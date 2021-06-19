1700 Regulatory Approvals Revoked In South Korea

For the first time since its inception, the Korea Communications Commission this week revoked the regulatory approvals of 1,696 telecommunications devices from 378 companies, both foreign and domestic. Those companies must recall unsold inventory from the shelves, and prove conformity of existing products already sold. In addition, the companies may not submit new applications for these items for one year. It’s not clear what would happen to already-sold equipment if the manufacturer is unable to prove conformity as requested — perhaps a recall? Caught up in this are CCTV products, networking equipment, Bluetooth speakers, and drones from companies like Huawei, DJI, and even Samsung.
The heart of the issue are what’s known as Mutual Recognition Agreements (MRAs) between countries to officially recognize of each other’s certification testing laboratories (or Conformity Assessment Bodies, CAB, in the lingo of the industry). Currently ten countries (USA, Canada, Mexico, UK, Israel, Japan, Korea, Singapore, Vietnam, and Australia), the 27 member states of the EU, Taiwan and Hong Kong all have MRAs with each other. Based on these MRAs, a Korean manufacturer could have a product tested by a laboratory in Israel, for example, and all would be kosher with the KCC.
At the center of attention is the Bay Area Compliance Laboratories (BACL), established in 1996 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. BACL has laboratories all over the world (USA, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Vietnam, and mainland China). Except for those in mainland China, all BACL laboratories are acceptable per the MRAs. The KCC received a tip last year that some compliance test reports for some products might be defective.
A six-month investigation in cooperation with the US National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) resulted in the announcement this week. Korean companies, 378 of them to be exact, had submitted test reports from BACL Sunnyvale which appeared to be appropriate. But on further investigation, it was learned that the actual testing was done by BACL laboratories in mainland China and only the reports were prepared in Sunnyvale.
It’s not clear whether these companies were knowingly playing fast and loose with the rules, whether BACL was complicit, if it was just a misunderstanding of the intricacies of the regulations and MRAs, or a combination of all three. Regardless, the KCC said that intent doesn’t matter according the their rules. It also has not been suggested that the products themselves are problematic, nor has anyone suggested that BACL’s Chinese laboratories performed slipshod work — rather, the KCC says it has no choice but to proceed with the revocation based on the applicable laws.
5 thoughts on “1700 Regulatory Approvals Revoked In South Korea”
“Boss, our EMC testing failed.” “Well, just send it to China to get tested. They’ll pass anything.” Problem solved. I know a lot of bosses that would be ok with this.
Well first the international chip shortage and now this, looks like a possible beginning to an end to world trade, maybe ? Sure someone else is thinking my same thoughts. Why aren’t we making more domestic products? Because we forgot how to do real work or are just too lazy to do it? We are out of various raw materials to make everything we need? I bet the biggest reason is the cost of the product at retail prices. And the there is the environmental reasons, we placed laws in affect that literally made it against the law to manufacture certain items because they are too detrimental to health, like Calif. with its Prop 65 !
“looks like a possible beginning to an end to world trade, maybe?”
No.
This sort of comment is hard to respond to without seeming rude, because it really betrays a fundamental lack of understanding of basic microeconomic topics.
You are correct that regulatory environment shifts production, though.
After reading the article, this seemed far less severe than initially expected.
At first I though South Korea made some law that made most if not all regulatory approvals in general void in South Korea. A thing I honestly wouldn’t put past politicians to be fair.
But to see that the regulatory body decided to just take a very, very close look at the paper work and figure that specific products hadn’t been compliance tested according to governing laws is a thing I can’t do much more than consider as a good thing.
Even though geographical restrictions on where a test can be done is a debatable topic in itself. But a compliance test after all needs to have both traceable calibrations, and adhere to some standard or another. To a degree, it is harder for the regulatory body to do due diligence outside of its jurisdiction, so it is understandable how the test results can be seen as void in a case like this unless a legal exception and proper procedures are enacted for such foreign certifications testing, an MRA in other words. Something that weren’t there in this case.
I find it strange that those licences were (possibly) revoked on a technicality, but the producers (who I assumed hired BACL in good faith) can now not resubmit for a year. I feel litigation coming up, making things worse for everyone but the lawyers.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)