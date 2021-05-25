Getting Started With Aluminum Extrusions

T-slot extrusions used to be somewhat mysterious, but today they are quite common thanks to their use in many 3D printers. However, it is one thing to assemble a kit with some extrusions and another thing to design your own creations with the material. If you ever had a Play-Doh Fun Factory as a kid, then you know about extrusions. You push some material out through a die to make a shape. Of course, aluminum extrusions aren’t made from modeling clay, but usually 6105-T5 aluminum. Oddly, there doesn’t seem to be an official standard, but it is so common that there’s usually not much variation between different vendors.
We use extrusions to create frames for 3D printers, laser cutters, and CNC machines. But you can use it anywhere you need a sturdy and versatile frame. There seems to be a lot of people using them, for example, to build custom fixtures inside vans. If you need a custom workbench, a light fixture, or even a picture frame, you can build anything you like using extrusions.
Why Extrusions?
If you are handy enough, of course, you can build all of those things without resorting to aluminum extrusion. After all, it isn’t hard to build a box out of wood or even aluminum stock. But having stock inexpensive aluminum is both strong and convenient. In general, all you need is a way to cut the extrusion square (or, buy it in the lengths you want) and a way to drill holes in the relatively soft aluminum. In some cases, you may want to tap some holes — either that already exist or those you freshly drilled.
However, what you do need is a lot of special parts. There are brackets and special nuts and a variety of accessories. You can think of it as something akin to an adult Erector set. One thing that has made working with extrusions easier is that you can 3D print just the bracket you need in many cases instead of buying an exotic bracket or having to stock a lot of different items. A fantastic example of this are all of the brackets and retaining parts Roger Cheng covered in his guide How to Build Anything Out of Aluminum Extrusion and 3D Printed Brackets.
Extrusion Geometry
There isn’t just a single kind of extrusion, but they all share some common features. In general, the extrusion will be like a square or a rectangle. The most basic extrusions are square and there will be a central hole and one or more T slots for attaching things. If you are making something you want to be attractive, you might not want the T slot on all sides, but usually, with a 3D printer or other machines you’ll have a slot on all sides.
Some extrusions are metric and some use inch measurements. It is common to call a square profile by its measurement as in a 20×20 profile (20mm on each side).
More complex extrusions will usually repeat the pattern so a 40×20 extrusion appears like two 20×20 extrusions joined together. Of course, they aren’t made that way — it is one solid extrusion where they’re squeezed out like Play-Doh, a fascinating story that Dan Maloney dove into last year. However, there are other extrusion shapes, such as those with a radius or those shaped like triangles for special purposes.
There are two things you’ll need to do: join extrusions together securely and affix things to the extrusions. For example, if you are making a table, you’d want to build a frame to hold the desktop that has four legs. You’d attach a laminate tabletop to the frame and put leveling feet in the legs. Of course, you could get a lot fancier like [Evan] and [Katelyn] did in the video below.
Extrusion Connections
In many cases, attaching accessories like a foot or a bracket to an extrusion has a lot in common with how you join multiple extrusions together, so let’s attack that first. The trick is to use special nuts that fit inside the T slots. You have several options. Square nuts can slide into the slot if they are thin enough. You can put a tension spring on the nut to hold it in place while you tighten the bolt into the nut. However, usually, people just thread the bolt on and slide the whole thing into the slot.
The downside to this is that you have to have access to the open end of the slot. If you want to add something between two other nuts or if the slot is blocked with a bracket, you will have to tear everything apart to get the new nut in. This is a type of preset nut, and they also make rectangular nuts known as T nuts that serve the same purpose.
If you were, for example, affixing a stepper motor bracket with two mounting holes to your frame, you’d either insert the nuts or thread them loosely on the bolts inserted into the bracket and then slide them into the slot. When you have the assembly in the right position, you simply tighten the bolts.
The only tricky part is the length of the bolt to use. You need a bolt that will go through the bracket and just go into the nut without coming out the other side and touching the extrusion. If the bracket were, say, 10mm thick and the nut is 6mm thick, you might use a 15mm long bolt to leave a millimeter margin. If the bolt is too short, the joint won’t be sturdy.
If you need to add something to the middle of an extrusion where you can’t access the entrance to the T slot, you’ll need a special kind of T nut. These are the least secure attachment but are often good enough. These nuts have an elliptical shape so that when they rotate 90 degrees they get stuck in the slot. There are also nuts that have springs or set screws so you can put them in the slot at an angle and then rotate the long edge to compress the spring, allowing the nut to clear the slot. When you let go, the spring pushes the nut into the edge of the slot, locking it in place. These are sometimes called drop-in or roll-in nuts.
