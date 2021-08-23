Freezing Out Ice Cream Machine Competition

We always knew that McDonald’s soft serve (you can’t really call it ice cream) machines are known to be finicky. There’s even a website that tracks where the machines are broken and, apparently, it is usually about 10% or more of them at any given time. But when we saw a news article about a judge issuing a restraining order, we knew there must be more to the story. Turns out, these $18,000 soft serve machines are in the heart of something we are very interested in: when do you own your own technology?
Cold Tech
There are apparently 13,000 or so of these machines and they are supposedly high-tech marvels, able to produce soft serve and milkshakes at the same time. However, they are also high maintenance. Cleaning the machine every two weeks (try not to think about that) involves a complete teardown. Worse, if anything breaks, you need a factory-authorized service person.
At the heart of this is a secret menu that requires an undocumented set of keypresses to enter. We’ve seen that before, of course, and apparently, it isn’t that secret, since a quick search found the exact sequence required in their service manual from the manufacturer (Taylor). However, a third-party company developed a box called Kytch that intercepts data from inside the Taylor machine and presents it on WiFi including all the secret service data. Their website proudly proclaims it is a Raspberry Pi that you install inside the machine and somehow connects to an internal bus to monitor the machine’s operation. The add-on aims to make it easier to track what’s going on with the machine, and that includes keeping it in working order.
So?
Hackaday readers won’t find that whole concept very odd. We do this sort of thing all the time and the only reason we probably haven’t seen this on the tip line is the surprising lack of soft serve machines inside hackerspaces. But we’ve seen the same idea for washing machines and plenty of other gear.
The problem here is that Taylor and McDonald’s have been unhappy that restaurant operators are using the device. Kytch, who make the add-on box, are unhappy that Taylor has tried to acquire their device which contravenes the Kytch license agreement with its users and filed a lawsuit about it back in May (PDF). So there would seem to be plenty of lawyers involved.
Ironically, the founders of Kytch started by fixing the Taylor machines to combat problems in integrating the machines with their frozen yogurt robot, an endeavor supported by Taylor. They did decline to share the internal protocols of their machines with them, but otherwise were cooperative with the team and clearly knew they were thinking of closer integration between the two machines.
The Winner Is?
We don’t know which way the courts will finally resolve this issue. On the one hand, we are big fans of being able to hack equipment you own, especially machines that cost $18,000, break often (resulting in lost sales), and require exclusive service contracts.
On the other hand, it’s easy to see the McDonald’s corporation would want to ensure the consistent quality of the frozen treats and avoid any possible health hazard to the public. After all, bad ice cream has killed before. This is especially true for these machines.
Remember, I mentioned they have to be cleaned every two weeks? A normal ice cream machine needs to be cleaned at least every few days if not every day. The McDonald’s machine has a special 4-hour heating cycle that pasteurizes the contents of the machine so it doesn’t require cleaning as frequently. The machine heats up and then refreezes everything, presumably killing any bacteria starting to grow in the mix. This is a big time saver as you can see from watching someone clean out a regular machine in the video below.
Then again, there are a lot of dangerous things out there and only authorizing one company to work on them isn’t the answer. Electricity and natural gas are dangerous, but you don’t have to work for a utility company to do a job. You might need a license showing you understand what to do, but that’s a different proposition.
What If?
I think the logical thing is to play “what if”. What happens if you use the secret menu functions by yourself to repair the machine? You are relying on some fast food worker to clean the machine, after all. Does this add to that danger? Or does it even enable you to do anything differently? After all, working on a car can be dangerous, but no one would consider a code reader a safety hazard — it is just information.
For example, a story from Wired reports that a Kytch user found an employee was adding too much of a consumable into the machine and this was causing the cleaning cycle to fail. Apparently, that information was not available by traditional means and it doesn’t seem like there’s much harm to that.
