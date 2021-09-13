[SSZCZEP] had a tough time understanding ray tracing to create 3D-like objects on a 2D map. So once he figured it out, he wrote a tutorial he hopes will be more accessible for those who may be struggling themselves.
If you’ve ever played Wolfenstein 3D you’ll have seen the technique, although it crops up all over the place. The tutorial borrows an animated graphic from [Lucas Vieira] that really shows off how it works in a simplified way. The explanation is pretty simple. From a point of view — that is a camera or the eyeball of a player — you draw rays out until they strike something. The distance and angle tell you how to render the scene. Instead of a camera, you can also figure out how a ray of light will fall from a light source.
There is a bit of math, but also some cool interactive demos to drive home the points. We wondered if Demos 3 and 4 reminded anyone else of an obscure vector graphics video game from the 1970s? Most of the tutorial is pretty brute force, calculating points that you can know ahead of time won’t be useful. But if you stick with it, there are some concessions to optimization and pointers to more information.
Overall, a lot of good info and cool demos if this is your sort of thing. While it might not be the speediest, you can do ray tracing on our old friend the Arduino. Or, if you prefer, Excel.
2 thoughts on “Ray Casting 101 Makes Things Simple”
Al, I don’t know what game you’re referring to that the demos reminded you of, but what they remind ME of is Flatland. Whereas ray-tracing is typically used to project 3D spaces onto 2D displays, the demos, being shown on 2D displays, project these onto a 1D space with the ray angle as the independent variable. That is, plane geometry is transformed to a single parameter, which is the viewing angle. Which is what Flatland is all about.
Hm. Once again, this is going to make me do some homework. I wrote a ray tracer as one of the visualizations of a 3D graphics application a couple decades ago, which I still occasionally use. I did this using a two-pass process that I’m sure has a name, and which I only rediscovered, that used the first pass to illuminate all polygons based on an arbitrary number of light sources, which was based on forward-traced rays from the light sources (and optionally, from all other polygons), and a second pass that used reverse-traced rays to detect the first polygon that a given ray “from” the viewpoint hit, which simply read the illumination value of that polygon. This made it quick and easy to re-draw the scene as the viewpoint rotated or moved, because the illumination did not depend on the viewpoint. What turned out to be a major challenge, though, was avoiding to have to test every single polygon for every single ray. And now I see the phrase “spatial hashmaps”, which I’m sure was what I really needed.
‘Course, if I want to update this 20 year old app, I will see just how good my comments were…
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)