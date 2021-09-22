Ask Hackaday: What Can Only A Computer Do?

It is easy to apply computers to improve things we already understand. For example, instead of a piano today, you might buy a synthesizer. It looks and works — sometimes — as a piano. But it can also do lots of other things like play horns, or accompany you with a rhythm track or record and playback your music. There’s plenty of examples of this: word processors instead of typewriters, MP3 players instead of tape decks, and PDF files instead of printed material. But what about something totally new? I was thinking of this while looking at Sonic Pi, a musical instrument you play by coding.
But back to the keyboard, the word processor, and the MP3 player. Those things aren’t so much revolutionary as they are evolutionary. Even something like digital photography isn’t all that revolutionary. Sure, most of us couldn’t do all the magic you can do in PhotoShop in a dark room, but some wizards could. Most of us couldn’t lay out a camera-ready brochure either, but people did it every day without the benefit of computers. So what are the things that we are using computers for that are totally new? What can you do with the help of a computer that you absolutely couldn’t without?
I’m not sure there is a crisp answer to this. It is more like a spectrum. Sonic Pi — you can see a video below — uses coding to create music, but it is still music. Maybe to be totally revolutionary it should be directly doing brain entrainment. Still, I think the idea of creating via programming in real time is a bigger leap and one that not everyone appreciates. For example, some people love OpenSCAD and some want to use a mouse to draw 3D models. Other people use FreeCAD and switch back and forth since FreeCAD can use OpenSCAD.
So it seems like most of what computers have done is made things faster or easier. You don’t need a Sears catalog anymore because you shop on a Web site. Even Sears has one. So does the couple next door who makes and sells custom baby blankets. When you order one, you don’t have to send a check in the mail and the small business owner doesn’t have to go to the post office. Everything can be done via connected computers.
But what are the things that are uniquely due to the computer? From what I understand, modern jet aircraft, for example, are only flyable because of computers. You could know how to handle the negative stability, but you’d never be able to make adjustments fast enough. This might be the key. After all, at the base level, computers don’t do anything magical. But they can do what they do faster than we could ever hope to do it. But given enough time you could do the math for, say, tomography or X-ray crystallography by hand. It was just be a lot of work.
Making music by coding probably qualifies as do most other coding tasks although there were player pianos and jacquard looms with no computers. Again, something like Sonic Pi that does it in real time is probably more the province of computers. Sure, I guess you could posit some kind of machine that isn’t a traditional computer accepting the code, but then you are really just reinventing the computer if you make that argument.
So the question is: what are things that you can only do with a computer? Seems easy until you start thinking about it. Of course, some things are infinitely more practical or made much better. Handmade 3D prints would suck. It was very expensive to create camera-ready copy, math tables, or 3D animation before computers, yet it was all done by someone. Where are the new frontiers enabled solely by computers?
30 thoughts on “Ask Hackaday: What Can Only A Computer Do?”
well, modern airplanes are impossible without computer control, but certainly, there were airplanes before silicon chips, even if they were lesser machines.
I’d start with space travel. You simply can’t get an enormously unstable rocket into space and have it do anything useful without real-time computer control, it’s just too alien to human senses and reaction times. Even the simple ballistic missiles of the 40’s and 50’s that didn’t do much more than go up, over and down, did their thing under the control of mechanical computers.
Also, modern medical imaging. X rays are about as far as you can go without the ability to do Fourier transfers, and while it’s *possible* to do those on paper, waiting 100 years for the results of your CT scan is not optimal.
Oh, and cryptocurrencies, although I think the jury is till out on whether that represents “progress”
Many modern aircraft should still fly just fine without the computer, in recent years the Maxi shows that the computer is actually dangerous rather than helpful even (obviously being currently a fly by wire rather than manual connection it does have a computer in the loop – but your typical passenger and cargo plane arrangements are more than stable enough a human could handle it fine)… The only aircraft you really can’t fly without a computer are those that are really unstable by nature, which as far as I know right now is entirely military aircraft…
I’d say space is still perfectly doable ‘manually’ – you might need to account for lower fuel efficiency, but nothing about flying in space is actually you MUST have a computer. It just makes everything so much easier – with paper, orbital maps and slide rule it would probably take you most of a day to really figure out the burn to do a rough orbit shift, intercept with some planet etc and then most of the coast time to figure out how much adjustment you need… Add in a calculator probably down to a few hours, but the computer makes that nearly instant – in many ways KSP’s drag and plot style burn engine shows how easy the work is for a computer…
I’d also say stuff you can call Cryptocurrency has existed for a very very long time before computers, just now its convenient enough to be basically cash, rather than traded secrets and IOU that only have value to the right people…
I don’t think so far there is anything a computer does that could not be done by a person, perhaps with some design changes, unless you count functioning with such vast uptimes doing the same tedious job, with good reliability…
I defy you to show me a computer that can do a Fourier transfer.
