If you shop, you can get a pretty nice laptop for around $595. Maybe not the top of the line, but still pretty nice with multiple cores, a large hard drive, and a big color screen. But in the 1980s, the Commodore 64 bragged that for $595, they’d give you more than anyone else at twice the price. After all, 64K of RAM! Graphics with 16 whole colors! [Lunduke] dug up a bunch of these ads and has some thoughts on them and we really enjoyed the trip down memory lane.
If you look at other contemporary computers, they did cost more although sometimes it wasn’t a fair comparison. The TRS80 III, for example, cost $999 with 16K of RAM but it also had its own monitor — not color, though.
It is amazing to think that we’ve gone from where 16K was a reasonable amount of RAM in a personal computer to where it isn’t even worth having a flash drive with that capacity. We also can’t help but note that while computing power per dollar is through the roof now, computers aren’t actually that much more fun. We enjoyed interfacing a teletype to our 1802 ELF and working out a 300 baud modem for our TRS-80. Sure, we didn’t have Skyrim or HD movies, but we still have fun.
If you want to relive these exciting days, it is easy enough to build your own C64 with varying degrees of fidelity. It is trivial to emulate the thing on any kind of modern hardware, too.
One thought on “Love Letter To Commodore 64 Ads Takes Us Down Memory Lane”
Yes, back then we were doing thing never done before at home.
The nice thing was the price of the C64 fell fairly quickly, as I think my first one was $299, and its replacement was $199. My second one was running GEOS, and used a joystick instead of a mouse for controlling my GUI. Unfortunately I spent most of the 80’s overseas so I never got to use the 300 baud Vicmodem.
Later my single-floppy Laser Compact XT cost $1200 (1989) though that also included a printer and monitor
Through the mid-90’s I was content to have cast-off computers (286’s became dirt cheap once 386’s came out) and used Surplus Software to get earlier version of cool programs (they later became Egghead if I recall correctly).
Now I primarily use my computer to argue with strangers on websites like Quora.
Good times!
