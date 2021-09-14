Sure the box said they would last for years or even decades, but anyone who’s picked up some bargain LED bulbs knows the reality is a bit more complicated. Sometimes a few LEDs in the array pop, reducing the overall light output. More commonly, the power supply starts to fail and the bulb begins to flicker or hum. In either event, you end up pulling the bulb and replacing it.
But [Bifferos] thinks we can do a bit better than that. Rather than just chalking it up to poor QA and tossing the bulb, why not do a little exploratory surgery to identify salvageable LEDs in an otherwise “dead” bulb? After pulling apart a couple of burned out bulbs (name brand and otherwise), he was able to pull out an impressive number of handy LED panels that could be easily repurposed. Naturally, with a little more coaxing, the individual SMD LEDs could be liberated and pushed into service as well.
As you might expect, there are far too many different LED bulbs out there to create a comprehensive teardown guide, but [Bifferos] does provide some tricks to help get the bulb open without hurting yourself or destroying the thing in the process. Once inside, the design of the bulb will dictate what happens next. Bulbs with multiple arrays of LEDs on their own PCBs can be easily broken down, but if there’s just the single board, you may want to pull the LEDs off individually. To that end, the write-up demonstrates efficient methods of stripping the LEDs using either hot air or a pair of soldering irons.
We’ve talked previously about the rather underwhelming performance of modern LED bulbs compared to the manufacturer’s lofty claims. We’d rather see these bulbs designed well enough that they actually live up to their full potential, but the potential for salvage at least softens the blow of having to toss them early. Though that’s not the only reason you should disassemble your LED bulbs before you put them in the trash.
6 thoughts on “Salvaging Working LEDs From “Dead” Light Bulbs”
I’d posit an even better way is to take preventative measures… modern LED bulbs generally aren’t made from shitty components, but they do suffer massively from the fact that these components are driven to the absolute maximum of light that the manufacturers can push out of them, leading to overheating and breakage. It seems like it’s a better idea to buy a bulb that gives more light than you need, open it up and change the power supply current setting resistor so it only runs at half its rated current. Heat should go down and your LEDs not only run longer but also more efficient.
BigClive has many videos on this topic, especially on failing LEDs due to harshly overdriving them…
“change the power supply current setting resistor so it only runs at half its rated current.”
There lies the first problem. LED bulbs should contain a constant current power supply, but often don’t.
I’ve taken apart several that died, and none had a constant current regulator.
All they had was a capacitive dropper circuit. That is, a capacitor to reduce current.
Any variation in the input voltage results in changes in the LED current.
I did this for an automotive lamp which I wanted to use to replace a 5W bulb in the car headlight. It was rated 2,5W. When I bought it, I expected it to have about 1/3 of this power, as many chinese LED lamps. Surprisingly it really took 2,5W – and I burned my fingers after a few seconds of operation in free air. The thermal camera confirmed it, >100°C on the LEDs. Nothing to put into an enclosed car headlight. So I reduced the current to 50%. Acceptable temperature of ~ 60°C and still enough light. It works since >1 year in the car.
I have several Tradfri lights from IKEA where the warm white LEDs have failed but the cold white ones are still going strong. It’s taken a few years, but they all have the same failure pattern. Still, they are good, and cheap. I will buy more.
Another good source of really bright white LEDs is old LED TV backlights. You can remove the individual LEDs or just arrange the strips for things like under counter lighting.
