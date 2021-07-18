Over the years we’ve become used to seeing some impressive hacks of high-end calculator software and hardware, most often associated with the Z80-based models from Texas Instruments. But of course, TI are far from the only player in this arena. It’s nice for a change to see a Casio receiving some attention. The Casio fx series of graphical calculators can now communicate with the world, thanks to the work of [Manawyrm] in porting a TCP/IP stack to them.
As can be seen in the video below, lurking in the calculator’s menu system is an IRC client, there is also a terminal application and a webserver which you can even visit online (Please be aware that it’s only a calculator though, so an onslaught of Hackaday readers clicking the link may bring it down). The Casio doesn’t have a network interface of its own, so instead, it speaks SLIP over the serial port. In this endeavor, it uses a UART driver sourced from [TobleMiner].
It’s always good to see a neglected platform get some love, and also to note that this is an unusual outing for an SH4 CPU outside its most familiar home in the Sega Dreamcast. It’s a surprise then to read that the SH4 in a calculator of all products, is a custom version that lacks an FPU. This deficiency doesn’t mean it can’t be overclocked though, as this very old Hackaday article describes.
6 thoughts on “The Internet – On A Casio Calculator!”
Shout out for SLIP… haven’t heard anybody mention that since the early 1990’s !! :-)
Still a better processor than the 4 bit one in the dreamcast VMu thats literally a potato XD
Just did the Kite Circuit Gem mod to fix mine up X)
Ok 8-bit
In 1979, someone I knew was upgrading a record factory. Intersil 6100 since it was like a PDP/8, to replace mechanical timing. But for programming, he had a little terminal, I have no idea what brand (I don’t think I knew) that was the size of a calculator. I guess more buttons, and a serial interface.
I did something similar back in the late 90’s with a TI-92 graphing calculator, the Fargo assembly shell w/ a terminal program, external modem + home made DB25 null modem gender changer + TI Graph link cable, and a dial up shell with my ISP at the time and an IRC program on the shell. Could have done other things as well in the shell. Yes it wasn’t TCP/IP internet on the calculator but got access to the internet none the less through it.
>It’s a surprise then to read that the SH4 in a calculator of all products, is a custom version that lacks an FPU.
You don’t want the usual IEEE floating point math in a calculator as they are inexact.
You want to use BCD math and FPU won’t help.
