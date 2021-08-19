[Mark Jenkins] wasn’t impressed with the Covid 19 vaccination verification systems that restaurants in Manitoba are required to use. Patrons must present a QR code, which must be verified by a mobile app available only from Apple or Google. With help from his local hackerspace, he came up with a bash script solution requiring only kilobytes vs the 50 MB of the mobile apps. [Mark] isn’t pleased with the exclusivity of the apps availability and the lack of an open API. His concern isn’t entirely theoretical, either — Google mysteriously pulled their app from the Play Store for over a week.
The interim result, shown in the video below, is a demonstration system called Alexandra. It consists of a receipt printer, a webcam being used as a QR scanner, and a 2005-era laptop running the script. This is merely a proof of concept, as [Mark] clearly notes. There is still some work to be done — for example, the method used to authenticate with the Google server is transient. But eventually [Mark] hopes to have a free software alternative soon, suitable for restaurant owners to use in their establishments.
What kinds of vaccination verifications systems, if any, are used in your part of the world? Is the system open or proprietary? Let us know in the comments below.
9 thoughts on “Manitoban Makes Open Software Demo Of Proprietary Vaccine Verification Systems”
In the Netherlands it’s fully open-source: https://github.com/minvws/nl-covid19-coronacheck-app-coordination , so you can make your own implementation if you like.
I don’t know exactly how it was implemented at the restaurant/venue side in the Netherlands, but I can tell you it was an absolute JOKE. For the brief time it was in place, I saw entire groups of people going into venues with a simple screenshot of somebody else’s QR code.
That’s an issue at the verifier’s side. The QR code contains limited personal information, but enough to do a quick match to an ID:
– day and month of birth
– first letter of both first and last name
The screen with the QR code is also animated (it shows cartoon cyclists, because the Netherlands) so screenshots can be easily distinguished from the real thing.
Getting the shot does not prevent you from spreading it.
This comment is now scheduled to delete. Court order No.1984
Papers, please
yep…. Sadly this an any other ‘contrarian’ comments will likely be deleted.
Hard to get mad at the people though. This level of malaise/stress driven groupthink/mass hypnosis hasn’t been seen in a long time.
This comment is now scheduled to delete. Court order No.1984
And if it doesn’t get deleted: is it contra-contrarian?
Jeez. This “they are all after us” thing is… old.
Yes, power is corrupt. Media sometimes lie (sometimes not). Rich want to get richer. All of that.
But you still gotta think for yourself (and that sometimes means also being self-critical). And this is Hard Work (TM).