Without computers we would be waiting a very long time for COVID-19 vaccines, probably decades.
Without computers we would not be able to manage complex engineering tasks like the big dig.
Without computers we would not have retail stores filled with the merchandise that we want to buy today.
Without computers we would not be able to track and react to outbreaks of disease or poisoning.
Without computers we would not be able to forecast the weather, terrible storms would hit with no warning.
Without computers I could not write this silly line and post it here.
Mars rovers would be pretty difficult without computers.
you could just send a simple remote control signal, left/right, start/stop, etc. It would just be really hard with the lag, but doable. No intrinsic need for computer.
I would nominate FDM 3D printers. I don’t believe that anyone had the steadiness of hand needed to lay hundreds of hair fine lines of molten plastic one on top of the other for hours at a time to build complex parts. That is without considering the difficulties of doing the job of the slicer software to generate the instructions for the layers. Machine tools existed before CNC, but I am unaware of any FDM type processes before the Stratasys patent in 1989.
We had those art’s’crafts folks that did all manner of such-
The hot-glue-popsicle-stick people
The multilayered candlestick people
The glassblowers
Those “clay rope” pottery people
Those weirdos who used their mig welders to make things
Blacksmithing
Those jewelers who made those “wire trees” (or for that matter, the “string art” people)
But… they were unique and very time-consuming works of art… and were universally “expensive for what it was.”
And… usually required a lot of finishing to make something acceptable (all hail the die grinder, all hail the sander).
But now we’ve automated production… and I wonder about those Trunk Show people… I’ll be looking for them at this year’s state fair…
Have you not seen what some people are capable of with 3d pens!?
I think you’re basically that without a computer we couldn’t make a part “using this method”, but the part could almost certainly be made using other methods. It’s a bit like saying that without a computer you couldn’t print using a laser printer. You could still print using any of a number of non-computer methods, so the computer isn’t necessary to accomplish the real task, which is to print something.
By-hand additive manufacturing is difficult but possible.
One thing I thought about was multi axis milling of stuff like titanium or 304 steel.
You have to cut deep enough so the material doesn’t work harden, so you can’t take your time, and if you need to do it accurately in three or four (or realistically even two) axes, it’s not manageable to accurately juggle that many variables at once.
Like, cutting jet turbine blades.
You’d have to move to a different process, abrasive, to do that kind of work by hand, and that leaves a different and maybe unacceptable surface finish and residual strain.
You have not seen follower machining – one blank and one pattern are linked. The cutting depth is set by the amount of offset from the follower from the pattern.
Math.
Sure, you could do the math by hand — and some people did, but you need a computer to get the results you desire:
eg:
[Perspectives and pointillism] => Raytracing
[Film holograms] => Computer generated holograms
[Roman ciphers] => Cryptography => Blockchain => Digital Fungible Tokens [using crypto to make certificates of authenticity]
[Morse coding] => High-speed encoding (from radar to telecom to space signals)
Iterated function systems and fractals and Laplacian things
[Vaccines from antibodies] => Creating a vaccine from the virus (no survivors needed)…
[Tape loops and squink boxes] => Digital audio workstations
[Craftsmen of all kinds] => CNC machinery (arts’n’crafts bits => 3d printing)
I mean, they’re all something similar to what existed before, but…
Then again, they all seem to be related to “Machine Thinking” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=djB9oK6pkbA
How to I stop “thinking” about “the stool” and start thinking about “make a machine to make stools” to… “make a company to make machines” [eg Bridgeport] to… “make a machine to make factories” [the Toyota way] to… “make a system that makes companies” [VCs and incubators] to…
Sooner or later we’re going to wonder what it is to be human again…
” Where are the new frontiers enabled solely by computers?”
