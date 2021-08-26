As the common saying goes, “all networked computers are vulnerable to exploits, but some networked computers are more vulnerable than others”. While not the exact wording from Animal Farm, the saying does have plenty of merit nonetheless. Sure, there are some viruses and issues with Linux distributions but by far most of the exploits target Windows, if only because more people use it daily than any other operating system. The latest Windows 10 exploit, discovered by [jonhat], is almost comically easy too, and involves little more than plugging in a mouse.
While slightly comforting in that an attacker would need physical access to the device rather than simple network access, it is very concerning how simple this attack is otherwise. Apparently plugging in a Razer mouse automatically launches Windows Update, which installs a driver for the mouse. The installation is run with admin privileges, and a Power Shell can be opened by the user simply by pressing Shift and right-clicking the mouse. While [jonhat] originally tried to let the company know, they weren’t responsive until he made the exploit public on Twitter, and are now apparently working on solving the issue.
Others have confirmed the exploit does in fact work, so hopefully there is a patch released soon that solves the issue. In the meantime, we recommend not allowing strangers to plug any devices into your personal computers as a general rule, or plugging in anything where its origins are unknown. Also remember that some attacks don’t required physical or network access at all, like this one which remotely sniffs keystrokes from a wireless keyboard with less than stellar security, also coincidentally built by Microsoft.
8 thoughts on “Razer Mouse Grants Windows Admin Privileges”
And anyone with Linux Kernel 5.x with an NVIDIA driver had better
blacklist hid_logitech_hidpp
blacklist hid_logitech_dj
It is worse in many ways, as it leaves no trace of what happens on some Intel hardware. CVE will likely never be filed… we only spotted it out of shear luck.
It is the 21st century. Windows has gone through several (ahem) “revisions”. The fact that this is a live exploit is incredulous.
Vendors are relying on “caveat emptor” a little too much.
Good thing I disable any kind of update on my win10, an ever changing OS is not a deterministic one.
bad software, great hardware
Could say the same about all razer products, headphones, mices, joys, keyboards. Their razer control centre runs a plethora of services and crapware in the background most of them even broken on windows7 the sonofa btches still doing it anyway.
Windows 7 should be supported forever as 10 is a pure garbage.
They put out good and bad operating systems alternately. ME good, 98 bad, XP good, Vista bad, 7 good, 10 bad. Guess we might see a good one next if they stick to their business model.
Sometimes it’s better to just get a machine to a good state, do a full backup and airgap what you can.
This is the first time I’ve seen ME called out as “good”. Most people I know call it the “mistake edition”.
As gets pointed out in this thread (https://twitter.com/_MG_/status/1429293225181814784), the problem here is mostly that Windows (and other OSes including most Linux distros) run installer scripts with high privileges, without adequate checks on how trustworthy such scripts are (such as their provenance, eg: signed by MS, random 3rd party download? etc) and often without user interaction (although it’s questionable how effective an “are you sure” pop up is!). In this case Razer are making things worse by shipping a badly written closed-source installer, however they are far from unique…
sudo launched Installer scripts on Linux?
these are things I see only from hardware vendors, and are a sign of poor support (and no updates 90% of the time, jsut one-shot attempt to deliver a working Linux driver)
In that particular Razer case ? There is this open-source project https://openrazer.github.io/ which daemon runs in userland and that supports most razer products. Just add the repository to your distro and let dkms build it for you.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)