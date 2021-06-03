Gdbdiff: Diff-ing A Real RP2040 MCU Against An Emulated MCU

What to do when developing an RP2040 emulator but validating the emulator instruction by instruction is a slow and tedious process? Why, automatically compare it against the real hardware if you’re [Uri Shaked], of course. This is the purpose of gdbdiff. This project uses the GDB remote serial protocol via OpenOCD to run test firmware step by step.

During a livestream (video linked via the above link), this allowed [Uri] to find a number of instruction bugs in the emulator this way. These issues involved issues such as incorrect flags in the APSR register and an edge case in the LSRS register. This gdbdiff livestream is part of an entire series of live-coding sessions during which [Uri] writes an RP2040 emulator from scratch.

We applaud [Uri] for creative thinking here, and assume that this way the livestream was probably more entertaining to watch than when doing instruction-level debugging purely by hand :)