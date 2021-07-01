Social Engineering And Menus

If you follow cybersecurity hacker methods — or just watch Mr. Robot — you probably know that the best way to get someone’s password is to ask for it. Sure, you probably can’t just say “Hi, I’m a bad guy. Can I have your password?” But there are all sorts of tricks you can use like pretending to be in the person’s IT department, someone in management, or by making up a crisis to overcome their better judgement with a sense . But of course, as wise computer people, we are immune to such things, right? We also don’t need those kinds of tricks in our arsenal.
Is that true? It is amazing how many subtle things influence what we think are rational decisions, no matter who we are. Consider going to eat in a restaurant. Simple, right? You look at the menu, pick what you want, and order. No one is influencing you. But they are. According to a BBC article, there’s a whole industry of menu “engineering” that figures out how to get you to order pricey food.
You might not think social engineering for menus is a great skill for us. But maybe your new open source project needs collaborators. Maybe your startup company needs investors. Maybe you’d like someone to look at your resume. Maybe the same tricks that work with diners will work in those cases, too.
Not Just Menus
It isn’t just menus. Grocery stores have a whole science about where to put things like milk to make sure you get a chance to buy other things. They also know what locations sell things. Casinos are wise, too. Slots that are highly visible often pay out more than ones tucked in a corner. Unless they are visible from the high-profit table games where they might annoy high rollers.
The TV show Brain Games did an experiment about “the decoy effect.” They offered moviegoers a choice of a small popcorn for $3 or a large popcorn for $7. They sold virtually no large popcorns and — when asked — customers complained about the cost of a large. Later, they offered similar customers three choices. The small and large were still the same, but they included a $6.50 medium size. Everyone wanted the medium size but then would realize that they could get the large size for only 50¢ more and did that. The way the menu options were presented moved the results from small to large and consumers were none the wiser.
Back to Your Regularly Scheduled Menu
As the popcorn experiment shows, our sensibility around pricing on menus is inexplicable. Dishes that use longer words on a menu tend to cost more and diners don’t mind. Restaurants will also place the most expensive items up top so when you get to the lower-priced items, they seem more reasonable.
So what entices diners? Simple things like typefaces and color apparently can make big changes. Italics convey quality and — paradoxically — ornate script may be hard to read but may make things seem to taste better. Apparently, wine labelled with a hard-to-read script font got higher marks than the same wine in a more legible bottle.
Studies show that people associate round typefaces with sweet foods and angular ones with salty food. Doesn’t make sense, but it is apparently true.
Presentation
Obviously, fries don’t sell as well as “thick crispy fries.” Penn and Teller’s show, Bullshit! did an episode on this where diners were served horrible food in an upscale restaurant and loved it because the waiter sold everything. Store-brand whipped topping was a hand-whipped mousse, for example. Most people ate the cheap corner market fare as though it were a five-star meal.
Menu experts claim that descriptive language can increase sales by 27%. Stanford found that “sweet sizzling green beans” were ordered 23% more often than “green beans.” That stands to reason, but it is strange that even though you know it is hyperbole, it still affects you.
Consider this text from the description of a McDonald’s Quarter Pounder:
…hot, deliciously juicy and cooked when you order. It’s seasoned with just a pinch of salt and pepper, sizzled on a flat iron grill, then topped with slivered onions, tangy pickles and two slices of melty American cheese on a sesame seed bun.
A flat iron grill? Do other places have non-tangy pickles or cheese that doesn’t melt on a hot burger? Is the McDonald’s chef back there pinching a little seasoning into your burger? But it still works. You are probably ordering one on your phone right now.
Pictures and videos are a mixed bag. Sometimes diners associate food pictures with low quality. Also, there’s the fear that the food you see in the picture — which is often not really food as you’ll see in the video below, since food is hard to photograph well — will look better than the food that arrives at your table. If you’ve eaten at a fast-food joint, you know that isn’t at all unlikely.
So What?
You may think this kind of social engineering is only for the shopkeeper or the restaurateur. But how many times do you pick a tool like, say, Chrome over a comparable tool like Firefox? If you want people to use your work, maybe some social engineering is in order.
We’ve all seen great projects and companies falter while lesser ones flourish. Without naming names, operating systems, Linux distributions, editors, programming languages, and video formats have all seen this effect. So when you write your next great IoT library, maybe it shouldn’t be “functions that let you control devices using network requests.” Maybe it should be “a robust and secure library that makes it easy to take control of devices from anywhere in the world simplifying and enhancing your high tech lifestyle.” Sure, it sounds ridiculous, but it’s proven to work.
