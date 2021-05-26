All-Wheel Drive Bicycle Using Hand Drill Parts

A skilled mountain biker can cross some extreme terrain, but [The Q] thought there might be room for improvement, so he converted a fat bike to all-wheel drive.
The major challenge here is transferring pedal power to the front wheels, especially around the headset. [The Q] solved this by effectively building a differential from the parts of a very old hand drill. Since the front wheel needs to rotate at the same speed as the rear, one long chain loops from the rear wheel to the headset, tensioned by a pair of derailleurs. This front sprocket turns a series of spur gears and bevel gear arranged around the headset, which transfers the power down to the front wheel via another chain.
It would be interesting to feel what the bike rides like in soft sand, mud, and over rocks. We can see it has some advantages in those conditions but were unsure if it would be enough to offset the penalty in weight and complexity. The additional chains and gears certainly look like they’re asking to catch foliage, clothing, and maybe even skin. However, we suspect [The Q] was more likely doing it for the challenge of the build, which we can certainly appreciate. With the rise of e-bikes, adding a hub motor to the front wheel seems like a simpler option.
We’ve seen several interesting bicycle hacks over the years, including a strandbeest rear end, 3D printed tires and an automatic shifter.
Rokon has been making 2 wheel drive motorcycles. I wonder how their front wheel mechanism compared to this one. Pretty cool stuff all around. Hopefully turning with a powered front wheel doesn’t just slam you into the ground with a torque steer.
If I was them I’d use a hydraulic motor and plumb it with hoses to at pump driven off the motor. This would allow a hydraulic pressure relief valve to limit forces, particularly from unmatched tire perimeters when on pavement. It would also allow bypassing it entirely with a bypass valve to allow an amount of free-wheeling if two-wheel drive was not required.
The major challenge is that unless there is a lot of slip between the front and rear wheels any difference in tire perimeter between the two will put a lot of strain on intermediate components.
