The World’s First Autonomous Electric Cargo Ship Is Due To Set Sail

Maritime shipping is big business, with gigantic container ships responsible for moving the vast majority of the world’s goods from point A to points B, C and D. Of course, there’s a significant environmental impact from all this activity, something ill befitting the cleaner, cooler world we hope the future will be. Thus, alternatives to the fossil fuel burning ships of old must be found. To that end, Norwegian company Yara International has developed a zero-emission ship by the name of Yara Birkeland, which aims to show the way forward into a world of electric, autonomous sea transport.
Electric Power On The Water
Yara International was originally founded to solve issues of famine in Europe in the early 20th century. This was achieved primarily through the development of the world’s first nitrogen fertilizers, which drastically increased crop yields. In more recent times, the company has come to focus on a broader range of sustainability issues, thus leading to the development of the Yara Birkeland.
The ship relies on electric power, packing a 7 MWh battery. As a comparison, the average electric car has a battery pack somewhere between 40 and 100 kWh. In fact, the Yara Birkeland’s battery pack is approximately the equivalent of 70 Tesla Model S battery packs in capacity. It’s intended for the ship to charge its battery packs when in port via quayside facilities.
The battery is paired with two 700 kW tunnel thrusters for propulsion. There’s also a further two 900 kW Azipull pod thrusters, which propel the ship in addition to adding maneuverability. All that power gives the Yara Birkeland a top speed of 13 knots, or around 15 MPH. Cargo capacity is 120 twenty-foot equivalent units, or TEUs in the common shipping parlance. Alternatively, it can carry 60 forty-foot containers.
The ship is being built in partnership with Kongsberg, a marine systems provider based in Norway. The company stretches back over 200 years, originally starting out as a munitions factory in 1814. The company diversified over the years, building a heavy presence in the maritime industry up to the present day. Kongsberg is responsible for the autonomous side of the project, including the sensors and integration work involved, as well as the electric drivetrain and propulsion systems.
Before the year is out, the ship will travel from Herøya to Brevik under its own autonomous control, while being monitored from a series of land-based control centres. At this early stage, the ship will be loaded and unloaded manually by humans, as per any other container ship. However, the aim is to automate these processes as well down the track, lowering the costs of transporting goods by removing humans from the loop. Notably, though, berthing and unberthing will be handled automatically without the need for human intervention or special equipment on the docks.
A Cleaner Option
The shipping industry accounts for a significant chunk of global greenhouse gas emissions, on the order of 2.5-3% according to recent studies. Although it only makes up a roughly 10% of the total scope of emissions from transport as a whole, once road travel, aviation, rail and other sources are taken into account. Regardless, greenhouse gas levels and global temperatures have continued to rise to the point where savings need to be found in all areas, shipping included.
Unfortunately, the pace of change has been slow. Emissions from shipping have continued to rise, increasingly by approximately 10 percent from 2012 to 2018. In the face of this, the International Maritime Organization (IMO) is aiming for a 40% reduction in CO2 emissions by 2030, relative to 2008 levels. By 2050, the hope is they’ll be down to 70%. A steep goal given the negative progress made thus far.
The IMO has already mandated a series of efficiency requirements in an attempt to reign in the industry. Their international guidelines state that ships built in 2022 will need to be 30% more energy efficient than those constructed in 2014. These guidelines were originally due to come into effect for 2025, but were brought forwards at the 74th meeting session of the Marine Environment Protection Committee.
These energy efficiency regulations will lead to a raft of changes to international shipping operations. The IMO aims to see incremental improvements via simple measures like better voyage planning and more regular cleaning of propellers and the undersides of ships. More in-depth technological measures will involve efficiency modifications to ships, such as implementing waste heat recovery devices or fitting more efficient propellers to help ships save fuel and thus reduce emissions.
The Way Forward
Obviously, zero-emissions ships that emit no greenhouse gases themselves would be a huge win towards achieving these goals. Even if the ships run on electricity generated by fossil fuels, shifting the pollution from many ships to fewer municipal power plants is still a huge win in terms of efficiency and thus lower emissions. In that regard, it’s much the same benefit as gained from switching to electric cars.
However, similar issues that have slowed down the uptake of electric vehicles would similarly effect electric shipping. Infrastructure does not yet exist at ports to support electric ships, and huge amounts of raw materials would be required to produce the necessary batteries to support electric shipping fleets. Neither of these issues is insurmountable, but these problems take time to solve, often on the order of decades.
The project from Yara International then serves as a great first step towards what could become a broader trend in the shipping industry. Obviously, a small electric craft carrying 120 containers is not the solution when full-size container ships boast capacities over 14,000 TEUs in comparison. However, it’s the first step down a long road towards transforming global shipping for the better. The project’s success or failure will teach us much about what is to come.
Yay, a step in the right direction since ship routes are pretty standard from what I’ve seen. However, what’s to keep a hijacker from taking the ship? Hope the owner has a way to disable the ship so it’s not operable without correctly logging in.
This ship makes a very short journey. So hijacking the ship would be… ambitious because it doesn’t have enough power to go far. It’s also radio linked and has lots of sensors, so they’ll know when something is amiss.
I wondered about this until I realised it only takes 120 TEU. At that size, it’s basically a toy, probably only used for pootling round rivers and in sight of the Norwegian coast.
But yes, scale it up, send it into the wide ocean, and the GWh or so battery alone becomes a very tempting target.
The Plague is warming up the Leonardo da Vinci virus as we speak.
Give him a cookie? ;-)
And that, children, is why you don’t ship oil using an automated transport.
Not a word about the battery technology used. Likely not 16850 cells from used laptop packs.
Ships would greatly benefit from Redox Flow Batteries. Charging could be done in mere hours of pumping while the typical weight/power ratio of such batteries would be less a problem than for cars.
