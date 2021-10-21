Old 55-gallon drums are often repurposed into fire barrels with the simple addition of a few holes cut into the walls. Generally, they’re fit enough for purpose but can have a very smoky output, particularly when overloaded. However, this design from [Building Stuff Is Fun] combines two drums into one to create a barrel that burns far more efficiently with less smoke! (Video, embedded below.)
Through some clever cuts and folding of steel, a single burn barrel is created from the original two that helps eliminate smoke entirely, through two clever design features. First of all, plentiful air is provided to the fire thanks to the intakes at the bottom of the barrel. Secondly, the barrel-in-barrel design, paired with some smart vents, helps provide fresh air to the fire just before it leaves the barrel. This extra oxygen supply helps create secondary combustion at the outlet which burns up all the matter that would normally be passed out as smoke.
The design involves a lot more work than just hacking some holes in an old drum, but the results are undeniably impressive. The output of the smokeless burn barrel looks far hotter and cleaner. We’ve seen similar designs used to supply workshop heat, too. Video after the break.
12 thoughts on “Smokeless Burn Barrel Makes Your Backyard Fire Much Cleaner”
What a great + clean way to free all the collected CO2!!!
Environmentally speaking it’s far better that it goes up as CO2 than as methane or any of the other compounds in wood gas. This is the same principle as a catalytic converter, when you fully combust your fuel the environment is better off.
He has collected carbon, it’s only CO2 once it’s burned again. Are you suggesting there is a better use for it? Maybe use some fossil fuels to chip it into mulch? Take the time to fashion every piece into a useful utensil? Use heavy machinery to dig a massive hole and sequester it underground again? I don’t really see a better option here.
To be fair, one could use the heat to run a small boiler and maybe have a steam powered generator or something. Get some work out of the heat while one has it.
But as Jeff above has stated, CO2 is better than the biomass laying about rotting away and producing methane instead. All though, the biomass could be put in a tank as to encourage even more methane production and then collect the methane as useful and easily stored fuel for the future.
Just burning it is all though simpler than any of the above.
I myself though just takes it to my local recycling station that either uses it for biogas production, or directly as fuel for the local district heating plant. But not everyone has that option.
Came here to see comments on CO2/AGW/sequestration
(like shooting fish in a barrel)
probably better than using fuel to truck a bunch of old brush and debris out. depending on local rules and air quality management guidelines. I’m planning on applying for a burn permit this year when the window opens in my area (December).
Yikes
I have a feeling the comments will be separated by urban vs. rural… BRB, I have to go burn the garbage…
I’ve seen a lot of ads lately for a commercial version of this for backyard firepits – honestly, it looks like a repurposed washing machine drum. I’ve got an old well-pressure tank lying about, maybe I can convert that in similar manner.
But can it generate electricity? 🤔
I started to watch the video,
and then I saw it was ~26 minutes with a bunch of yellow dots (commercials) on the Time Line…
whoa whoa whoa he didn’t use several megawatts of energy to mix it in a 10/90 ratio with hundreds of pounds of virgin PLA to make Green™ 3D-printing filament so we can print out more captain marvel coasters? This isn’t very environmentally friendly bro
