Less Stinky Resin Two Ways

After watching [Uncle Jessy’s] video about soy-based 3D printing resin from Elegoo and their miniature air purifiers, we couldn’t decide if the resin doesn’t smell as bad as some other resins or if the air purifier works wonders. Maybe it is a bit of both.

We’ve used Eryone super low odor resin and it has less smell than, say, paint. It sounds like the Elegoo is similar. However, we are always suspicious of claims that any resin is really made with natural ingredients. As [Brent], who apparently has a PhD in chemistry, pointed out, AnyCubic Eco resin makes similar claims but is likely only partially made from soy. Sure, a little less than half is soy-based, but then there’s the other half. Still, we suppose it is better than nothing. That video (also below) is worth watching if you ever wondered why resin solidifies under UV light or what a monomer is.

We’ve had our eye on the little mini air purifiers ourselves, wondering how they’ll do with extracting laser cutter fumes. They are small and quiet and full of messy charcoal filters, so maybe they’ll work out. We’ll let you know.

As for the resin printer, they seem to work without issue, although placing them can be a challenge. If the lid to your printer is hinged, you may need a bracket and [Jessy] found that you don’t want them too close to the Z axis.

If you want to use stinky resin, we have some suggestions for how to deal with it. If you haven’t started printing in resin yet, let us help you.