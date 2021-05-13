Toyota’s Hydrogen-Burning Racecar Soon To Hit The Track

With the rise of usable electric cars in the marketplace, and markets around the world slowly phasing out the sale of fossil fuel cars, you could be forgiven for thinking that the age of the internal combustion engine is coming to an end. History is rarely so cut and dry, however, and new technologies aim to keep the combustion engine alive for some time yet.
One of the most interesting technologies in this area are hydrogen-burning combustion engines. In contrast to fuel cell technologies, which combine hydrogen with oxygen through special membranes in order to create electricity, these engines do it the old fashioned way – in flames. Toyota has recently been exploring the technology, and has announced a racecar sporting a three-cylinder hydrogen-burning engine will compete in this year’s Fuji Super TEC 24 Hour race.
Hydrogen Engines?
The benefit of a hydrogen-burning engine is that unlike burning fossil fuels, the emissions from burning hydrogen are remarkably clean. Burning hydrogen in pure oxygen produces only water as a byproduct. When burned in atmospheric air, the result is much the same, albeit with small amounts of nitrogen oxides produced. Thus, there’s great incentive to explore the substitution of existing transportation fuels with hydrogen. It’s a potential way to reduce pollution output while avoiding the hassles of long recharge times with battery electric technologies.
The basics of a hydrogen-burning combustion engine are largely the same as any gasoline engine out there. In fact, virtually any existing gasoline engine can be converted to run on hydrogen simply by replacing the fuel injectors with parts suitable for injecting hydrogen instead. However, due largely to the fact that a combustible mixture of hydrogen and air takes up more space in a cylinder that would otherwise be for air, power output would be reduced by 20-30% compared to the same engine burning gasoline, assuming the hydrogen is injected prior to intake valve closure.
However, measures can be taken to offset this. By designing engines to burn hydrogen from the outset, things like compression ratio, combustion chamber design, and injection methods can all be optimised to suit hydrogen fuel. For example, by using direct injection technology to squirt hydrogen into the combustion chamber after the intake valve is closed, power of a hydrogen engine can be increased significantly. This is due to the engine vacuum on the intake stroke pulling in 100% air, rather than 30% of the space being taken up by hydrogen in a stoichiometric mix.
There are still engineering problems that remain to be solved before hydrogen engines can go mainstream. There’s also the same chicken-and-egg distribution problem that affects fuel cell cars; it remains difficult for companies to sell hydrogen-powered vehicles in the absence of filling station infrastructure. There are also issues of crankcase ventilation, where gaseous hydrogen can ignite in the crankcase having slipped past the piston rings, as well as backfire issues in systems that premix the hydrogen gas in the intake. None of these problems are insurmountable, however, and solving them is more a case of routine engineering effort rather than blue-sky research.
It also bears noting that, while hydrogen-burning engines are far cleaner than their fossil-fuelled equivalents, and don’t emit any CO2, trace amounts of lubricant oils still sneak through the combustion process because no piston rings are perfect. Obviously, this is not a problem for hydrogen fuel cells.
Real-World Examples
Toyota’s racing entry will field a three-cylinder engine in a car based on the Toyota Corolla Sport, intending to compete in a 24-hour endurance race. There isn’t a whole lot more to go off, though a YouTube video on the hydrogen engine seems to imply that port injection, rather than direct injection, is being used. This is not surprising, because the racing entry is essentially a technology demonstrator to raise the profile of hydrogen cars, rather than an all-out effort to produce the highest possible power with a hydrogen engine.
Toyota aren’t the only company experimenting with the technology, however. Mazda’s efforts resulted in the RX-8 Hydrogen RE, sporting a duel-fuel Wankel engine capable of burning gasoline or hydrogen as required. A small number of these vehicles were leased out in various locations with suitable filling infrastructure.
BMW went as far as building a version of its 7-series luxury sedan complete with a 6.0 litre dual-fuel V-12 engine. The engine gave up some performance compared to the solely gasoline powered models, however, and was also only released in limited numbers from 2005 to 2007.
Earlier projects such as those from BMW and Mazda raised significant interest, but little genuine demand from the marketplace. High prices combined with rudimentary hydrogen storage technology, along with a near-total lack of infrastructure, meant that such cars weren’t a great proposition for the average driver.
While previous experiments with hydrogen combustion engines have fallen flat, the continual push to develop better hydrogen storage and filling stations, as well as better performing engines, may yet see it have some promise in the future. However, it will be an uphill battle against existing electric cars, which have a huge lead in the infrastructure race, as well as in hearts and minds.
10 thoughts on “Toyota’s Hydrogen-Burning Racecar Soon To Hit The Track”
While electric cars have their place, we can’t overlook the Infrastructure problems caused by charging mass amounts of electric vehicles! They all have to get that electricity somewhere, and the grid is already taxed in some areas for various reasons. While It is hugely more efficient to centralize generation, the future of the grid is likely a more distributed solution, and you still have to get that power to the car.
