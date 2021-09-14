A Rant On Personal Software Projects

Looking across your hard drive and GitHub, you might find hundreds of notes and skeletons of Git repositories. A veritable graveyard of software side projects. The typical flow for many of these projects is: get an idea, ruminate on the idea until it becomes exciting, eventually becoming more exciting than the current side project, notes are captured, a repository is created, and work begins at a blistering pace as the focus and excitement are there. There might be some rewrites or some changes in direction. Questions of whether the project is worthwhile or “what even should this project actually be” start to arise. Eventually, enthusiasm wanes as these questions continue to multiply. Progress slows as the path forward seems less clear-cut as it once did. The project is either sunset with a mournful promise to someday return or quietly put aside as something new and exciting comes to take its place. Sound familiar? Perhaps not, but the principles here could be helpful.
This particular article is largely a piece of opinion from one engineer to another. It’s about engineering the process by which you design a project to have better outcomes. There are many reasons why a project could be shelved or scrapped and not all of them are from a lack of clear project definition. In the case where it isn’t clear what the project is, it can be helpful to think about it in a more holistic/meta sense. There are two types of personal projects in broad strokes: technology demos and products.
0b10 Types of Personal Projects
A technology demo is about the tech or the how. Perhaps you’re trying some new language or a new algorithm. It’s okay for it to be half-baked and clunky because that’s not what it was designed for. It was designed to be beautiful and interesting on the inside. In a way, when you step away, the project is complete because you got what you wanted: learning.
In contrast, a product personal project focuses on what it does and the experience as an end-user interacts with it. Maybe it has a great README, a slick user experience, or does something better than anything else out there. The point is that it is focused on the end-user that uses it rather than the person who makes it. It doesn’t particularly matter what it looks like on the inside. It could be based on COBOL and be a tangle of spaghetti internally. Clean code helps with maintenance and project longevity, but it does absolutely nothing for the product experience.
In a nutshell, it is about designing the project experience rather than simply the project itself. It begins at a more abstract level, starting with how you will approach this particular idea. Is it a tech demo or a product? Is this a project that’s an easy win? With these sorts of things in mind, you can start asking better questions. Questions that allow you to design what this will be. By being intentional about the process by which you make something, you directly influence the thing you make.
Let the Right Question Be Your Guide
For a product, you need to ask who the end-user is. Even if the user is you, that doesn’t mean you are static. Old bad code written by yourself is utterly mystifying; why wouldn’t an old, poorly designed product do the same? A product is about the end-user, not the developer, even if those two are the same person. Another good question would be, if Hackaday wrote about my project, what would they focus on and write about? (I’ll follow that up with “have I included clear, high-resolution pictures for them to use?”) As an end-user, what is the desired experience and how can it be simpler. It can be helpful to write these things down. Come up with a concrete plan, don’t change it or allow the scope to creep. If problems come up, go back to the questions you asked earlier and then redefine the scope. Try not to get distracted by the technology, and instead focus on what you’re trying to do. Don’t get too sucked into the how. A great example of how a product is designed and made is the Flipper Zero.
For a tech demo, have fun with it. Want to throw something else on there? Go for it. Perhaps you’re trying to learn some WebAssembly by porting Doom. There is no scope creep as there is no scope. As mentioned earlier, the focus is on the developer, not the user. Usability is not the focus here. Questions might be “what would be most interesting” or “how can I skip over boilerplate?”
But What Do I Know?
Of course, this is all just one writer’s opinion and has a sample size of one. It’s possible for a project to be somewhere in between a product and a tech demo, or neither. Nevertheless, adopting some of these methodologies has led to much more satisfaction with side-project endeavors. Do you have a different perspective? When you accomplish the goals you set out, do you move the goalposts or step back to tackle something new?