Found this elsewhere: “The zero-emission vessel will be equipped with an electric propulsion system powered by a battery pack with a capacity of up to 9MWh”
Flow batteries generally don’t do well with movement, so rocking of the sea seems like a big issue.
Put a wind generator on it so it can generate electricity under weigh.
B^)
Could also use the wind by going back to using sails:
https://smartgreenshipping.com/
I’m thinking a larger version of what some smaller personal sailboats do: have a special prop that can be used to charge the batteries when under wind power.
Use the batteries in port and when wind is low, use wind for the large open sea crossings and to charge batteries.
How about harvesting some natural renewable energy while on the move… large areas of fabric mounted on a vertical pole might work.
Forty years ago, Jack Todd, of The New Alchemists, was talking about sailing ships as renewable cargo transport. I can’t remember if he was just proposing, orhe actually got a ship built. “Ocean Arks”.
Maybe another example of over-engineering… and too much trust in modern technology.
Lithium batteries is not a large scale solution : resources are too scarce and manufacturing may pollute a lot more than CO² emission.
Why not take a more pragmatic — and used some decades ago — approach : sail + motors only for docking or in case of lack of wind ? We have now better weather forecast and knowledge of maritime currents.
Of course, delivery will take more time, and everybody hate waiting…
Time is money and they are a business.
A lot of ships takes 1-2 weeks to cross the Atlantic for an example.
A typical sail boat does the same.
And time isn’t the only thing to cost money. But there is also fuel, port fees, repairs, etc.
Sailing might not be the most “perfect” solution alone. It surely isn’t.
But sailing is fairly efficient, and together with some on board solar, and some backup power via generators, then it likely isn’t going to take any longer than current journeys, and in the case of any future pollution related port fees, then it can potentially be cheaper as well.
But only the future will tell where things goes, but I at least don’t think batteries is a particularly well suited solution to this problem. (I personally think biogas, especially in the form of ethane is a very practical fuel to compliment other direct energy sources, like wind and solar.)
Though, international politics involving shipping follows the logic of “Don’t bite the hand that feeds you.” or in short, without shipping, most countries won’t have much of an economy. So levying port fees for pollution is as damaging to the shipping companies as it is to the port that levies the fees. (for such a fee to be efficient, it needs to be both gradual and fairly world wide. But some ports/countries already have such fees, so it is moving in the right direction at least.)
“..Even if the ships run on electricity generated by fossil fuels, shifting the pollution from many ships to fewer municipal power plants is still a huge win in terms of efficiency..”
I’m not disputing this but some numbers would be interesting to see on this. I’ve seen differing claims made about the relative overall efficiency of diesel powered ICE cars vs EV cars charged using fossil-fuel derived electricity (taking into account the efficiency at every step of the process). I imagine that freight ships generally operate in a very steady way that is quite fuel efficient for most of their journey (avoiding some of the the start/stop inefficiency that is often linked with ICE cars).
The issue is less the efficiency and more the pollution. A single large power station – even burning coal – will produce less pollution OCE engines, because power stations are equipped with scrubbers etc.
Not to mention that a lot of power stations use the waste heat as municipal heating, so it suddenly isn’t waste heat in the same regard. This alone tacks on a good few percentile to the overall efficiency of the power station. It is hard to do this with cars.
Then we have the ships on the other hand.
A lot of ships don’t have any form of exhaust cleaning, no scrubbers, catalytic converters, or anything. Then usually run on fairly “cheap” oil that tends to have a relatively high sulfur content.
But most countries can’t do much about it.
Levying port fees for these polluting ships just means that shipping gets disproportionally expensive for one’s ports, and this tends to stifle the economy of said country. So any such fees needs to be fairly small and only effect the “old” part of the fleets, not to mention be at least somewhat in line with the surrounding nations.
It is hard to keep the same aggressive pace as is done in the automotive industry. After all, a ship is an investment that has a service life of typically a couple of decades, unlike cars that might be on its third of fifth owner by that point, if it hasn’t gotten scrapped.
I don’t see too much point with the “autonomous” part of the project to be fair…
The crew on a ship doesn’t really need to steer a boat as is, there exists auto pilots already that does a lot of the grunt work.
The things that crews actually do on ships is mainly paper work, communicate with harbors, handle the lines and securing the cargo. Not to mention fix any technical issues that arises along the journey, be it loose cargo or a broken engine.
Things that are more important from a sustainability point of view isn’t really the crew, but rather propulsion and the types of fuel used. A lot of ships tends to run on what is practically crude oil, the idea of “clean” fule isn’t even on the radar, let alone having exhaust filtering…
The problem is though that out in international waters, there is very few requirements as far as polluting goes. This is likely something that should be considered internationally. Though, most countries also don’t have particularly strict requirements for what can dock at their ports.
Some ships could likely use more wind power as their main propulsion. Here it would be interesting to integrate photovoltaics into fabric as to have the sail catch some additional power that way as well. (or go with more rigid sails, but this has its own slew of downsides.) And honestly, a mix of solar, wind and perhaps a bit of biogas or similar as a backup could be what the shipping industry potentially could move to in the future.
Though, moving a ship forward requires a lot of power.
For an example, the Emma Mærsk is about 50 meters wide and 390 meters long, if we could “simply” add a roof of solar cells to it all, then we could fairly reasonably expect about 2 MW of power from the sun, or about 2% of its actual engine capacity. (Now, the ship likely doesn’t run at full throttle out at sea, but it is safe to say that it probably needs more than 2%.) However, the Emma Mærsk can reach 25.5 knots and that is surprisingly fast for a ship of that size. (though, the Evergiven reaches 22.8 knots, so also somewhat fast.)
