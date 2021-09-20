Open Source Hot Rod Mod Gives More Power To EV Owners

Meet [Daniel Öster]. [Daniel] is a self-professed petrolhead. In other words, he’s a hot rodder who can’t leave well enough alone. Just because he’s driving a 2012 Nissan Leaf doesn’t mean he isn’t looking for a bit more kick. Having already upgraded the battery, [Daniel] turned his attention to upgrading the 80KW inverter. Not only was [Daniel] successful, but the work has been documented and the Open Source code made available on GitHub. Part of [Daniel]’s mission is to open up otherwise closed ecosystems and make EV hacking and repair approachable by mere mortals.
To get an extra 50hp, [Daniel] could have just swapped in the 110KW drivetrain from a 2018 or newer Leaf, but a less expensive route of swapping in only the 110KW inverter was chosen. By changing out just the inverter, the modification becomes more affordable for others to do. [Daniel] expertly documents how the new 110KW inverter has to be matched to the existing motor by setting a resolver correction value in the inverter.
Cutting into the wiring harness of a vehicle that one is still making payments on is an exercise reserved for only the most dedicated modders, but a change in connectors between 2012 and 2018 made it necessary. The only tools needed were wire cutters, a soldering iron, heat shrink, and perhaps some liquid courage.
Although the hack was successful, no performance gains were had initially, because the CAN bus signal going to the inverter never told it to provide more than the original 80KW. A CAN bus Man In The Middle attack was done by adding a CAN bridge device that listens to traffic on the CAN bus and bends it to [Daniel]’s will. By multiplying the KW signal by 1.3, the 80KW signal becomes 110KW, and full Ludicrous Speed is achieved! Excellent gains in 0-100kph times are seen, but [Daniel] isn’t done. His next hack will be to put in a 160KW inverter for even more go-pedal madness.
Be sure to watch the introduction video below the break. You might also be interested in Nissan Leaf hacks we’ve featured previously such as retrofitting a fast charging port, salvaging batteries from wrecks, and partly resolving serious charging flaws.
11 thoughts on “Open Source Hot Rod Mod Gives More Power To EV Owners”
I’d rather like to know what’s “in” these inverters. A rough schematic. Something about the power transistors: are they IGBTs? SiC MOSFETS? How are they driven? All those nitty-gritties :-)
https://youtube.com/c/Evbmw the guy reverse engineers about every ev drivetrain going. Be prepared for LONG techy videos.
I keep wondering how is it legal to do these mods, when simply wiring up a 3-phase motor to a regular VFD requires all sorts of licenses.
Cause there’s no snitching in the hood (least underneath it)
How will anyone notice?
At the MOT?
Probably not.
It’s legal to turbocharge and upgrade a normal car engine, why would this be any different
What it this gibberish “By multiplying the KW signal by 1.3, the 80KW signal becomes 110KW” ??? seriously ?
Weŕe talking of kW here ? like kilowatts ? multiplying the KW signal ? What about writing decent articles instead ?
He swapped the inverter. The car doesn’t know that and still only sent an 80kW signal. He put a Arduino or something in the middle to multiply the signal so it can reach the full 110kW of the new inverter.
Maybe take some elementary school reading comprehension practice
Sorry it´s not even sloppy editing, it´s just very very bad. “multiplying the KW signal” ? seriously ? Of course with an Arduino. This is a plain Crapaday.
Ok that’s fair
It’s typical with ICE based vehicles, that when you add HP via modifications you beef up the supporting systems: cooling, drivetrain, etc. While there MAY be enough design margin in the supporting systems moving from 80KW to 110KW through that motor/drivetrain, I hope if he moves to 160KW he considers more than the wiring and ECU settings!
