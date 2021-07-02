The longevity of plastic is both a blessing and a curse. On the one hand, it’s extremely durable, inexpensive, and easy to work with, but it also doesn’t biodegrade and lasts indefinitely in the environment when not disposed of properly. While this can mean devastating impacts to various ecosystems, it can also be a benefit if you happen to pick this plastic up and also happen to have a laser cutter around.
After cleaning and sorting plastic that they had found from various places, including scraps from a 3D printing facility, the folks at [dinalab] set about turning waste plastic into something that would be usable once more. After sorting it they shredded it and then melted it into sheets. They found that a sandwich press yielded the best results, as it kept the plastic at a low enough temperature to keep it from burning. Once its off of the press and properly cooled, the flat sheets of plastic can be sent to the laser cutter to be made into whatever useful thing they happen to need.
Not only does this process reuse plastic that would otherwise end up in the landfill (or worse, the ocean), it can also reuse plastic from itself since the scraps can be re-melted back into sheets. Plastic does lose some of its favorable material properties with repeated heat cycles, but we’d have to imagine this is negligible for the types of things that [dinalab] is creating. Of course, you can always skip the heat cycles entirely and turn waste plastic directly into 3D printer filament instead.
4 thoughts on “Discarded Plastic Laser-Cut And Reassembled”
Good idea, but too colorful for my taste, how to make it normal?
Simply don’t melt different colors together. Video already mentions sorting plastics by type and by color, so most patterns you see are like that by design.
The process shown doesn’t seem to allow for mixing of the molten plastic, so I doubt you could dye a mixed batch using colored pellets.
Use only one color of source plastic – it looks like a lot of the rainbow/tie-dye patterns on these were intentionally made by placing source plastic of different colors into the press in a matching pattern.
This works with waste plastic of known type. Usually they are melt compatible – albeit of mixed colors, so when heated they melt at the same temp and all the particles fuse together = ideal to press flat. Plastics from recycling house hold waste would not be suitable. Production like scrap is suitable and most such waste is already recycled back into items or collected to be blended and re-pelletised. Complex here as color and filler are added. so any combinatorial recycling converges towards a muddy brown of mixed pigments. Many fibrous fillers also add problems as they must be stored and added to compatible mixing types. Often companies just dispose of some small streams by combustion for heat/steam.
The other aspect is labor – this might not be economic.
That said, there needs to be a structural cost to force people into recycling as well as an import structural cost added to cover the downstream cost of recycling. To be clear – plastic is charfed a fee by US customs(or any nation customs) that is segregated and paid to the companies that are burdened with the recycling cost at end of product life. This added cost will serve to reduce imports in volume and of type – each type of plastic has a code. Random toys will also get that charge – which will be in the area of $1-2 dollars per pound of finished item/toy etc. We MUST get on top of and control this sea of garbage…
