Keep Scraps Around

When I’m building something, I like to have a decent-sized scrap pile on hand. Because when I’ve got to test something out — does this glue adhere to this fabric, how much force will this hold if I tap it and put a screw in, will it snap if reinforced with carbon fiber and epoxy — it’s nice to have some of the material in question on hand just for experimentation. So I pull a chunk out of the scrap pile!
But scrap piles can’t expand forever, and we all know that “too much of a good thing” is a thing, right? Scrap piles require constant pruning. You don’t really need more than a few aluminum extrusion cutoffs, so when you start building up excess inventory, it’s time to scrap it. I mean, throw it away.
A corollary of this, that I’ve only recently started to appreciate, is that if I limit the number of materials that I’m working with, it’s a lot more manageable to keep the scrap pile(s) under control. It’s simple math. If I’m working with twenty different materials, that’s twenty different heaps of scrap. But if I can get by with one weight of fiberglass for everything, that one pile of scraps can do double or triple duty. There is also the added benefit that I already know how the material works, and maybe even have old test samples on hand.
Indeed, I’m such a scrapaholic that it’s almost painful to start working with a new material and not have a scrap pile built up yet. I’m always loathe to cut into a nice square piece of stock just to test something out. But this too is part of the Great Circle of Life. By not testing things out beforehand, I’m almost guaranteed to screw up and create scrap out of what I had hoped was going to be a finished piece. See? No problem! Next version.
What do you think? Are scrap, offcuts, and their close cousins — test pieces and samples — worth keeping around in your shop? Do you have a disciplined approach, or do you just throw them in the corner? Purge per project, or only when the mountain of XPS foam gets as high as your head?
8 thoughts on “Keep Scraps Around”
And the next day after cleaning you discover that you need the exact junk piece that you cleared.
Oh so true!
Scrap piles are great provided they’re sorted well enough that you can find what you want, and you’re not too attached to them and can chuck out huge piles without getting separation anxiety about it.
Reducing the number of types of material you use is a great idea – not just for the scraps pile but also the new stock pile.
Agreed, happens to me every time…
But you generate so many of the smaller scrap blocks with every time you have to cut into the new stock its often not a major bummer, just an “oh bother, if only I was lazier with my tidying up I wouldn’t have to mar this bit of new stock moment”…
The times it really gets you are those rare occasions you dump something more unusual on the principle its been there 10 years unused, and it is completely impossible to just buy a replacement if you wind up needing one, and that happens often enough too…
When the apocopes comes those with good stocks of scrap will be kings
“To invent, you need a good imagination and a pile of junk.” (Thomas Edison)
Unfortunately, unless you live on a farm with room for yet another storage shed, the limiting factor is either voluntarily limiting the amount of “stuff” you keep or the arrival of the “Hoarders” TV crew on your doorstep. A good principle for this is any sort of container – if something new goes in, something else goes out and no cheating. Sadly, with the demise of Radio Shack and others, we’re back to increasing our store of “stock” materials a bit so it may take several containers….
Oh, wait, is that a knock at the door? A TV production van? Hmmm….
Never scrap all the scrap at ones… If you need to make room for something and scraping scrap is your choice to recall that space, then make sure to scrap only the less interesting parts of scrap, also always ask your buddies if they don’t need some of that scrap.
There are several scrap categories: Good as new; Barely scrap; Small scrap; Total crap (this last category should get binned)
Having a scrap inventory is a little to much, but pictures of piles are quickly taken and shared.
Easily liquefied metal scrap such as tin; aluminium and copper, never reaches the total crap stage, if you don’t have a foundry yourself you will not have to search very far to find someone that does. Worst case sell it to the metal recycler.
I’m probably a hoarder, I guess(scrap management by necessity rather than design). I do winnow the scrap pile. But. I think it always falls out that whatever I toss is the next thing I want. Oh, well, such is life. It may just be me, and perhaps I am not discriminating enough with my collection, but I reckon the ratio of stuff I manage to use is about 10/90. 10% gets used for something and the 90% gets stirred, sorted, and will likely never be used; by me anyway. The thing is if you find treasure, it is mighty hard to pass on it, even if the chance of using it is remote. I doubt there is any perfect way to manage a scrap pool anyway. Having said that, you gots to sort out the nuts, bolts, screws, rivets, and what have you or life is not worth living.
He who looks with the eye of a hawk, finds what a hawk would find. He who looks with the eye of a clam, finds what a clam would find.
