Fresh Paint Or Patina Of Ages, That’s The Antique Question

The world of antique furniture and the world of hackers rarely coincide, and perhaps the allure of the latest tech is greater for most of us than that of a Chipendale cabinet. But there are times when there are analagous situations in both worlds, so it’s worth taking a moment to consider something.
Antique furniture has survived for hundreds of years before being owned by today’s collectors. Along the way it picks up bumps and scrapes, wear, and even the occasional repair. Valuable pieces turn up all the time, having been discovered in dusty attics, cowsheds, basements, and all sorts of places where they may have been misused in ways that might horrify those who later pay big money for them. Thus there is a whole industry of craft workers in the field of furniture restoration whose speciality lies in turning the wreck of a piece of furniture into a valuable antique for the showroom.
The parallel in our community if you hadn’t already guessed, can be found in the world of retrocomputers. They are the antiques we prize, they come to us after being abused by kids and then left to languish in a box of junk somewhere. Their capacitors are leaking, their cases may be cracked or dirty, and they often possess the signature look of old ABS mouldings, their characteristic yellowing. This is caused by the gradual release of small quantities of bromine as the fire retardant contained within the plastic degrades under UV light, and causes considerable consternation among some retrocomputing enthusiasts. Considerable effort goes into mitigating it, with the favourite technique involving so-called Retr0bright recipes that use hydrogen peroxide to bleach away the colour.
Do We Lose Something In A Quest To Recreate Our Childhoods?
In the antique furniture world there are operators at all levels from the shysters pushing imitation furniture made last month in China to the specialist dealers in high-end genuine pieces. Antique restoration has strata to match, and at the quality end they do work to the highest possible standards.
Consider though, given a priceless antique that needs work, what is the objective? It would certainly be possible to return it to the same condition in which it left the cabinet maker’s workshop hundreds of years ago, but is that their aim? Instead they restore it to a very good condition but leave it with a patina of age. Shelves bow downwards slightly in the middle, there are slight marks under the polish, and the feet bear some of the scuffs they have picked up over the years. Over-restoration in which it looks too new just isn’t the thing, because then it ceases to look like the real thing that it is.
Spending a lot of time over the years around retrocomputers and retrocomputing enthusiasts, it’s interesting to make that comparison with antique furniture. Why do we not allow our antiques to wear with pride the patina acquired through the decades, and why do we prefer to pretend that it’s 1988 and they’ve just come out of the box? Is it because we’re really recreating our own childhoods (or perhaps those we wish we’d had) rather than appreciating the devices as relics in their own right?
With an increasing number of modern reproductions of classic cases and motherboards being produced, it seems to me that we’re blurring the line between the original and the reproduction just as an imitation furniture maker does to the genuine antique. Will we in time seek to differentiate our classic machines from the repro pretenders by the patina of age? Maybe it will be left to a future generation of retrocomputing collectors to make that jump.
Header: Mark Fosh, CC BY 2.0.
6 thoughts on “Fresh Paint Or Patina Of Ages, That’s The Antique Question”
Computer cases do have one quality most furniture doesn’t. The ability to be separated from their electronics with minimal damage. One could store away that historic case in exchange for something newer, reversing the decision for any future purchaser.
Counterpoint: patina on old objects is inauthentic. In restoring the object, we clean and fix it to our vision of how it should look like, which has no historical relevance because this is never what the object was made to look like, nor is it how it really came to look like over time. It is just as artificial as putting on modern epoxy paint and polishing it up. It is our choice to represent the object exactly like that: to fix this blotch and leave that scratch.
Patina is a fashion statement and a particular interpretation of the past. It literally creates a colored impression, like a yellowed out photograph or warbly voices on a stretched out tape. This “nostalgic” distortion of facts presents the past as inferior to present, which then reflects on our judgement and understanding of the people themselves. It feeds into the notions of cultural relativism, that “the past is a foreign country”, where people think differently and behave differently because their lives and their circumstances are completely different – just look at what crude objects they had. It seems as if anything in the past was ugly, broken, sloppy or barely functional; well-worn like a pauper’s boot.
You do have a point where you mention the yellowing of 80’s computer equipment (or other plastic items).
I have to admit that I’ve retrobrighted my old VIC-20 to convert it from a strange smokey yellow to an almost original crispy clean white. It took me a long time (waiting for the perfect day and guts because I was scared to do it harm). But I got there and I like the end result. It felt dirty before (although dirt wasn’t an issue at all) and now it feels nice and clean again. You might say it improved the bond between me and my machine… but in the end it’s just another project. Although technically you might consider it a sort of maintenance.
Now I use this for my VIC-20 development and programming sessions, so it isn’t even on display or such, nobody who visits will ever see it. But I can fully understand that people who do put there equipment on display feel the need to retrobright it. Although the yellowing is like a sort of patina, which might be considered an homage to the process of aging. But technically speaking, it’s a matter of taste. And the strange smokey yellow is a taste not many people seem to prefer over the original color scheme.
You mentioned recreating our own childhood with these old machines and you are so absolutely right about that one. Because now I have the knowledge (internet with lot’s of datasheets and scanned books), the money (a decent job) and the technology (modern microcontrollers and 3D printer) to make the things that were considered impossible back then (for a teenager). And somehow that makes me feel good. The fact that I can do stuff, solve tiny technical problems nobody really cares about anymore, makes me feel sort of special. My own bright happy place.
But… then again… my personal view might be slightly affected by the retrobright chemicals.
to me, the big question comes down to: “is the Patina State intrusive to its basic functionality?” In the case of furniture, the answer is extremely variable: you come down to a decision of *repair* vs *restore*: tighten loose fasteners, restitch loose upholstery.
But when the *repair* process requires going through the ‘patina’ layer/state to get to what needs repaired (such as having to remove the fabric to get to the leg-affixing screws), you start to get into “better-to-restore” territory.
Which topic lands us in the Classic Computers area, where most situations it’s better to Repair than Restore because the main damage is often to the electronics, such as corrosion. But when you have traumatic damage to the external case (plastic embrittled and crushed, for example), then Restore is more desirable because it’s much harder to match a patina irregularity than the original plastic color.
There is value in Repair (pure function), Rustoration (deliberately maintaining and stabilizing the patina, such as with a shot of matte clearcoat over deteriorated paint), and Restoration (Like-new or better), and each has its place. But where the line lies is VERY subjective and up to the individual.
And sometimes something is so far gone you have to just rebuild it from first principles (Paging LADB@YT and My Mechanics@YT…)
For the point of historical accuracy, you also have preservation which keeps everything as much as it happens to be, so historical facts are not obscured by later repairs. This means repairs should be made with original techniques and materials, so the object remains true to its origins.
When historical accuracy is not maintained, i.e. if you tolerate fixing a missing tab with a dash of superglue and baking soda, then patina is purely an aesthetic fashion choice.
I have a few antiques, including a 1926 Victrola record player. I rebuilt the motor and it plays as new, but the finish on the cabinet is original and will remain that way as long as I own it. I’d be nuts to try to improve on this:
https://photos.app.goo.gl/PZykMSHsxysyZDvw9