19 thoughts on “A Rant On Personal Software Projects”
for the project usually dies in 2 ways. 1) when I do search to figure out some messed up syntax or trying to add some function/feature to the program. Excited yes to get it to work and while doing a search or two I come across a free version that I can download that does what I am looking for. 2) when I look at the honey do list and realize I need to get something done there before the season changes. Only have got a couple of things on github since I mostly use VS 2019 nowadays, but I still haven’t figured out how to seamlessly make that process work to upload files from the VS 2019 IDE yet and really not worried about it. The first project I uploaded (a few years ago) was way easier then it is now.
I’m using VS 1.60 and it has Git integration. I still prefer to use the comandline, but the diff visualiztion in VS is nice and the merge conflict support is clinch.
Oh! You just motivated me to complete my side project and launch it!
LET THE RIGHT QUESTION BE YOUR GUIDE
Thank you! Watch this space!
Don’t forget to, whistle while you work.
This can go in many many directions. There is nothing unique to software here. You can be a woodworker, welder, or machinist and have unfinished projects cluttering your workshop. Some of the smartest and most productive people I know have offices that look like a bomb went off. Too much organization and planning can smother innovation. But people are different and can work effectively in different ways. Not all projects deserve to be finished, some serve their purpose by teaching a lesson and the best thing is to pitch them in the dumpster and move on.
An extra github repository doesn’t clutter up my workshop though, and an unfinished project with substantial investment can be useful for reference if nothing else. Sometimes the problem is like piling too much food on your plate at an all you can eat restaurant — your eyes are too big for your stomach. But an ambitious project is a good way to grow.
Interesting point that repos don’t clutter up your workshop. On the other hand, it’s really easy to push a new repo and forget about it for several years. Finding it again, and being able to pick up where I left off, have both been issues for me. I’m trying to do better on populating the readme.md with bread crumbs for myself. Yes, comments in the code should be helpful, but the repo in general needs a guide or future me is going to be crabby.
I disagree with this article pretty strongly. I work for one of the big tech companies and the overhead is exhausting. The process you have described here for managing side projects is a short form of my day job as a software developer- harassing PMs, managing scope and deadlines, and trying not to stray the course from the end goal. I find this to be exhausting, not a good use of my skills, and it impedes my ability to release the creative urge.
My side projects are just playgrounds for me to try things out so I can release the creative energy I don’t get to use in my day job. I’d much rather have a graveyard 20-80% complete projects than attempt to manage myself in my limited free time. Work is work, and side projects are play.
What your describing as “side projects” sounds like it falls under the tech demo/learning project categorization of the article which the OP provides really relaxed rules on. In my own experience as a developer I used to have a job that was super unsatisfying creativity wise, so I wandered into 3d printing for my side projects. With the exception of simple trinkets I printed for friends & family members, almost nothing I printed had “I want to print this thing” as it’s primary goal. Almost all of it came down to “I’d like to figure out how to use x tool better while I solve y problem”, so you could argue it was almost exclusively tech demo/learning project. Only a couple times was I making “serious” prints and to be honest most of those were figuring out how to tune someone else’s model for my needs/printer.
Grownups explaining to children the most correct way to play with their toys.
You missed a primary type of project: tools.
I tend to write a lot of tools to accomplish or simplify a task. Identifying the end goal and scope early is important to finishing tools.
The other big item is INTERUPPTITIS. How many times has a project that is going well got interrupted by something that is deemed more important or critical. The result being the original project never returns and withers on the vine…..We all have experienced that.
Exactly the way it should be.
You know how you write a novel? You keep writing. You know how you write a good novel? You throw away your writings.
The vast majority of authors have written a ton of short stories, partial stories and musings that never see the light of day. And then, one day, a story interests them enough to put the time and effort, and their current level of experience all together and they write a manuscript that they believe in more than the collection of words deserve. Then it gets edited and rewritten until another human being can actually read it and have it mostly make sense.
I say this because so many people have the wrong idea, they think a project idea simply grows into a completed vision through straightforward application of hard work. It can’t grow to completion without hard work, but the path isn’t straight, and the skills required might be just outside of reach at the onset.
