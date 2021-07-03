If you’ve taken a physics class, you’ve doubtless heard tales of mythical beasts like the massless string, the frictionless bearing, and the perfect sphere. And if you’re designing something new, it’s not always wrong to start by thinking in terms of these abstractions, just to get the basic framework laid and a first-order handle on the way things go. But once you start building, you’d better be ready to shed your illusions that a 6 mm peg will fit into a 6 mm hole.
Theory and practice are the same thing, in theory. But as soon as you step into practice, your “weekend build” can easily turn into a 500-hour project, full of hurdles, discoveries, experimentation, and eventual success. I’m not going to rehash [Scott Rumschlag]’s project here — you should really watch his detailed video — but suffice it to say that when building a sub-millimeter precision 3D measuring device, bearings do have friction and string does have non-zero mass, and it all matters.
When you start working on a project that “looked good on paper” or for whatever reason just doesn’t turn out as precisely as you’d wished, you could do worse than to follow [Scott’s] example: start off by quantifying your goals, and then identify where every error along the way accumulates to keep you from reaching them. Doing precise work isn’t easy, but it’s not impossible either if you know where all the errors are coming from. You at least have a chain of improvements that you can consider, and if you’ve set realistic goals, you also know when to stop, which is almost as important.
And if anyone out there has an infinite sheet of perfectly conductive material, I’m in the market.
9 thoughts on “The Devil Is In The Details”
https://hackaday.com/2021/07/01/sub-mm-mechanical-3d-scanner-with-encoders-and-string/ ???
It was linked in the article as “turn into a 500-hour project”.
“And if anyone out there has an infinite sheet of perfectly conductive material, I’m in the market.”
I have one I would sell you but it’s currently stuck under my immovable object. If you have an unstoppable force then you just might be able to get to it.
I’m still looking for spherical cows.
On the other hand, 1/3 of the body shape of the general population is approaching spherical…
Hey, I resemble that remark!
If you want to really see how this sort of drilling-down to find all the sources of error is done, have a look though the publications from the metrology folks at NIST. Or just follow the timenuts mailing list for an abbreviated version.
It takes a special kind of mind to go to those extremes in search of perfection.
Differences are science vs engineering. Pure sciences worry about knowledge and don’t necessarily have an end product. Engineering is dealing with real life limitations and often economics. e.g. availability of parts, unideal parts/material, production yields, cost etc.
Very instructive article, a goldmine of informatioms !
