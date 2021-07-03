The commoditised PC is the most versatile tool many of us will own, and since it has been around for a very long time it is also something that can be found for free or very cheaply if the latest components aren’t a concern. It’s not without limitations though, while it’s designed for expansion it no longer has any ports that can easily be repurposed as GPIOs for reading sensors. A solution for some sensors comes courtesy of [Ruslan Nagimov], who shows us how the PC sound card can become a measurement interface.
The idea is that simple resistive or capacitive sensors can be read through their AC characteristics by sending out a sine wave on one channel of the card and reading the result on the other from a divider circuit. He goes extensively into the code, both for the resistive example and for reactive components, and we can see that it forms a handy extension to the PC capabilities.
We’re sure this technique will find applications for some readers, but it interests us for another platform. Measurement using a mobile phone’s audio jack doesn’t have an inspiring history, but perhaps this could be used as well for mobile sensors.
3 thoughts on “Your PC Sound Card As A Sensor Input”
I know the audio from my motherboard’s build-in sound card has a lot of noise in it because it’s placed so closely to the CPU. If this is highly tolerant of noise then this might work but frankly I think this isn’t as good as just connecting an MCU with GPIOs via USB.
This has been used in Ham radio.
i like the idea of sending an ac signal to probe the characteristics of the attached circuit. that gets around a lot of the limitations of the sound interface, or even turns them into advantages. but i’m not sure i agree with “it no longer has any ports that can easily be repurposed as GPIOs for reading sensors”. things have changed a great deal but if you’ll pardon my nostalgia…
the old way sure was simple. i used to shove 22awg solid copper wire directly into the DB25 parallel port. i could read/write it directly from DEBUG.EXE, port 278h. truly, couldn’t be simpler. but if you wanted to do a good job, you had to come up with an actual db25 connector (which, when i was a kid, meant waiting potentially weeks to get to go to radio shack), and soldering was also a huge buzzkill for me back then. on top of that, as my projects became more sophisticated i learned that i didn’t really understand the electrical characteristics of the parallel port. i still don’t, though presumably now i could figure it out if i took a serious look at it.
the alternative on those old PCs was rs232. i did use that a lot, even had a pile of 1488s for the +/-12V signalling. not that convenient. and i’ve nothing against asynchronous serial but basically if your microcontroller didn’t have a dedicated async serial peripheral built in, it wasn’t a very friendly thing to try to figure out, compared to SPI/I2C/etc. basically impossible to decode rs232 with just a 74xx shift register. the microcontrollers available were awkward, and if you wanted reprogrammability they were expensive and rare as well. i never found rs232 easy to work with.
today, there’s nothing quite like parallel port…but instead, there’s a hundred different varieties of arduino / stm32 pill / usbpic / raspi, and you can even get cheap usb peripherals like FTDI or audio. you can’t buy any of them at radio shack but you can find just about anything online for $2-$20. gpio galore, with a variety of dedicated serial and adc/dac pins. the gpio is often limited in some way (like 3.3V vs 5V), but it is generally a simple bipolar driver that is easy to understand. a lot of them have pin headers that are easy to wirewrap or ic-clip onto, or plated through hole for easy soldering. in most ways, i find the modern situation much easier to deal with.
my biggest complaint today is that the software situation is much more complicated. there are a ton of different approaches, but i personally always wind up writing separate programs for the microcontroller and the PC side of it, treating the whole device like a dedicated i/o controller. i can usually find something easier than bitbanging usb, but handling the usb connection always requires some forethought. the strength of modern commandline tools can sometimes make it seem easy from the user perspective but there’s definitely nothing as simple as just writing to port 278h. but the flipside is, if you know how to handle all that, it is so much more powerful! an stm32 is comparable to the 286 i started with, and i can invest the whole thing on polling or delay loops and still not block my PC. and it’s definitely not any more expensive.
