The 1984 Timex Computer 2048 that [Drygol] recently got his hands on was in pretty poor shape. Not only did it have the mangled exterior that comes from several decades of hard use and furious typing, but the internals appeared to be shot as well, with the machine showing nothing but vertical lines when powered up. Thankfully, this retro computer virtuoso was more than up to the challenge of bringing it back from the brink.
After a good cleaning and the installation of a reproduction front panel, the Timex was already looking much better. Unfortunately [Drygol] says he doesn’t currently have the equipment necessary to touch up the graphics and lettering on the key caps, but the fact that he had to qualify that statement with “currently” has us all sorts of excited to see what he’s planning down the line.
Of course beauty is only skin deep, and this particular TC-2048 was still bad to the bone. [Drygol] had a hunch its Z80 processor was dead, but after swapping it and its socket out, the machine still wouldn’t start. Though he did note that the garbled graphics shown on the screen had changed, which made him think he was on the right track. He then replaced all the RAM on the board, but that didn’t seem to change anything.
There isn’t a whole lot else to go wrong on these old machines, so the final step was to try and replace the ROM. Sure enough, after installing a new Winbond W27C512 chip with the appropriate software burned onto it, the nearly 40 year old computer sprang back to life.
Another classic computer saved from the trash heap, but it’s all in a day’s work for [Drygol]. Over the years we’ve seen him perform meticulous repairs on computer hardware that any reasonable person would have given up on. Even if you’re not into retro hardware, his restorations are always full of fascinating tips and tricks that can be applied when repairing gadgetry from whatever era happens to tickle your fancy.
10 thoughts on “Chip Transplant Brings Timex 2048 Back From Grave”
Since EPROM is a form of dynamic memory (just with very (very) long refresh times), it’s not a big surprise that 40 year old chips are losing their data. It’s quite likely that even if it was a one-time-programmable (i.e., an EPROM without the window to erase it through), if the exact same code was reprogrammed into the chip, it would probably run for a couple more decades.
+1
So eventually, the crystals “grow” back so to say ?
IMHO, I do imagine ROMs as a hi-tec simulation/emulation of a diode-matrix.
Before ROM/EPROMs existed, telegraphy beacons (morse keyer) use diode-matrices.
And before that, core memory. The permanent one as used in early space exploration, not the RAM type that looses its information during a read.
And before that, they used mechanical wheels with short/long slices – a light barrier then scanned the them.
PS: Sorry for my poor English.
Even simpler than that: EPROMS work by using a high voltage to overcome an insulating layer to charge a capacitor, and believe it or not, that capacitor stays charged for the life of the chip, kind of like the capacitive element in an electret microphone.
So it really IS a dynamic memory cell, but with a very well insulated capacitor. Same with flash memory, and this is why they wear out over time – as I understand it, each time one of these capacitors is charged, it damages the insulation a tiny amount, so after a large number of write cycles, the leakage current gets high enough to cause bits to get lost.
ROM Rot is a very real problem on gear of this era. In my repair rotation is a microprocessor controlled Tektronix Oscilloscope (a 7854), and the Mostek mask ROMs are notoriously flaky. Thank god there’s enough people out there who love dumping & preserving these ROM images!
I think the same my fellow vintage friend! 🙂👍 Many users of the vintage society are essentially, um, “software archeologists”. Together, they (we) will preserve the roots of the digital age. Thanks to them, future generations don’t have to worry about loosing knowledge about the foundation of their culture. Geeks like them/us will silently guard old technology of yesterday and tomorrow, so there’s nothing to worry. The future will be bright, because there will always a few involved people which will keep stuff running, no matter what silliness (softw. pat., copyrgh., drm, software as a service etc) is there to come. :)
Seems like a rather ham-fisted approach to repairing what is, effectively, an upgraded Spectrum. Starting with DiagROM and a logic probe would have told him if the CPU was shot, and then if the RAM was a problem. Plenty of vids on YouTube on the procedures to follow.
Disagree. This is classic top down troubleshooting and is much more efficient than starting from the bottom. If he was working on the CPU pins he’d have to verify that each one was operating properly and within spec. If he found a problem, he’d replace the CPU, just as he did first.
Also, you can see that the major chips are socketed. Much quicker to just swap in a known-good chip than to do a lot of analysis.
So you’re saying that since you have a different solution, this invalidates his solution. Good to know.