Increasingly, I get the impression that solving the climate change dilemma is going to take more than just a couple solutions, and that its going to take a lot of creative and out of the box thinking by a lot of smart, motivated people.
Its very encouraging to see people working on new solutions and pushing the development of this and other alternative methods for powering vehicles. Whether we like it or not, the need for transportation is not going to go away, and because of varying environments and needs, no one silver bullet will be the answer.
New ideas would be great. Internal combustion of fossil fuel derived hydrogen isn’t new. It is just another gasp of a dying industry.
I love my diesels, but all future vehicles that I purchase will be electric.
I love my diesel too – a 2012 Citroen. But my wife and I also have a 2014 Nissan LEAF.
We use the LEAF for local journeys, and the diesel for the longer trips.
It’s not an ideal solution, granted, but few of us in the UK can afford a Tesla with a 300 mile range.
What about metal embrittlement due to hydrogen absorption?
I like to say that hydrogen fuel cell cars offer the best selection of the worst downsides – the high up-front cost of an EV, the fossil-sourced fuel of an ICE (since it’s almost entirely produced as a fossil fuel byproduct today), and the fuel storage, (currently) sourcing, and transportation problems hydrogen offers that are unrivalled by any other technology. The only thing they don’t have is the complexity of an ICE. A hydrogen-powered ICE vehicle trades the EV-like up-front cost for ICE complexity and addresses none of the other issues.
I wouldn’t call petrol, diesel and kerosene as a “byproduct”. Since it is the majority of the crude oil itself.
It is more fair to call everything else derived from crude oil as a byproduct.
But yes, dumping hydrogen into an ICE is a crude fix.
Hydrogen embrittlement is one concern. (Only happens at a few hundred C though, but we get that when burning hydrogen.)
But increased NOx values is another. Hydrogen burns a lot warmer than petrol (since it is more rapid), this will lead to more NOx.
Then there is the forces involved, hydrogen burns really quickly.
Though, fuel cells are likely not a good solution either, they have relatively low power densities. So a battery or capacitor bank would be needed for it to perform adequately. Could though be an adequate and reliable range extender in an EV.
Then there is the whole issues of storing hydrogen, it is an expensive endeavor in itself. Either requiring large pressures, or relatively expensive materials that temporarily binds the hydrogen in a more dense fashion.
Personally, I think methane and ethane are better solutions.
Methane is already a byproduct of society, though most methane just gets dumped into the atmosphere, or actively worked on having its production reduced. Sewage treatment plants is one of the main methane producers other than grazing animals.
And methane can be converted to ethane with relatively low losses. And the advantage here is that ethane has a density of 360 kg/m^3 at 4.2 MPa, compared to methane having only 96 kg/m^3 at 12 MPa, a fairly huge difference.
Ethane also has an energy density of 50 MJ/kg, compared to petrol at only about 30 MJ/kg, making up some of the difference. (Hydrogen at 90 MPa though gives some 46.8 Kg/m^3 with 100MJ/kg of energy, ie, a lot less energy than ethane, but at a far higher pressure.)
In short, retrofitting a sewage treatment plant to collect methane and produce more of it, and then convert some of the methane to ethane is a worth while thing for the transport industry. (The vast majority of sewage works currently pump air into their ponds to aid aerobic digestion, this greatly reduces methane production, most works don’t produce much methane currently, but they can if adapted. And it isn’t like these facilities will disappear in the future.)
Methane can also be used as a grid backup when solar and wind isn’t sufficient.
Another thing with methane and ethane is that there is fuel cells that can use them as fuel as well. So I am not against fuel cells, but rather the idea of hydrogen as a viable fuel for the future when there is other better alternatives already on the table.
Not sure I agree on ‘crude fix’ – its an effective use of many decades of material science and development in ICE – a good engineering solution, functional and well understood. Even Hydrogen in ICE has been researched for many decades (I know I’ve seen mention of Hydrogen powered largely ceramic ICE engines from the 70s) and there are many well understood adaptations. I don’t think it should be a long term solution, but it functions now rather well.
Fuel cells are great but have many problems, a key one being they can be poisoned by impurities, and then its basically recycle the fuel cell, no easy fixes. I’m sure fuel cell will really develop and those problems can be worked around creating a simple maintenance setup for good lifespans in the end – but that work has already be done for ICE, so its the expedient choice.
I agree that Methane and its many relatively easily tapped sources is a travesty that can and should be addressed, but in the end doesn’t really matter what the vehicles burn, you can convert methane to Hydrogen if you want (plus there are so many other consumers of heat/energy so it could all be put to other uses as is instead). Either way as a well designed ICE should be able to burn either with pretty good efficiency there isn’t really a need to force one choice or other.
What about metal embrittlement due to hydrogen absorption?
NASA was able to accidentally address that issue on their hydrogen car. They found out that trace amounts of CO on the hydrogen seemed to reduce it.
Can’t be too much of a problem, there are ceramic coated car parts being made
