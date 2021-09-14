There are many scanners — both commercial and homemade — that can take a variety of scans or images of a 3D object and convert it into something like a 3D printable file. When the process works, it works well, but the results can be finicky at best and will require a lot of manual tuning. According to [Samuel Garbett], you might as well just draw your own model using Blender. He shows you how using a Red Bull can which, granted, isn’t exactly the most complicated thing ever, but it isn’t the simplest either.
He does take one photo of the can, so there is a camera involved at some point. He also takes measurements using calipers, something you probably already have laying around.
Since it is just a can, there aren’t many required pictures or measurements as, say, a starship model. Once you have the measurements, of course, you could use the tool of your choice and since we aren’t very adept with Blender, we might have used something we think is easier like FreeCAD or OpenSCAD. However, Blender has a lot of power, so we suspect making the jump from can to the USS Enterprise might be more realistic for a Blender user.
Besides, it is good to see how other tools work and we were surprised that Blender could be relatively simple to use. Every time we see [Jared’s] channel, we think we should learn more about Blender. But if you have your heart set on a real scanner, there are plenty of open source designs you can print.
3 thoughts on “3D Objects Without Scanning”
Even though I was building/operating 3D-Scanners for a living, I often told people, that certain objects are far easier modelled than scanned. If it happens to be an engineered part with sane dimensions it is also more accurate. You just need to have a process for measuring your way around the object and voila.
Not so much for 3D printing, but for templates and things, I will often put an object on my scanner. It is calibrated with my printer and the results are more accurate than I can measure. I also used to use the photo copier at work for the same thing. One time I was making a little rack to hold a bunch of disk drives and instead of farting around trying to measure the mounting hole centers I just put a drive in the xerox machine and used the exact copy as a template. One of the admin staff saw me doing that and was asking if you could really copy disks that way. It is also really handy for things like power strips if you want to get all 4 screws to line up perfectly with the keyholes for mounting them.
I have a few notebook computers that are missing the hard drive covers, they de mil them by removing the drives and they do not bother to replace the lids and they tend to put the lids in another disposal stream. I have a couple of them, and I have been pondering scanning the piece as it is almost two D and seeing if I can import it into a CAD program as in image and essentially trace around it. Get rid of most of the measuring. Has anybody tried this? Does it work?
I justified the purchase of my 1st 3d printer by comparing to the cost of HDD lids for a stack of laptops I had.