The restraining order deals with the idea that Taylor acquired a Kytch machine for reverse engineering. They had attempted to just buy one, but when that didn’t work, they allegedly grabbed one off a machine sent in for service. Honestly, it is hard to imagine that Taylor couldn’t figure out how the device worked even without seeing one first hand. After all, they know what busses they expose and what’s on them. Building a Web interface on a Raspberry Pi isn’t exactly a top secrete technology.
On the one hand, we applaud people wanting to hack machines and make them better, more reliable, or easier to repair. We don’t like companies locking things up and holding you hostage for maintenance contracts. Yet we also think suing a company for getting a copy of your product that interfaces with theirs isn’t a great move either. I’m not a lawyer, but it seems like restraint of trade or libel would be better attacks, at least from a merit standpoint.
What do you think? Other than, of course, you sure could go for a milkshake.
9 thoughts on “Freezing Out Ice Cream Machine Competition”
My local McD stopped selling milkshakes. Don’t know if it’s related to this. Since that’s the only thing they sold that I liked, I have not been back. I would not think pasteurization is a big issue. I always had my doubts whether their shakes contained any organic ingredients aside from corn starch and carrageenan. I assumed they were mostly synthesized from fluorocarbons but I still bought them occasionally.
Mc Donalds is engaging in predatory business practices, but that is nothing new… hence why I never eat there.
Techdirt has another good write up about this topic: https://www.techdirt.com/articles/20210420/19062946646/captive-markets-are-just-hostages-why-your-mcdonalds-never-seems-to-have-functioning-shake-machine.shtml
Mcdonalds is the king process optimization, it is baffling that they haven’t forced change in the are of the soft serve machine. I’m not sure what percentage of sales soft serve products make up, but I’m sure there is money left on the table whenever one of these machines goes down.
Optimizing for profits? Absolutely. But since McDonalds and Taylor are connected at the corporate hip, ask yourself this question: which is more profitable, another soft serve cone, or the service call for “factory trained technicians”?
I worked for McDonald’s for 12 years and I know why these machines are so screwed up and why other fast food chains have the same machines and work just fine.
Unlike the other places McDonald’s is typically open 24/7. Burger King, Wendy’s and such close down at night and they tear down their machine every night for cleaning. McDonald’s cleans their system once every two weeks and after so many hours the system goes into “Heat mode” that re-pasteurizes the mix. If the mix level is low or too high before it goes into “heat mode” the system will fail and locks out requiring the machine to be torn down for deep cleaning.
Another thing is the cleaning schedule. If it was cleaned at 12:00 noon on say November 12th then the machine has to be cleaned on November 26th at noon as long as the system doesn’t have a heat mode failure. If the machine gets a heat mode failure and the system has been torn apart for the cleaning and reassembled then the clean date changes 14 days when it is cleaned.
The cleaning requires to basically pull apart the top end of the machine, wasting what mix is in there. Replacing the O-Rings and applying lube to everything. Then there are parts that have to be replaced after so many months and so on as well. Most stores don’t follow replacing the parts when needed until the damn thing totally dies because they consider it a waste of money but don’t bother to realize they loose more money when the system sits there for a week waiting on a part.
Also these “special menu settings” are in the manual to the machine, it’s just no one reads the damn manual. When I worked there I read it and saved the store a few grand from having to call tech support or having some one from Taylor coming out to fix it. I tried to make that machine work but the other two shifts never bothered to keep up with the mix levels so when I would come in I would get the “Heat mode failure” a lot.
“We don’t like companies locking things up and holding you hostage for maintenance contracts. Yet we also think suing a company for getting a copy of your product that interfaces with theirs isn’t a great move either.”
And just think how much it twixes some open-sourcers to realize the foundation for their enterprise is copyright. Sometimes you just have to work with the tools given rather than the ones one would like.
Makes you wonder how much FOSS Taylor may have used in the machine and if they are violating any of those licensing agreements…
Reading this article makes me never want to eat fast food. Heating and refreezing over and over again would destroy ice cream made from real milk, eggs, and cream. With all those preservatives and stabilizers you will likely get yourself sick anyway by eating the ice cream regularly. Maybe the ice cream machine is better off broken.