I’m sure microcontrollers have changed things even more, both in the marriage of digital and analog, as well as moving what was formerly done analog into a digital way.
The Global Positioning System would be impossible without computers. The satellites couldn’t have been launched, their orbits couldn’t be monitored in real-time with sufficient precision, the almanac and ephermeris data couldn’t be calculated and transmitted to the receiver in a timely fashion and with sufficient precision, the receiver couldn’t convert the timing deltas into latitude and longitude, etc.
Quadcopters couldn’t be flown in a controlled way without computers to translate the desired motion into speed control for each of the four motors. GPS-stabilized quadcopters would be impossible for even more reasons.
3-d animated movies of the type done by Pixar and similar couldn’t be done without computers. Perhaps in theory the ray-tracing could be done, but it certainly wasn’t economically feasible to do a full-length feature film at cinema-worthy resolution.
While GPS as it stands you are very correct is impossible, a ‘GPS’ system that has no computer wouldn’t be impossible. Probably even get down the same precision as GPS if you really wanted, it would just take a very long time to calculate, and lots of very tedious direction finding…
You also can fly multi rotors without computers, simple analogue feedback mechanisms could be used – so your RC inputs bias the drive systems fractionally – perhaps even self balanced by tilt switch, pendulum on a pot type systems – so no computer or even digital process required… It would just be fiendishly tricky to actually tune the initial build to be at all close to stable, and no doubt require quick reflexes to keep it running, but it could be done… In the same way Furze’s hoverbike is just about flyable…
I’d also argue that the magicians of the hand drawn Disney etc animated movies could have done a more Pixar 3-D style movie just fine, don’t think they would gain anything by it – its just not needed to tell the story, and the animated flatter (though pseudo 3D) art style really looks good – the 3d elements are highlighted and drawn in only on the bits that really need it which makes it pop nicely…
I do agree all three are made massively simpler and faster to get running by computers, but I’d say none of them are really impossible.
What can computers do? Everything. They’re the humans of the technology world. That’s what makes them unique in that regard.
That wasn’t the question. The question was “what can ONLY computers do [that cannot be done by any human otherwise].”
Enslave humans as sensors and end-effectors:
https://marshallbrain.com/manna1
folding@home?
Sure you could do it by hand but yeah…
Computers are good for simulations.
And this https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Molecular_dynamics
I don’t understand the point of the question as asked. It seems like it has been defined down into irrelevancy. “What can professional athletes do that I can’t do?” Well, if you don’t care that my performance is incredibly different as to be nearly unrecognizable compared to that of a professional athlete, than sure they are basically the same thing…but that isn’t really true or a useful way of defining the problem. The way a professional athlete approaches the problems, trains, reacts, and their results are completely on another level. Similarly, Computer AI, while in some ways mimicking human intelligence (and failing in many ways), completely outstrips us in pattern recognition capabilities in other areas. The patterns that humans would almost certainly never be able to see are easy for AI. What about sending terabytes of data across the world in seconds to minutes? Sure a human can do that in a longer time span, but calling those things similar is a huge stretch, due to the multiple orders of magnitudes in difference and also in the tools/techniques that are used.
We can do anything computers can do, just a lot slower. https://xkcd.com/505/
So anything where speed is necessary that’s where computer will win. Stock trading, simulating 1000’s of structural designs, reactive armor on tanks, etc. If speed is key, computers are king.
Yeah, I was thinking high frequency trading, which is by its nature inhuman.
Real-time video and audio processing. I remember how impressed I was with an early Amiga demo where they had a camera hooked to it and had a fake fly flying around the person’s head as the video on the screen was mirroring what the person was doing.
A lot of services where the utility in the service is that it’s real-time. Moving maps. Sure you can make a map by hand or whatever, but you can’t accurately say “you are exactly here” continuously for a significant number of objects, like air traffic control does. Back in the day when ATC was done by hand, their position update time was in the one minute range, which wasn’t great for collision avoidance with jets flying head-on to each other.
I think too many of these examples are centered on the argument, “Given enough time,..” Which harkens back to the old stand-up joke (from Steven Wright IIRC), “Given enough time, isn’t EVERYTHING within walking distance?”
Computer can fail and fail again at the exact same point without learning from it.
Politicians are pretty good at that, too…
Obey the three laws.
