Some of you may remember a recent project that featured on these pages, a 555 timer reproduced using vacuum tubes. Its creator [Usagi Electric] was left at loose ends while waiting for a fresh PCB revision of the 555 to be delivered, so set about creating a new vacuum tube model of a popular chip, this time the ubiquitous 741 op-amp. (Video, embedded below.)
The circuit is fairly straightforward, using six small pentodes. The first two are a long-tailed pair as might be expected, followed by two gain stages, then a final gain stage feeding a cathode follower with feedback. It’s neatly built on a PCB with IC-style “pins” made from more PCB material, then put in a huge replication of an IC socket on a wooden baseboard.
The result is an op-amp, but not necessarily a good one. He looks at the AC performance instead of the DC even though it’s a fully DC-coupled circuit, and finds that while it performs as expected in a classic op-amp circuit it still differs from the ideal at higher gain. The frequency response is poor too, something he rectifies by replacing the feedback capacitor with a smaller value. Sadly he doesn’t look at its common mode performance, though we’d expect that without close matching of the tubes it might leave something to be desired.
It’s obvious that this project would never be selected as an op-amp given the quality of even the cheapest silicon op-amp in comparison. But its value is in a novelty, a talking point, and maybe a chance to learn about op-amps. For that, we like it.
We covered the vacuum tube 555 when details of it emerged, but if op-amps are your bag we’ve looked at a simple one very closely indeed.
Thanks [Emily] for the tip.
11 thoughts on “Vacuum Tube Magic Comes To The 741”
Well, the 6dj8 tubes he’s using are used with an anode voltage of 24V, and they were designed to work with a typical voltage of 90V. If he increases the voltage, the tubes should work better.
I see no 6DJ8 (ECC88) here, the board is populated with 6AU6 (EF94) – and horrible sockets that will crack the tube bases.
It’s in the video clip. 7 minutes in.
And that is how engineering meets art!
Why not just build a tube opamp? That’s how they existed originally. And I think simpler than this.
How is this a tube 741? Can it drop in as a replacement? Does it actually translate the internals of the 741 to tubes?
Between tubes and ICs, there were opamp modules, I had one about the size of a matchbox. I don’t know if it was discrete components or something fancier.
SWTP sold opamps, made with discrete transistors. Early seventies, it was in Radio Electronics Ithink. I can’t find a date, but the July 1972 issue of Wireless World describes the same circuit.
If we spend our time rebuilding the past, where does that.leave the present and future?
SWTPC’s 199A preamp. Coupled with their 207A amps they were claiming .01% IM distortion
Correction:198A
There are tube opamps made by Philbrick in the 60s, likely performing much better than this. So, this is not a new thing, interesting as it may be.
Yes, the Philbrick K2-W
But they require 600V for normal operation
Here is the datasheet: http://philbrickarchive.org/k2-w_refurbished.pdf
What I’d like to know is where the tubes come from these days. Source? Sources?
That’s wonderful! Kudos! 😃
Always imagined making a tube based comparator circuit for a hamcomm-style modem.. Interfacing programs like JV-Fax, GSHPC (DOS) and so on with tube technology would be somewhat cool!
