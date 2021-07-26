Linux Fu: Superpowers For Mere Mortals

You can hardly mention the
sudo command without recalling the hilarious XKCD strip about making sandwiches. It does seem like
sudo is the magic power to make a Linux system do what you want. The only problem is that those superpowers are not something to be taken lightly.
If you are surfing the web, for example, you really don’t want to be root, because if someone naughty takes over your computer they could do a lot more harm with your root password. But still, there are times when you want to run certain commands that are normally root-only and don’t want to bother with a password. Luckily,
sudo can handle that use case very easily.
Why?
As a simple example, suppose you like to shut your computer down at the end of the day. You run the shutdown command from the terminal but it doesn’t work because you aren’t root. You then have to do it again with
sudo and if you haven’t logged in lately, provide your password. Ugh.
In my case, I got to thinking about this when I needed to manipulate the
dbus service in a startup script. I wanted the script to manipulate just that service as a normal user and not prompt for a password, especially since some users don’t have
sudo powers anyway. Either way, you would like a way to let normal users run very specific commands without additional permission.
A Simple But Bad Way
Your first thought might be to wrap the code in a shell script owned by root and set the
suid bit so that when you execute it, the script elevates to having root access. That will work, but it seems like a potential security problem. After all, a script could do anything. Are you sure there is no way for a user to force it to do something else? Are you really sure?
Granted, you always have to think about this. If you, say, allowed someone to run
emacs as root, that person could then open a shell and have full access to the system even if they didn’t otherwise have root access. That’s not good. But it is usually easier to reason about programs that have specific functions instead of a general-purpose shell script.
Configuration
That’s where
sudo comes in. There’s really only one place to set up
sudo, although most modern distributions have that one place read files from a second place that you can also use. The primary place is
/etc/sudoers and, as you would guess, you need to be root to change that file. In fact, you shouldn’t open it with a regular editor at all. Use
visudo which verifies you aren’t going to lock yourself out of root access by messing up this file. That would be very bad on systems where there is no way to log in directly as root.
When you use
visudo, an editor launches. These days that’s often
nano by default, although
vi is the historic choice as you can see by the name. If you prefer something else, the tool will pick up your
VISUAL or
EDITOR environment variable. Well… sort of.
The authors of
visudo and
sudo were paranoid and rightfully so. There are options to remove all environment variables before running a command or to preserve just selected ones. So most of the time if you try to set one of these environment variables it is wiped out by
sudo. To fix that, you’ll have to survive with whatever editor you get by default one time. You can preserve the environment variables and provide a list of accepted editors by putting this near the top of the file:
Defaults env_reset Defaults env_keep=VISUAL Defaults env_keep=EDITOR Defaults editor=/usr/bin/nano:/usr/bin/emacs:/usr/bin/vi
Keep in mind that your
DISPLAY variable won’t go through either, so don’t expect a GUI editor to work without some further configuration changes.
If
visudo doesn’t like your changes because of a syntax error it will ask you what to do. Press
? to see your options. You can tell it save anyway, but I don’t recommend that.
Now What?
There are many arcane syntax commands you can put in
sudoers to get different effects. In this case, we want to run a command like
shutdown or
service without a password for a specific user. Say the user is jolly_wrencher:
jolly_wrencher ALL= NOPASSWD: /usr/sbin/shutdown
This tells
sudo that the user on all machines can run the command with no password. If the command takes parameters, the user is free to supply them. However, you can also provide parameters that must match or use a quoted space to imply no arguments allowed.
In the case of something that is disallowed,
sudo may still let you run the command if you provide the password and you were otherwise allowed to run it. Otherwise, no dice.
For example, with the
dbus example, I used two lines:
jolly_wrencher ALL= NOPASSWD: /usr/sbin/service dbus status jolly_wrencher ALL= NOPASSWD: /usr/sbin/service dbus --full-restart
Easier Maintenance
Many distributions will now have a final line in the
sudoers file that looks like this:
#includedir /etc/sudoers.d
This will scan the directory named for files (unless they have ~ or . characters in the name) and process them, too. So in my case, I have the two lines about
dbus in a file
/etc/sudoers.d/dbus-service. You still should use
visudo to edit. In recent versions, you just pass the name of the file you want to edit. Old versions needed a
-f option. After editing, the system checks the entire
sudoers file for errors, so it is safer than editing the files directly.
There’s quite a bit more you can do with
sudoand
sudoers. However, you should resist the urge to do too much. It is easy to make assumptions about security that get you in trouble. However, there are always cases where you need this kind of power and, as usual, Linux doesn’t disappoint.
3 thoughts on “Linux Fu: Superpowers For Mere Mortals”
As a ‘single user’ home system, I don’t find much, if any, use for sudo. It seems much easier for me to just ‘su -‘ and do the work I need and then exit back to user space when done. I don’t mind entering the ‘root’ password as that is part of Linux security. No big deal to me.
Thanks for the good read though.
I don’t like doing this because it’s too easy to type something bad at a root prompt. As a software developer and sys admin I am constantly deleting and moving stuff around, typing the wrong thing in the wrong place can be a disaster. Whenever I type sudo I remember the Spiderman lecture and I take extra care. Also with sudo all your commands are going into one command history so it’s easier to remember what you typed.
Can’t have a linux article without a HILARIOUS xkcd comic! Here’s my favourite https://xkcd.com/1756/