Now, get back to writing code you’ll later abandon, it don’t write itself.
And maybe, just maybe, the code will start to evolve beyond the initial concept and continue to grow with fresh ideas.
this is time for fpga look at orangecrab
this is future
At $119, I don’t see it in my future.
I have a project that deals with exactly these issues. It uses psychological techniques to rekindle motivation for finishing your paused projects. It’s in beta now, it should be publicly available next Monday (9/20).
https://hackaday.io/project/180726-motivation
The project is based on psychological research and attempts to leverage what we know about motivation. It’s experimental, basically “my guess” on how to interpret and leverage the effects, but the beta tester reports that it is having a positive effect.
Basically, there are two types of motivation: intrinsic and extrinsic. Extrinsic motivations are what you get in exchange for being done: money, likes, a promotion, and so on.
For various reasons, explained in the syllabus of the project, the excitement from extrinsic motivations will fade with time – frequently in a couple of days. This is a well-known effect called “the hedonic treadmill” (google that).
Intrinsic motivations come from doing the project, and come in 4 categories: artistic control, learning something new, practicing something you’re rusty at, or personal value (to you, your family, or the community).
Develop your project by focusing on the extrinsic rewards, basically the value at the end, will leave you adrift if you can’t complete the project before the hedonic adaptation sets in. Basically, if you can’t complete in about 3 days, you’ll lose interest. This frequently happens if you have to order parts online.
Develop your project by focusing on the intrinsic rewards, basically what you learn and the value of the final product in your own life, and you have continuous motivation that can carry you to the end.
To the point in the OP, it helps tremendously if you wait 3 days after getting an idea. This gives the hedonic adaptation a chance to wear off, and at the end you can make a rational decision. During this time, carry around a notebook and sketch out the project – making changes and improvements as they occur to you. No project comes into the world fully formed, and making improvements in the beginning will save you a lot of time later.
Having a well-defined and visual representation of the project goals (after the 3-day period) also helps tremendously with project completion. It programs a goal-seeking section of your brain (reticular activating system – google that) that encourages you to finish. Having just a “general feel” of where you want the project to go won’t do that, and it makes completion much harder.
Oh, what the heck. Project is now publicly available for anyone who wants to try it.
https://github.com/ToolChainGang/Motivation
Run this for 30 days as soon as possible after waking. Learn about project motivation and try some techniques geared towards nurturing it.
Even the github graveyard has some value, when I look for examples for a particular case, I almost always dig up some bones of fossils repository that help me going further. My own success is often based on other peoples attempts, even if neglevted, unfinished, awfully written.
Open source projects are not paid full time job, so there are very little incentive for it nor actual dead lines.
Looking at my own projects, the ones that get done are always out of my needs. I don’t do trivial me-too stuff. I picked hard projects so that I can push myself. I am more likely to run into a few barriers on the software side or lost interest.
With COVID affecting components availability, shipping, cost of living and stress, I don’t think my projects would get anywhere.
I have been doing lots of workshop cleanup lately. And you know what I find in many of my mystery boxes? Unfinished projects. Only a small fraction are worth finishing. Some I have no interest in any more. Others I would do now in an entirely different way. Every one of them had its time and place and taught me something. Every time I pitch one out, it releases something in my mind I didn’t know was there.
So yes, I would disagree with the idea of putting more hurdles and beaureaucratic BS into the lives of hackers as a methodology for finishing projects. Just say no to that kind of stuff.
Comments in code. I write these only for myself. Comments contain information that a competent programmer could not get from the code itself or would have great difficulty doing so. This is a whole ‘nuther topic. I have found comments in code I wrote 10 or 20 years ago (that I wrote) and thanked myself a thousand times for writing them. I have found treasures in comments written by other people. Discouraging comments (Linux kernel, I am looking at you!) is penny wise and pound foolish.