You can also get T head bolts where the bolt head fits into the slot instead of the nut. These look like T nuts, but have a threaded bolt instead of a threaded hole. They also make T nuts that have multiple threaded holes. For example, a corner bracket — something we’ll talk about shortly — might have three holes spaced every 20mm, and there will be a corresponding nut with 3 holes with the same spacing. Of course, you could always just use three regular nuts.
Joining Extrusions
You can attach a stepper motor bracket or a cabinet slide using T nuts and bolts. But you can also attach a bracket to two or more extrusions to join them together. They make these brackets in aluminum, steel, or polymer, of course, but you can also 3D print them. However, you need to be careful. Usually, the brackets only constrain the extrusions in two dimensions, so you’ll want to use a second method to overconstrain the joint.
Most brackets are exactly what you’d think — they are shaped somewhat like an L or a T or a plus sign but there are a dizzying array of options. There are also corner connectors for making boxes that have an XYZ configuration. However, you can also get inner brackets that look like two T nuts in an L shape. A set screw holds each leg of the L in place. Some have an angled set screw to help align the connection in which case, you have to use a different type of inner connector depending on which way the connector faces. You’ll usually use these in pairs to hold both sides of the extrusion, although that’s not always necessary. You can see an example of a simple inner connector in the video below.
Sometimes you want to just join two extrusions end-to-end. A linear connector can do that. It is just a strip of metal that fits in the slot and has a few holes for set screws. You can also get brackets that will let you put a piece of extrusion in as a diagonal brace for extra strength.
There is also a simple way to connect two extrusions without using a bracket at all. It is more work, though, but uses fewer parts. Suppose you want to join extrusion A and B at a right angle. Your first step is to tap the central hole (or holes) in extrusion A. Then you drill a normal hole through extrusion B big enough to get a hex key for your bolt through the hole. You thread a bolt into the threaded hole, but before it is tight, you slide the head of the bolt into B’s T slot. The hole in B is positioned so you can finish tightening the bolt.
Accessories
There are many things made to work with extrusions you can get from the same place you buy them. There are cover plates, feet, and casters. You can get springs that hold sheet material like acrylic in the T slot. There are wheels, doors, handles, and hinges all made to fit into T slots.
If you browse any of the 3D printing sites like Thingiverse, you’ll find there are many designs for things like spool holders, filament guides, tool holders, and lamps that will fit in a T slot either as a friction fit or by mounting with nuts. Just remember that if you want to add something later and it needs screws, you’ll probably want some kind of drop-in nut.
Where to Get Extrusion
The cheapest way to buy extrusion is to get it surplus in whatever lengths you can get — usually leftovers — and cut them to the size you want yourself. If you do cut it yourself, you’ll want to be sure to make a clean and square cut so that the extrusions square up when you attach them together. You’ll want to use a metal cutting blade, of course.
However, if you buy new extrusions you can usually get them cut very precisely to whatever size you need. This may also cut down on expensive shipping for long pieces that you’ll cut anyway. In addition to cuts, you can often get the material in different colors or metal alloys. You can also ask for holes on one or both ends to be tapped if you prefer not to do that yourself.
There are many places you can buy extrusions and related items. Misumi is a common option as is 8020. The big suppliers like Grainger, Fastenal, and McMaster-Carr carry a lot of this sort of thing, but they are often pretty expensive.
The 3D Printing Connection
You can 3D print a lot of brackets (including one that is apparently the world’s best) and accessories and if you want to model something, you can even 3D print extrusions, although you need your print tolerances pretty tight. There are many designs for plastic T nuts that take a normal nut for threading and a plethora of brackets of all descriptions.
There are a few things to watch out for, though. First, use common sense. plastic brackets and extrusions won’t be as strong as those made of metal, although we’ve seen people go overboard with the idea. Also, not all extrusions are exactly the same, so a design for a nut that fits brand X might not fit the ones you have. As always with 3D printing, you’ll need to tweak and adjust.
If you want to get fancy with your designs and maybe even use 3D printed holders for cheap nuts. Either way, if you are building a desk, a machine, a robot, or nearly anything else you can imagine, aluminum extrusions are a great thing to have in your toolkit.
14 thoughts on “Getting Started With Aluminum Extrusions”
Nice summary; thanks! Can we get a compare and contrast on extrusion versus channel strut? (I have one thing in my house Frankensteined together from both metric extrusion and imperial channel strut…) DIN rail is less directly overlapping in uses, but also would be nice to compare or have adapters to attach to the others.
the ‘adult erector kit’ sounds interesting but most probably I am missing some cultural context :-)
Up to the 70’s in the US, every mechanically inclined boy got at least one Erector Set as a Christmas or birthday present. In the late 70’s Lego’s took over and playing with Erectors was less common, at least in my neighborhood.
https://www.toyhalloffame.org/toys/erector-set
Known as Meccano in the UK. Many a lad knew the pain of stepping on square nuts. Lego took the baton on that too.
