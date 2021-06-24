Bicycle wheels have looked pretty much the same for over a century, and for very good reason: It works. [The Q] decided to ignore reason for a bit and focus on looks, so he built a fat tire bike without any hubs or spokes.
To make this work, he fabricated two sets of ring shaped “hubs” about the size of the rims, with a series of ball bearings around the circumference for the rims to roll around. The original forks were cut short and welded to a set of brackets that bolt to new hubs. This further complicates the back end as there’s nowhere to attach the sprocket cassette. The original rear hub, cassette and disc brake was moved to the inside of the frame. This drives the rear wheel using a second chain attached to a large ring sprocket mounted directly on the rim. The front brake was simply eliminated.
While this new design won’t be taking on existing bicycles, we doubt practicality was a priority in the build. It’s definitely a head turner, and we can’t help but see an opportunity to go even further and build a TRON bicycle.
Just recently, [The Q] turned another fat tire bike into an all-wheel-drive extreme off-roader. For another pedal-powered head turner, check out the strandbeest bicycle.
13 thoughts on “Fat Tire Bike Turned Hubless”
Since when has practicality ever been the sole basis for desire?
I want one.
Just from looks I did, fun and usual, not completely impractical, till I saw he welded the roller bearings in on both sides – so when they wear that is loads and loads of work to fix.
Simple fix though – weld nuts onto the frame and put a slot/cross/bolt head onto the threaded rod holding the bearings – slot being easiest and definitely not causing any clearance issues as the rod can be easily cranked entirely inside the rim – will probably have to grind some of the welded nuts down for greater clearance, but only once if at all.
That final gear ratio…
Probably a good thing; it limits you to a safe maximum speed.
Eeep – using that chain to brake with the idler sprocket gives me goosebumps!
Well, being a bike, and not a racing bike, the Fred Flintstone braking style is usually available as an option.
But don’t try it barefoot!
Well, technically it has really large, hollow hubs. You could make a truly hubless design by attaching to the rim with just a partial “hub” (not a full circle), but this would require some creativity to hold the rim firmly in place while still letting it roll. If the rim had flanges that stuck own horizontally, you could grip them with bearings from both sides, for instance.
So how does he brake?
simple … he doesn’t!
There’s a disc brake on the idler sprocket. Hopefully the rear chain will never fail.
Can we still say fat? Or should we say diameter challenged?
That joke is incredibly old and repetitive.
