One of the nice things about the Internet is that you don’t need huge reference books anymore. You really don’t need big wall charts, either. A case in point: what science classroom didn’t have a periodic table of the elements? Now you can just look up an interactive one from Google. They say it is 3D and we suppose that’s the animations of the Bohr model for each atom. You can debate if it is a good idea to show people Bohr models or not, but it is what most of us learned, after all.
While the website is probably aimed more at students, it is a handy way to look up element properties and it is visually attractive, too. You probably remember, the columns are no accident in a periodic table, so the actual format doesn’t vary from one instance of it to another. However, we liked the col coding and the information panel that appears when you click on an element.
Not that we haven’t seen interactive online tables before. There’s Ptable, for example, or one from a Royal Society, no less. If you want to go commercial, there’s always Fisher — a well-known name around the lab. Their table is pretty simple from a technical point of view, but they have longer writeups about each element.
Granted, we don’t reach for a periodic table every day. But we do need some of that data sometimes. If you need a refresher on what to do with it, talk to [Will Sweatman]. If you prefer to make everything a game, try periodic table Battleship. Meanwhile, for extra credit, try figuring out what other elements are missing from [Tom Lehrer’s] song in the video below without looking at the tables.
4 thoughts on “Google’s Periodic Table”
The internet is an amazing library if you know how to search it. It seems my friends have issues with
a) picking the right keywords
b) filtering garbage, finding the relevant information
Let me know if anyone has a “how to Google it” guide. I don’t remember how I learned, it’s all intuitive now
Ironically (at least for me), just a few days ago I fulfilled a decades old promise I had made to myself to order a copy of the CRC Handbook of Chemistry and Physics from the same year I graduated college (1990, 71st edition).
Why do I want it? I don’t know. When was the last time I looked in one? I don’t know. What will I do with it? Other than flip through it and put it on a shelf, I don’t know. On the other hand, thanks to the same internet it was really easy to find one, and it was cheap.
At least I can look forward to my death, when some relative will have to touch it to either dump it in a box of donations or throw it away. Ahhh, Memories…
https://hackaday.com/tag/crc-handbook/
I read this whole thing just for the Tom Lehrer clip. :-D
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)