It’s getting into the hot summer months for those of us in the Northern Hemisphere, and for many Hackaday readers, that means its time to get the old window air conditioner out of storage and lug it back into position. But what if you’re trying to cool a space that doesn’t have a convenient window? In that case, this clever conversion that [Infrared] came up with to keep his garage cool might be of interest.
Basically, he’s taken the classic window AC and turned it into an impromptu ductless unit. By rotating the evaporator coils into a vertical position and lengthening the compressor wires, he was able to make the center of the AC thin enough that he could close his garage door over it. The back of the unit looks largely untouched, but the front side has a real Mad Max vibe going on; with sheet metal, exposed wiring, and a couple of fans thrown in for good measure. Fine for the garage or workspace, but probably not a great choice for the kid’s room.
[Infrared] says the hacked up AC can get his garage 18 degrees cooler than the outside air temperature in its current form, but he hopes the addition of some high CFM computer fans will not only improve performance, but let him make the new front panel look a bit neater. Though even in its current form, this is far from the most ridiculous DIY AC project we’ve seen in recent memory.
4 thoughts on “Hacked AC Window Unit Split In Half To Cool The Garage”
It would be even better if he converted the unit into a water chiller, and then the water/glycol cooling loop would be easy to diy into almost any configuration, including multiple fan coils from a single compressor.
I cant find a single instance of someone making a chiller this way other than for aquarium chilling, and chillers for aircon use are very expensive, so a diy solution should make sense.
Thats because it wont remove the humidity out of the air. It would just be cold and clammy.
Wonder how efficient the heat exchange would be if you just bathed the evap radiator in water, agitated it with the return inflow and pumped it round a loop. High surface area gas to water heat exchanger? Guess you’d have to run it through radiators again wherever you wanted coolness. Wonder if the inefficiencies stack up with each transition to the point where it’s not worth it.
It’s almost a DIY mini-split (no heat), but *much* cheaper. That said, mounting a window unit in the wall is probably a better option if you own the property. The condenser will eventually fail because of corrosion (Al & Cu w/ H2O don’t play well together). I have a pair of 24,000 BTU window units that lost the refrigerant because of corrosion after only a few years of use. I’ll probably strip the compressors and junk the rest, though not sure what I’ll do with the compressors. Tough decision.