Social in a group that’s traditionally not noted for it.
That just means to be truly exceptional and really stand out, all you need to do is show up. Those opportunities are pure gold.
To show up for this one all you need to do is set aside the technical magic you did and remember why you started the project in the first place. Rekindle the fire that got you through the challenge, and then if you can’t think of the ornate language of marketing, grab coffee with someone who can, and share your excitement with them. Then listen very closely when they recap or retell your story.
“90% of success is just showing up.”
-Woody Allen
B^)
The techniques used for making the commercial videos (and menu photos) sound like they are misleading, but this is not quite fair. It is very important for every ingredient to be visible on a visual menu (or a commercial), or the customer could be very surprised when they find a hidden ingredient (that really wouldn’t show up if you just took a picture of one hot off the grill) in what they order — some people never read a description of what they’re ordering, and that’s the only way to know what will be in it.
Some of the effects above are explained by “concordant self image”, which is a fancy way of saying that your brain will change its beliefs to become consistent with how you act.
A good example is hazing for club memberships like fraternities and military groups. Members who go through the hazing like their groups *better* than people who don’t. The extreme displeasure causes their brains to say, “I had to go through this effort to get here, so I must like it”.
You can even change peoples’ opinions this way, without their knowing it. At a public event, a concert for instance, if you ask people “how did you like the event” on their way out shy people will be polite and say they liked it even when they didn’t. The curious thing is that these people will later report that they actually *did* like the concert: their brain noticed that their actions didn’t match their belief state, and changed their state to compensate. And didn’t note the fact, so the people believe that they liked the concert from the outset.
This is why making the fonts hard to read makes the result seem better – it’s extra work you had to do to get the result. Of course you must have liked it better – you did all that work to get it, didn’t you?
I’m right now making a project that other makers can use to improve motivation for finishing projects, and this is one effect I’m using to accomplish this. If you say to yourself “I am a writer” (or welder, or costume-maker, or whatever describes your project), and write that word down on a slip of paper and carry it around in your wallet/pocketbook, you can change your brain’s self image. “Fake it until you make it” is based on psychology.
After all, you took the trouble to write the word and save it, there must be *some* reason you did that…
This is how I feel every time I break in a new pair of expensive shoes.
And the cheap shoes wear out in a few months…
You forgot to mention the people that are so trained to screen through and/or disable advertising that when they meet some, they see it as marketing FIRST, then have a negative bias toward the product or service they look at.
Like some users here with the misleading / exaggerated articles “clickbait” titles.
I get the point of the article, but despite snobbery, there is a reason that McDonalds sells billions of burgers and fries or, for example, Bud Light outsells all other beer. Marketing surely has a lot to do with it but if it actually tasted like hot garbage, no amount of PR spin would save it. “Store brand whipped topping” is also a viable, profitable commercial product and, like or not, sells for a reason without a fancy restaurant behind it.
When I was in school I made a few extra bucks here and there doing pre-market product testing and none of them involved looking at labels or anything, they were all blind taste tests. My friend did a couple for razors where he took them home and used them then reported back, and even got some blue jeans then they asked him about comfort, etc. I’m not saying marketing isn’t a big deal, but that these major companies (McDo, Amheiser [sp?] Bush, even Prego or Levi’s) do put in the R&D money up front. So I think the point should be make your product not suck first, then spin it later to maximize profit.
I’m also not saying I’m immune to food marketing, but yeah I’ve had some really gross pickles, refuse to eat “cheese” at most fast food places and so on. But I’m weird, I have no emotional connection with food, it just is a chore. I realized the other 99% of people don’t feel that way though so, sure, enjoy your “hot, deliciously juicy” burger. Sounds like a gross oxymoron to me but whatever.
The amount of effort that goes into selling products is far greater than what goes into making them, too ofteb. Coca cola isn’t a magic recipe it’s brown fizzy sugar water that reminds you of the Olympics and polar bears.
If your first exposure to Coke was through the advertisements, then yeah, it’s Olympics and polar bears.
For me, Coke is an ice cold drink on a hot, sweaty summer day when you’ve been out playing too hard or mowing lawns all day. It’s the time six year old me opened a can that was shaken up from the drive down a dusty, bumpy road and nearly drenched the neighbor kid with the stream that shot from the can.
