’t a big military agency with money to spend. A company called HawkEye 360 uses smallsats to monitor ship’s RF emissions, which is much less expensive and resource-intensive than traditional methods. Although the data may still require correlation with other methods like optical sensing, it is still cost-effective compared to simply scanning the ocean for ships.
The post tells the tale of an Iranian crude oil tanker. Noting a long gap in the AIS signal from the ship, HawkEye 360 attempted to locate the ship the next time it went dark. Of course, AIS can be off for other reasons, such as equipment failure or fear of piracy. Simply not squawking AIS isn’t a definite sign of malfeasance.
Using the satellite, radio transmissions on VHF channel 16 (156.8 MHz) — the standard calling frequency — were found from the ship and it appeared they were offloading crude oil to a refinery in Syria. With a specific target in mind, commercial satellite imaging picked up 3-meter resolution images of the ships and — apparently there is a database of ships at that resolution — identified four Iranian flag tankers at the site, three of which had arrived in stealth mode.
The HawkEye 360 satellites can pick up radar, emergency beacons, satellite phones, and VHF radio signals. A map shows the difference between the number of AIS signals in the South China Sea and the number of X-band radar signals. The AIS map looks sparse, whereas the radar map shows 3-4 times the number of vessels.
In another example, uses ESA’s Sentinel 1 satellite and synthetic aperture radar to locate ships going from China to North Korea. ICEYE, another smallsat company, is tracing illegal fishing activity around Argentina and smuggling near the UAE.
It is amazing to see how much satellite tech that would have been deep secret a few years ago is now commercially available. It isn’t just useful for law enforcement, either. The resolution is a far cry from the old weather satellites people tend to eavesdrop on.
7 thoughts on “Finding Dark Ships Via Satellite”
Enemy of the state, may soon be possible.
Only if you are the size of a ship.
RF is cheaper than optical? Huh. Thanks for turning me on to something I didn’t even know existed.
Shout out to Toronto’s UTIAS/Space Flight Labs, who built those Hawkeyes.
There are layers upon layers of systems that report geo location on a large vessel and it may be likely that if there is an attempt to shut off the AIS, the other systems may still be reporting. The governments generally can track these other systems through cooperation with satellite providers such as Intelsat, Inmarsat, SES and others. As part of the SOLAS systems there is the LRIT system that is non AIS and reports locations velocity, transit direction, etc. Almost all large vessels use a non SOLAS/GMDSS stabilized VSAT dish for business and crew internet and voice comms but most people don’t know that these TDMA and SCPC systems automatically handshake GPS coordinates to synchronize the dish elevation and azimuth to the internal satellite system for synchronization, slope latency and automatic beam selection systems. Anytime an Inmarsat C system or a satellite phone registers, it handshakes the GPS coordinates. None of these are required to be searched from another satellite. The satellite providers have this information automatically in their NMS systems (and can track breadcrumbs), but generally won’t share this information with anyone other than governments or the end users. Monitoring VHF Ch 16 is a pretty good method of rough location approximation. They used to do this on VHF with satellites on 121.500 MHz with EPIRBs before they shut it off and prohibited the sale of them in 2003. It was replaced with the 406 MHz system currently in place, also monitored by satellite. The bigger issue may be spoofing or deliberate interference with the GPS coordinates which a number of government militaries are playing with. It forces the AIS to report an incorrect location, speed and vector. This is particularly noxious because sometimes vessels are connected to each other via flexible hoses for lightering fuel or product and the positioning of the distances are coordinated with GPS. Interference can cause ships to collide with each other or break the lines. I’m particularly suspicious of the Ever Given Suez canal blockage. It seems very unlikely that the vessel could get that crooked with all of the gyrocompasses, satcompasses and navigation systems. On the other hand, if there was intentional GPS spoofing, they could have simply followed the wrong information into the dirt and not known it. (unsupported conspiricy theory alert here….)
If you read about the Suez canal incident you will discover that a strong wind caused the ship to move out of position.
“gusting winds of 30 knots caused the container ship to deviate from its course, suspectedly leading to the grounding.”
Simple sure solution: Don’t use any radios etc. Pretty sure solution: Turn AIS etc. off, and if you must use a radio coordinate in advance what channel/frequency to use as long as it is NOT the channel these spy satellites listen on (VHF ch. 16 it seems).
