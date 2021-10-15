The MOS Technology 6502 CPU was a popular part in its day. In various modified versions, it powered everything from the Commodore 64 to the Nintendo Entertainment System, and showed up in a million other applications too. A popular variant is the 65C02, and [Jürgen] decided to whip up a pin-compatible FPGA version that runs at a blazing 100MHz.
The CPU core was borrowed from work by [Arlet Ottens] and extended with 65C02 functionality by [Ed Spittles] and [David Banks]. [Jürgen] then packaged that core in a Spartan-6 FPGA and placed it on a small PCB the size of the original 65C02’s 40-pin dual inline package.
The FPGA is set up to access the external CPU bus with the timing matched to the clock of the host machine. However, internally, the CPU core runs at 100MHz. It copies RAM and ROM from the host machine into its own internal 64 kilobyte RAM, minus the areas used for memory-mapped I/O by the host. The CPU then runs at full 100MHz speed except when it needs to talk to those I/O addresses.
It allows the chip to accelerate plenty of tasks without completely flipping out when used with older hardware that can’t run at anywhere near 100MHz. The pin-compatible design has been tested successfully in an Apple II and a Commodore 8032, as well as a variety of vintage chess computers.
We’ve seen the opposite before too, with a real 6502 paired with a FPGA acting as the rest of the computer. If you’ve got any cutting-edge 6502 hacks of your own (not a misprint!), let us know!
[Thanks to David Palmer for the tip]
7 thoughts on “Here’s A 100 MHz Pin-Compatible 6502 Replacement”
Awesome! Now how do we slow this thing down….
I really need this back in 1984, when I wrote a simulator that took weeks to produce results on my C64. :(
Kontron sold a full-on 6502 emulator and debugger back in the day. It was in a big box with a ribbon cable to the DIP connector. It cost more than a college education but it did the job if your boss could afford it.
Where do we buy said 6502 chip?
“This is a hobby project, and I have no plans at the moment to take it commercial.” e-basteln.de/computing/65f02/65f02/#status-and-next-steps . I wonder if hackaday is trying to nudge some “maker” into producing it, it seems to be completely Open Hardware and Open Software. And I think there should be tremendous interest in the vintage computer community beyond “old chess computers”. But maybe it’s too big a project to take on in the “chip-shortage” environment of today? It’s the 40-pin compatible output that interests me
Unless you are asking for the original. You would be much better off trying to find a WDC 65C816, which were used in the Super NES, maybe on eBay.
I wonder if it is more stable than Zip Chip… ;)
This sort of thing existed in the past, a plug in accelerator. Same premise, built in memory so the whole thing can run fast, except when doing I/O. But too expensive for me.
This seems to be smaller, and does it by other means.
