The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has opened a formal investigation about Tesla’s automatic driving features (PDF), claiming to have identified 11 accidents that are of concern. In particular, they are looking at the feature Tesla calls “Autopilot” or traffic-aware cruise control” while approaching stopped responder vehicles like fire trucks or ambulances. According to the statement from NHTSA, most of the cases were at night and also involved warning devices such as cones, flashing lights, or a sign with an arrow that, you would presume, would have made a human driver cautious.
There are no details about the severity of those accidents. In the events being studied, the NHTSA reports that vehicles using the traffic-aware cruise control “encountered first responder scenes and subsequently struck one or more vehicles involved with those scenes.”
Despite how they have marketed the features, Tesla will tell you that none of their vehicles are truly self-driving and that the driver must maintain control. That’s assuming a lot, even if you ignore the fact that some Tesla owners have gone to great lengths to bypass the need to have a driver in control. Tesla has promised full automation for driving and is testing that feature, but as of the time of writing the company still indicates active driver supervision is necessary when using existing “Full Self-Driving” features.
We’ve talked a lot about self-driving car safety in the past. We’ve also covered some of the more public accidents we’ve heard about. What do you think? Are self-driving cars as close to reality as they’d like you to believe? Let us know what you think in the comments.
6 thoughts on “Tesla Automatic Driving Under Scrutiny By US Regulators”
So Tesla says the cars aren’t designed to operate without human supervision, yet people still act like they don’t need to pay attention while “driving” and they are hitting fire trucks and ambulances. Why is this Tesla’s fault/failure.
Beyond jacking up the collision avoidance algorithm to handle roadside/crash scenarios, what is Tesla to do?
I am confused why the car’s collision avoidance system didn’t prevent the accidents…
Invest more in Dojo.
https://youtu.be/PpXXu3kXWAE
Is there a term for the situation where reducing the driver input also reduces their attention? I.e. it’s harder to maintain focus when you are just sitting there and the car is doing everything, so the driver (or supervisor) will naturally become inattentive?
Common sense?
It was only a question of time before they went after Musk. Tesla is not toeing the Woke line.
Tesla’s self-driving algorithm works by learning based on the combined trips of everyone who has a Tesla. Given the fact that serious incident scenes aren’t an everyday occurrence it’s a given that the system isn’t that great at dealing with them.
Now ultimately any accident currently is the fault of the human in the drivers seat because they know perfectly well the system needs to be monitored at all times.
The way to fix the problem is to give the vehicles more practice with these out-of-the-ordinary situations through simulated incident sites on test tracks designed to replicate the real world as closely as possible. With enough time they will get there because there are only a finite number of situations that could be encountered on the road.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)