i’ve only used them for one project, a kit 3d printer (like everyone else). but i love how that worked out! the best part is the extrusions provided the bulk of a linear actuator, so it was super convenient for the 3 identical axes of a delta printer. the kit came with a bunch of T-nuts which i loved, though obviously the printer never sees any particular mechanical load. really, most of the places where the extrusion is jammed into a hole in a PLA bracket, friction would hold it in place just fine.
for one piece, i couldn’t use the T-nuts…i had to use an M2.5 screw, and the M2.5 nut simply doesn’t engage at all. so i made my own by cutting down a penny into an oblong shape, and trapping that in place with the M2.5 nut.
i did come up with one novel hack i’m pleased with. i wanted to run electrical wire in some of the slots, but i couldn’t use zip ties to hold it in place like you see so commonly, because it’s got a truck for the linear actuator that rolls over it. i had used masking tape but after only a year it was peeling and the wires were popping out and rubbing on the trucks. so, as an exercise in printing the smallest details, i made little things you can slide inside the slot, and then twist with needle-nose pliers to lock into place. it was the fiddliest thing…the parts are mechanically next to worthless. but i put a couple dozen in the printer back in 2015 and they’ve simply stayed in place.
http://galexander.org/x/extfast.jpg
We’ve used 8020 for a number of projects around here. My favorite is the sliding rail system that allows my overhead Robotic Camera system to do duty for reading along with Newspapers and websites on tablets for our various shows. Since the configuration of the largest studio can vary with the show being taped, the camera had to be in multiple locations for use. The system we designed allows for use within a 10×6 area that encompasses the main staging for most shows.
8020 is great. For home use the knock off extrusion will work fine.
You should also mention Kindorf/Unistrut. That was my first use of linear rail for constructing such projects.
I used to work in a candle factory. Almost all of our guarding was made from 80/20. The beauty of the stuff is its about 1/4″ in the groove. Build a box to cover the machine then cut plexiglass/polycaronate sheet to fit the box and presto. You got a guard to keep hands out of the machine. https://www.slideshare.net/knottsco/8020-guarding-flipbook. Some great examples in the link. We also built custom machines out of the extrusions that were simply amazing. Custom drills for boring wick holes in three wick block candles etc. Great stuff to work with.
I always use to think why would I want to spend the money (for a computer desk) to build with extrusion when I can just build it with wood. With the current lumber prices, this may very well be the better way to go across the board.
Kind of crazy isn’t it. Guess the trees can’t keep up.
Anyway metal extrusion is used in commercial buildings.
Quick to putting something up.
https://3dinsider.com/metal-extrusions/
I buy t-slot at a local scrap yard for the aluminum scrap price- usually about $1-2 per lb. No, I don’t get to pick and choose – I have to take whatever size(s) they have, but I don’t build stuff from someone else’s BOM anyway. I generally find it best to acquire major parts first, then measure, model, and design around them.
I prefer to bolt the t-slot directly together and usually skip the L brackets and plates. That requires square cut ends, but I have access to a milling machine at Milwaukee Makerspace so not a problem for me. I see a lot of printers built with 20 mm t-slot and then all the corners are full of L brackets and plates in an attempt to stiffen the frame, but those add-ons can’t prevent the beams from flexing. People really should be using larger cross section t-slot. The extra stiffness would eliminate the need for most of the brackets and plates. I suspect the cost of larger t-slot is lower than the cost of the smaller stuff plus all the extra hardware.
Square aluminum tubing is stiffer than same size t-slot so unless you have some special need for the t-slot, most designs would probably be better with square tubing.
Slotted extrusions have one very important drawback, in that designs where structures undergo torsional deformation are to be avoided. U Channel, round and rectangular tube are typically less expensive, but are somewhat physically heavier. Personally, I prefer a rectangular tube in mild steel option, as tacking something together with a welder saves a fortune in fasteners and assembly time.
I don’t think I have actually ever seen a slotted extrusion product that didn’t have a weird bend or twist in it from the factory. If I recall correctly, it is because of how most slotted-channels are pulled straight at the end of production prior to cutting. A linear rail based on such products sounds frankly like a sledgehammer with a noodle for a handle. I can’t see how these could hold dimensional tolerances for very long. Not inconceivable mind you, but just seems rather delicate considering what most designers would expect at that scale. ;-)
I’m a fan of Makerbea, a 10mm t-slot extrusion system. It’s great for smaller scale projects, I used it to build a custom stand for my water-cooled PC.
Nowhere did anyone mention that the flatness and squareness was not all precise .
Great, I wanted to vent about my recent extrusion purchase. I bought 80/20 20 series T-slot. Lots of it. The problem is that 80/20 20 series is different than actual 20×20 extrusion. The slots are only 5.25mm wide while everything on amazon has 6mm wide slots. Almost everything on thingiverse is for 6mm slots.
