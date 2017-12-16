Aluminum extrusions are a boon for mechanical assemblies, but they require a stock of brackets and other hardware to be kept on hand. [mightynozzle] has decided to make things a little easier for prototyping and low-stress assemblies by creating a collection of 3D printable brackets for aluminum extrusions. 3D printing your own bracket hardware means faster prototyping, and if the assemblies don’t need the extra strength and rigidity of metal brackets you can just stick with the 3D printed versions.
The files are on Thingiverse, and include STL files of common brackets as well as an OpenSCAD script for customizing. Not familiar with OpenSCAD? No problem, we have a quick primer with examples.
This project showcases two things well. The first is that while brackets are not particularly expensive or hard to obtain, it can still be worth 3D printing them to reduce the overall amount of hardware one needs to keep on hand to make prototyping faster. The other is that 3D printing can shine when it comes to the creation of things like brackets: a few dimes’ worth of plastic can be turned into precise yet geometrically simple objects that would be a pain to make by other means. It certainly beats sitting on one’s hands waiting for parts to be delivered.
7 thoughts on “If 3D Printer, Then Custom Aluminum Extrusion Brackets”
you could make those brackets in 2 minutes with a saw and drill, what’s the point?
But… 3D Printing!!!
The part you cut out of a sheet of plastic will likely be stronger… but I’m betting the dimensions and hole positions will be more accurate on the 3D printed part.
Print the holes on a paper and use it as a template to drill and cut. Start with tiny drill bits and work your way up to desired size. If done correctly, we can get about 0.1mm on the point, which might be print resolution of the printer and the layers inside the holes might be off by 0.1mm. Plus, you don’t waste hours in printing, while you can cut and drill in minutes.
I wonder how many people have a 3d printer that don’t have a saw?
OMG… A troll… on the internet…
If you think that, you’ve clearly never fabricated a bracket from sheet stock.
Drawing the layout, measuring, cutting, cleaning up the cuts, laying out the holes, drilling the holes, counterboring the holes, cleaning everything up, painting or otherwise finishing….sounds like a bit more than 2 (or 20) minutes to me.
I like the idea and applaud the effort. I don’t typically use extrusion myself, but this collection is going in my bookmarks for the day when I might need it.
HOPEFULLY, you can print out 2 (or 3) that have dovetail joints, or mortise & tenon.
Then you slide them together, and finish off by screwing in the extrusions.
Joints can be a challenge to create if your carpentry skills are lacking – good joins require precision cutting.
http://homeguides.sfgate.com/wood-joints-advantages-disadvantages-99088.html