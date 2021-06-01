Don’t know about you, but we can’t start the day without coffee and a shower. If you were to drag us on some overnight trip into the wilderness, we could probably forego the shower for a day, but we will be a grumpy trail mate without some kind coffee, even instant.
Yes, if you were to get us on an overnight outdoor adventure, we would insist on bringing along a couple of these little disposable, self-destructing rocket stoves, if for no other reason than that we can have some coffee without having to forage for a bunch of firewood and build a whole regular-sized campfire. Don’t worry — we’ll share the water because there’s plenty of time built in. Per [smogdog], these Swedish torches will boil water in 20 minutes and burn for 60 — that’s enough time to make a coffee, a bowl of soup, and toast a single marshmallow before the fire consumes the scrap wood.
We love the use of bike chain as a burner to raise up the pot for fire ventilation. But our favorite bit has to be the dual-purpose packaging. It’s nice-looking, it’s informative, and it’s paper, so you can use it as a fire starter. Failing that, [smogdog] has a backup fire starter system — rubbing alcohol in a small spray bottle. Unwrap a protein bar and check out the demo video after the break.
Tired of the same old, boring trail foods? How about flat-pack pasta that morphs into fun shapes when you boil it?
4 thoughts on “Disposable Rocket Stove Keeps You Fueled In The Wild”
Ok, but instant coffee?
Very clever from a bushcraft standpoint, I could see keeping one or two of these in the pack for an emergency situation where you need to have reliable heat in short order.
Or you could, you know, grab three rocks and make a rocket stove to be fed with twigs. Also works with a branch and two stones, two branches, a wall and a branch, a wall and two stones, etc.
Please be sure it’s not pressure-treated fence/foundation lumber before you do this. Please.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)