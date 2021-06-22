Wood products have a long history in aviation even though modern materials have eclipsed them in many areas. But lately we’ve noticed several plywood satellites, including this one the ESA plans to launch. The WISA Woodsat is a test of WISA plywood, a particular brand made in Finland to show how it can withstand the orbital environment.
Why not? Plywood is cheap and easy to form. You probably don’t want to make a pressure vessel with it, but most satellites don’t need that anyway.
Oddly enough, the project is the brainchild of broadcaster [Jari Mäkinen] who is known for making models of things including cubesats. From wooden model to actual satellite seemed a logical connection.
The wood has some challenges, including weakness after forming, radiation and impact damage, and the tendency of wood to be stronger in one direction than others. In addition, the wood requires treatment to remove moisture and a thin aluminum oxide coating to prevent outgassing. Sensors onboard include two cameras and a very sensitive balance to detect contamination. There’s also a 3D printed electrical system inside the 100 millimeter cube.
The satellite should launch towards the end of the year, beating out the Japanese wooden satellite we saw earlier. Maybe this will make cubesats even more affordable. We’ve been watching this project in Sunday’s Links column too, so check it out.
5 thoughts on “Good Enough For The Spruce Goose, Good Enough For Satellites”
One of the requirements for a cubesat launch is that you can’t be a contamination risk to your neighbours in the cubesat launch bay. One man’s minor out-gassing is another’s fogged optics.
Thank you . This was the very question I was going to ask.
Wood cheaper than aluminium ? I doubt really. Except for the performance, demo, whatever you call it, I don’t see any advantage of wood, only inconvenient. Exposed to the sun, it can burn or crack (due to thermal expansion) and even more that there’s no atmosphere to protect from the UV rays, it’s weak, heavy, and not easy to process industrially. The only good point (for me), is that it could make a nice firework when it reenters the atmosphere.
The main advantage that came up in a stackexchange question ( https://space.stackexchange.com/questions/53775/advantages-disadvantages-of-wood-for-surface-of-cubesat ) is thermal insulation, leading to more stable internal temperature as the satellite moves between sunlit and dark sides.
But somehow I think that laminated aluminum honeycomb structures might have similar characteristics.
Price for lumber is out of this world right now, pun intended.
