The SMART Response XE is a handheld computer that was originally sold for use in the classroom as a terminal for pupils taking tests. It’s now cheap enough on the surplus market to have become a target for experimenters, and we’ve seen them with a variety of cool hacks. We particularly like what [chmod775] has done with it, putting a VT100 terminal emulator on the device and hiding a NanoPi Neo Air single board computer in the battery bay. Powered from a USB battery bank, it gives a fully-featured Linux terminal in the palm of the hand. We see it running an Ubuntu LTS version, and it’s clear that it’s a functional and usable device.
This raises a more abstract question though: We’d guess comparatively few of us write software through an old-style dumb terminal, instead we’re more likely to get our terminal experience at a much more accomplished command line with all the conveniences of a modern desktop surrounding it. How many of us could comfortably return to the limited confines of a VT100 emulator on an odd-sized LCD display? We’d be interested to hear [chmod755]’s experiences using it, because if it retains usability it’s a device we wouldn’t mind having ourselves.
3 thoughts on “Classroom Surplus Becomes Linux Powerhouse”
That’s neat!
Something like this could make a nice handheld remote for a home automation setup… I see [chmod755] replaced the power source; I wonder how long the device would run on it’s original batteries.
Thanks @lthemick!
At the moment the device last around 3 hours on a single charge with 2 cells of 450mAh in parallel.
I think with the original 4x AAA it will not last even an hour.
The little NanoPi running a full fledged Linux distro is very power hungry! :D
I think typing with my thumbs would be the real issue of using this as a “real” terminal. Quick responses on HaD are fine but I’m not keen to write a few hundred lines of code with my thumbs.
