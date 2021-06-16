Review: Battery Spot Welders, Why You Should Buy A Proper Spot Welder

Making battery packs is a common pursuit in our community, involving spot-welding nickel strips to the terminals on individual cells. Many a pack has been made in this way, using reclaimed 18650 cells taken from discarded laptops. Commercial battery spot welders do a good job but have a huge inrush current and aren’t cheap, so it’s not uncommon to see improvised solutions such as rewound transformers taken out of microwave ovens. There’s another possibility though, in the form of cheap modules that promise the same results using a battery pack as a power supply.
With a love of putting the cheaper end of the global electronic marketplace through its paces for the entertainment of Hackaday readers I couldn’t resist, so I parted with £15 (about $20), for a “Mini Spot Welder”, and sat down to wait for the mailman to bring me the usual anonymous grey package.
This Welder Promises much…
What arrived seemed promising, a “Portable Transistor Mini Spot Welder” along with a pair of battery cables and some cables terminated with spot welding electrodes.
The module itself is a sandwich of PCBs on metal standoffs, with a main board holding power electronics and a daughterboard with part-number-sanded microcontroller and small OLED display. There are some control buttons and a power switch on the board along with a socket for a foot pedal, and the main board has screw terminals, a row of hefty MOSFETs, and a large electrolytic capacitor.
Along with the unit was a set of leads, the welding leads being terminated in a set of insulated except for their tip copper probes and the battery leads being unterminated. I fitted a pair of crimp eye connectors to fit my battery terminals. Also in the box was a piece of paper advising on the type of batteries suitable for the task, which boil down to something close to a car battery. I had a suitable sealed lead-acid battery to hand as well as a few dubious 18650 cells of the extremely lightweight obvious fake variety, so taking a short piece of nickel strip I set out to weld cell and strip together.
Powering up the device and experimenting with the buttons, it became apparent that there were two modes: an Auto mode that would operate it when it detected something to weld, and a manual mode for operating it via a foot switch. I happen to have a foot switch from another piece of equipment, so opted for that.
Otherwise there’s a power setting calibrated in “E”, with no explanation as to what an “E” is. In fact it’s a measure of energy in terms of the length of the power pulse pulse delivered by the device, and on power-up it’s set to the low end of the range at 5E.
I first tried to hold the two probes in one hand and apply them to strip and cell with the other, but found I lacked the dexterity to pull this off. Reaching for a small bench vice, I was able to position them both such that I could hold cell and strip together against their tips and operate the welder via the foot switch.
… But Delivers Little
Starting at 5E and setting out to find the point at which the device would do a successful spot weld, I increased the power in steps of 5E and tried a weld at each level. The lower levels made the two stick together but only to the point that I could easily pull them apart, so I continued. Sadly I never found the level at which it worked , because at 25E one of those MOSFETs failed to a short circuit with the usual magic smoke smell, and I was unable to continue.
The process of reviewing very cheap electronics of this type is something like playing a one-armed bandit. Sometimes you win the jackpot, but at other times the device turns out to be no diamond in the rough. It’s usual though for it to at least do the job albeit in an entertainingly bad way, so this case of it failing to destruction before I had even managed to get it to perform is particularly disappointing.
It’s evident that there is something in the idea of a battery MOSFET spot welder, but these cheap devices seem not to deliver. If you need to weld battery terminals find a more traditional spot welder, meanwhile as regards these battery ones: I bought one so you don’t have to.
i’ve no idea how you came to the conclusion that battery spot welders “don’t deliver” in general…
kweld (the one you linked to as MOSFET based spot welder) works great and reliable since years.
Started using it with batteries (hobbyking nano) which delievered >1000A, nowadays with their supercap based setup and a server power supplied.
As said, works great and reliable since years now, not a single bad spot weld (other than user error :D)
For 10x the price.
https://www.keenlab.de/index.php/product-category/kspot-welder-kit/
which, of course, is still cheap af
Cheap, as in construction? Or Price?
Amazon lists such welders for about twice the price of the kweld.
https://www.amazon.com/s?k=battery+welder&ref=nb_sb_noss_1
And since it is difficult to read emotion in these comments, I ask serious, not snark.
I think it’s fair to say this specific instance of this model and perhaps even this specific model as a whole was a fail, but to extend that to say all cheap battery spot welders don’t deliver is stretching it a little thin. Difficult to extrapolate a general rule from a sample size of one. That being said it would be way more interesting instead of just ending with the conclusion that this one sucks, to look into exactly how it failed and how the design could be improved/modded to make it functional.
Is it possibly WORTH hacking it with better mosfets to see if it has any redeeming qualities?
Thanks, i have been looking @ these for a while. Glad i never bought one.
Thank you for reviewing this for us.
I wonder if this one, or any similar device can also be used for welding thermocouple wires together?
Most T/C wire is 20 awg or smaller (larger gauge TC wire is typically not intended to be used to form the junction, but for extension), so not much energy is required.
I use a large DC source, a switch, and a large electrolytic capacitor. The handle of large needle-nosed pliers are connected to one cap terminal, and a copper plate is connected to the other cap terminal. The power supply is set to charge to certain voltage, the switch is opened, and the twisted TC junction is touched to the copper plate using the pliers to hold the wire. If you counted the number of coulombs correctly, you will have a nice bead under 1mm diameter.
This process was observed and was accredited by several NRTL, NCB, SCC, and other third-party labs for use in data acceptance of Type Tests.
Thank you, we do use TC junctions around here (I haven’t used one so far) and when I asked, I was told we don’t have a TC junction welder.
running it from a lead acid might also have something to do with it.
Mosfets don’t generally like to be in the linear region and I bet the battery used strongly limits the power available, at least for the intended purpose.
…I probably would have used a 12 volt Lead Acid car/motorcycle battery as well…
I’m not arguing your point, just writing what I would’ve done.
Add a two or three Farads worth of electrolytic capacitors, a couple of [four or five for speed] PP3 batteries and a switch, a couple of lengths of cooker cable, insulate it well and pretty much job done. Sure fancy current sensing and mosfet switching might be more efficient and it might be nice to have a pretty case, but spur of the moment and something you might only use for a single project or a quick fix when you’re out in the field somewhere, there’s still something to be said for a quick hacked together bodge.
